Stop hoarding your old mobile phones - this company turns them into cool things

Dear Trash Queen, could you suggest what can be done with old mobile phones.

Starship Hospital used to take them as a fundraiser but doesn’t seem to now. - Angela

A: It’s great that you are looking for options to recycle your old mobile phones.

The programme that took the place of the Starship Hospital scheme is now called RE:Mobile, and the fundraising efforts go to Sustainable Coastlines, helping to pay for replanting and habitat protection, as well as coastal cleanups.

You can either order a collection box from its website - and it has some good tips on how to reset your phone to wipe any data before you send it off - or there is a wide range of drop-off locations around the country, including Vodafone, 2Degrees, Spark, Noel Leeming, and Resene stores.

The phones are sent to SwapKit in Auckland, where they are either refurbished for a second life, or recycled for parts and materials.