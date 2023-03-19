Still cleaning your teeth with plastic? Try these eco-friendly ways to floss

Ditch the micro-plastics in your mouth for a more eco-friendly alternative.

Dear Trash Queen, is there an eco way to floss?

A: Yes, there are actually a number of products on the market now that don’t use plastic tape or floss, which is great because then you are guaranteed not to be swallowing little bits of frayed plastic if any come off.

These products tend to be a little pricier than the plastic floss and tape, but if you shop around you can find it at different prices, if you find a good price, buy a few packs in one go!

Ecofloss is made from 100% silk, so you can kind of understand why it’s a bit more expensive. There is also a bamboo option. It comes in a sweet little glass canister, which you can refill over and over.

GoodFor and Grin Natural also sell floss options, both made from compostable PLA (cornstarch based).

Be sure not to put the used floss in the toilet as it still requires proper composting conditions to break down, which means it should also break down in landfill if you need to put it in your rubbish bin.

The containers are commercially compostable too. Hopefully if you try some of these options you will find one that works for you!