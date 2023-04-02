One way you can recycle your old duvet or pillows

Think carefully about your bedding purchases – there are limited options to recycle them.

Dear Trash Queen, what does one do with an old duvet or pillows? The old one is so grubby I wouldn't dream of giving it to anyone. Also the plastic bag with zips the new one comes in? - Connie

A: There is a textile recycling option for cotton and polyester-cotton in New Zealand through the Auckland-based company Upparel. It currently operates mainly as a business-to-business collection system but you could get in touch with them and see if any of the major bedding and manchester retailers are partnered with them and have collection points in their stores. This company originated in Australia and can turn unwanted cotton garments into a new pair of socks.

Unfortunately there are few other options for textile recycling and recovery in New Zealand, and there probably won’t be the economies of scale to get anything off the ground until there is some form of regulated product stewardship for clothing and textiles, or a significant investment in infrastructure to reprocess material here.

The plastic containers that many new duvets come in are very problematic. The film is PVC and not technically recyclable in New Zealand, and then when the manufacturer blends two different materials - clear film and black zips and piping - this reduces its recyclability even further.

If you can hold on to these packages and use them for another purpose around the home, this is a great way of keeping them out of landfill for a little bit longer.

For example each summer, I wash my winter woollens, and then store them away in one of these duvet bags with some sandalwood balls to keep them moth free until I’m ready to get them out again the next winter. I just leave the bag at the bottom of my jumper drawer while I’m not using it.

If you have the opportunity to buy new bedding, think about the packaging your new duvet comes in, and steer away from these bendy plastic containers.

There are a number of great brands that sell their product in a cardboard box, which is more recyclable, and I’ve seen more brands moving back to a simple cotton canvas bag, which while not easily recyclable, could theoretically be put in a compost bin with the zip removed.

Choose the brands with more sustainable packaging, and call on the brands and retailers to take some action and move away from these non-recyclable packaging options for their products.