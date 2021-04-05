Sweet Spots: Where's the best place to be a student in New Zealand?

What's important about where you live? Whether it's diversity, sunshine, house prices - or something else - Stuff is helping find the Sweet Spot for you.

Teenagers are used to being asked the eternal question: What are you going to do when you leave school?

If the answer includes a plan to study, that question is often followed by: Where will you go?

The answer depends on a lot of personal variables. Many students simply want to move far away from their home town.

But where is the best place to be a student according to the data?

As part of our Sweet Spots project, which crunches 13 data points to work out some of the best places to live in New Zealand, we ranked all suburbs within 2 kilometres of a university, wānanga or polytechnic campus against six categories that largely influence quality of life when you're young, broke, travelling mostly on foot, and writing essays fuelled on a diet of two-minute noodles.

Here’s where the biggest student towns scored highly, and where they came up short.

The place for a good time: Dunedin

Just two Dunedin suburbs scored highly. North Dunedin came in third place in our list. The suburb scored for availability of public transport, inexpensive rent, proximity to campus and youth population, but was downgraded for its mouldy houses, and middle-of-the road levels of diversity.

Dunedin Central also rated well for rent, public transport and youth population, but again scored low for its mouldiness.

Sinead Gill, 25, former editor of the Critic student magazine, grew up in Dunedin and completed both her undergraduate and masters in politics at the University of Otago. The South Island city is still an unparalleled student haven for its sense of community and affordability, she said.

“Dunedin is the only real university city in the sense that all the students live right on campus, and you feel like you’re in a world of your own.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Scarfie flat signs around Dunedin's student quarter.

The word Gill would use to describe her first flat is miserable. A rent of $95 a week bought her a pad next to campus with a hole in the living room floor (affectionately dubbed “rat ladder”) because previous tenants had used it as a rubbish bin. Snow would fall into her bedroom via an uncapped chimney.

“I don't think the winters are as bad as people make out, but we’d do things like plan to hang out when people would be cooking, so we could capitalise on the oven warmth.”

In her second year, she rented a studio room for $165 (bills included) less than two minutes’ walk from campus. From there, Gill moved into her current flat in the North East Valley, popular with older students, which she shares with three flatmates and rents for $90 per week.

“There is a lot of fleecing that goes on in Castle St. People pay an average of $145 for the notoriety of having a room in a named flat,” she said.

“The thing with flatting is, if you move into the street that parties, you know what you're getting yourself in to. You do also have the choice of living a five-minute walk further away to get a house with double glazing and doors that shut.”

Studylink's student living costs loan is enough to cover rent and the basics in Dunedin, Gill said. She worked night shifts in a rest home to top up her weekly budget, but thought the gig economy made it easy to pick up flexible gardening, labouring and cleaning work.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Castle St North, in the heart of Dunedin's student quarter.

Tim Armstrong, 23, and from Wellington, studied his Bachelor of Commerce and Economics at Otago and went on to do post-graduate study at the University of Auckland.

“Even though the quality of Dunedin housing was quite poor, it was comparatively cheap. I was paying $155 ($10-$15 more than the average), for a fully furnished place with five flatmates," he said.

Gill adds that because scarfie-land is so small, whole streets often become a party. Everyone knows everyone, so a mate is never too far away.

“There is almost no comparison in terms of culture – for better or worse," Armstrong said.

“There was a much stronger sense of community because everyone is living in one place, whereas Auckland has dots of students spread out over the city.”

The one thing Gill reckons Dunedin students miss out on is urban amenities: restaurants, cafés, clubs and gigs (Six60 aside): “There is nothing to do except study and be with your mates. But in terms of strictly uni life, Dunedin is the best. Hands down.”

George Young/Supplied Sally Ward and Brittany Harrison outside their flat in Wellington Central.

Bohemian life, rip-off rent: Wellington

If Rent the musical took place in New Zealand, it would be about the capital.

Te Aro ranks the highest of any Wellington suburb on our list, coming at number six. It's great for youth population, public transport, distance from Victoria University and Massey University Wellington, but loses points for the cost of rent.

Four others – Aro Valley (12), Mt Cook (14), Wellington Central (16), and Kelburn (20) – cracked the top 20. All Wellington suburbs consistently got high marks for walkability and youth population, but their overall scores were dragged down by, you guessed it, housing affordability and quality.

Sally Ward, 24, who studies law and English literature at Victoria University and hails from Hawke's Bay, said she was attracted to Wellington’s vibe.

“It definitely has a coffee-drinking, hang out with your tote bags and books, drink craft beer, and go to a local indie gig culture.”

