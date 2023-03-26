Column: People and the planet need trees

Helen Ballinger believes we are too quick to remove trees when they inconvenience us.

Helen Ballinger is a landscape architect passionate about trees and their benefits for nature and people. She discusses their importance for Forest & Bird’s 100th birthday.

Column: Trees are important to the planet and people but sadly, they are often undervalued.

Economically, trees have value as fuel, a building material for housing and furniture and for making sports equipment and paper. They provide us with fruit and nuts to eat and essential ingredients for many chemicals and medicines.

Trees help us relax in our living and working environments and give us a sense of wellbeing. Their leaves and bark absorb carbon along with harmful pollutants such as nitrogen oxide, ozone, and carbon monoxide along with particles of dust and smoke.

Through the process of photosynthesis, trees release clean oxygen for us to breathe and remove carbon from the atmosphere which is stored in their wood. Branches and leaves intercept rainfall, enabling water to infiltrate the soil where it is retained and absorbed by roots. This is how trees reduce runoff, erosion, and the risk of flooding. Remove trees and other vegetation, and bare soil becomes vulnerable.

Trees are home for birds, bats, insects, lizards and other plants. A lack of native birds in our towns is directly related to a lack of habitat.

Trees are a habitat for humans too, cooling our streets by blocking sunlight and providing shade. Our deciduous street trees provide shade in the summer and in winter, allow dappled light to filter through. Water transpired from their leaves cools the air.

Despite all the benefits that trees provide, our relationship with them is often negative. All too often, changes in land use from rural to residential housing sees mature trees removed. People living near large trees get bothered by leaves in their gutters and tree roots in their gardens. Ongoing removal has resulted in a documented lack of large trees in our towns and cities.

Yet, large trees provide significantly greater benefits than smaller newly planted ones. They store more carbon, release more oxygen, retain more soil moisture, provide wildlife habitat, offer more shade, clean and cool more air and altogether, make a much greater contribution to our environment.

We need to do the homework on what trees we plant and where, so they can stay and grow for the long term.

Surround trees with other shrubs, ground covers and grasses to protect their root zones and stems from damage caused by lawn mowers and other activity. And remember that once planted, trees need ongoing maintenance, including pruning to encourage a strong form to last their lifetime.

