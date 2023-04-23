Ask Trash Queen: How to recycle scented candle jars

When it comes to recycling candles, it pays to check what kind of glass you’re working with.

Dear Trash Queen, I like to use scented candles to freshen the kitchen but I always end up with small amounts of candle and a burnt out wick. I have tried to get rid of the last of the wax to clean the glass containers to recycle them but can never get rid of the wax residue. What do I do with the glass jars? – Caroline

A: While the expectation is that recycling should be clean when it goes into your kerbside recycling bin, a tiny bit of residual wax left behind is not going to prevent that jar from being recycled.

It is really important though that the jar itself is standard glass like the glass your food and beverages come packaged in (the same glass as a beer bottle or honey jar, in clear, amber, blue or green).

Some non-food products can come packaged in strengthened glass, for example the type of glass that is used for drinking glasses or cookware, which has different properties to regular glass and is not recyclable through the kerbside system.

If you can’t find any markings on the container itself to let you know whether it is recyclable through the kerbside collection, you could drop in to a community recycling centre and see if they could help you, they are full of friendly people who know a lot about recycling.

Or contact the manufacturer and ask them what type of glass it is.