Supplied O & the Mo performing at Meow in December 2020.

The compact city is walkable, a key advantage for students, who can traipse from their flat to campus and back again multiple times in a day (bonus calf-toning if you have to go up Kelburn).

"It feels like a city where there are lots of young people, but it is not solely a student city. You can set up a life here and quite often people stay after they graduate," Ward said.

Her first flat on Haining St in Te Aro cost her $190 per week in 2015. She didn't have a window, something that is fairly common with student flats in the area. Six years later, she pays $250 for a room in the same suburb and said that is about the average.

“In the places I've lived, the weekly rent has gone up every year by about $10-$15 per flatmate. Summer is always a crisis if you have to move and you can end up with people you wouldn’t like to live with, or in horrible rooms out of necessity.”

The Studylink amount all goes to rent, Ward said, so students need at least one part-time job to keep finances in the black. But living centrally does take out transport costs.

Despite the high cost of living, she thinks the city will continue to lure the artsy crowd.

“The number of bars, restaurants and cafés is where I think Wellington really comes through.

“It's good to be young in a place where there's lots to do.”

SUPPLIED Former Canta editor Samantha Mythen in her Ilam flat, where she paid $147 for rent inclusive of expenses and had a house with a 'gorgeous' backyard and kitchen: ‘It was quite cold but that's just Christchurch.’

On the rebound: Christchurch

Christchurch lands three suburbs in the top 10. Ilam came in fourth, followed by Upper Riccarton in seventh and the Selwyn District near Lincoln University in eighth.

Ilam scored high for its public transport and proximity to the University of Canterbury, as well as its decidedly un-mouldy housing.

Canta student magazine editor and media and communications student Liam Donnelly, 24, moved from Auckland to Christchurch while he was still in school. He decided to stay with the majority of his school friends for university. “I have never regretted that decision,” he said.

The average weekly rent for a flat bedroom in Ilam, $143, is almost half what Wellington students pay. The suburb is brimming with supermarkets, restaurants, greenery, other students, and campus is just a short walk away.

Cheap rent is one side effect of the post-quakes property boom. Another is a cultural boom of student clubs.

"Without a 'town’, students found other ways to be social and formed quite a tight-knit and supportive community,” said Donnelly. “We have about 180 clubs for everything from law and engineering groups to cheese-making club. It’s not that hard to know a few hundred faces.”

His only complaint would be the lack of employment opportunities for graduates, meaning a lot of students move in for university, and then leave again.

"Until that is remedied, our retention rate of young people won't be great.”

Supplied Mythen completed three years of studies at Victoria University and had been paying $230 weekly to rent a room in Te Aro before she relocated to her home city.

Samantha Mythen completed three years of studies at Victoria University before relocating to her hometown.

“I was paying $230 for a tiny room in Mt Cook, with no backyard. Then I transferred to UC to study law and in 2020 I flatted in Ilam. My rent and expenses were $147 in a huge house for four of us, with a renovated kitchen and gorgeous garden, and no mould whatsoever. My disposable income doubled.”

Both she and Donnelly also mentioned the lure of having both mountains and beaches nearby.

“I’m a keen skier and love tramping and camping. There's lots to explore, whereas Welly is small and you do the same stuff over and over," Mythen said.

Supplied Orientation week at the University of Canterbury.

Potentially underrated: Auckland

The largest city in the country is more known for its traffic congestion and extortionate house prices than as a student centre. And yet the top two suburbs in our rankings were Grafton and Auckland Central.

Grafton scored full marks in every category except for rent and mouldiness. Auckland Central scored well for distance, diversity, youth and public transport and rent.

What the nation's largest city lacks in a homogeneous student culture, the numbers say it makes up for in lifestyle advantages. Rent is more affordable than Wellington, houses are newer than in Dunedin, and there are still plenty of young people around.

Ishie Sharma/Supplied Auckland's suburbs consistently scored well in one key category: diversity.

Ishie Sharma, 21, grew up in South Auckland and moved to Auckland Central when she started her degree in law and global studies.

Auckland's suburbs consistently scored well in one category where the other student cities failed, and it is the first word on Sharma's lips when we ask why she stayed in her home city: diversity.

“I really appreciate the diversity that Auckland has, not only of ethnicities, communities, and religions, but also diversity of thought," she said.

“In Auckland, you can do everything and anything under the sun. The bigger the city, the more diversity you generally get. It was a lot easier for me to find other Kiwi-Asian people and like-minded people.”

Ishie Sharma/Supplied Ishie Sharma and her classmates at the Strike 4 Climate protests.

You do have to be more proactive about finding your tribe. "Everybody has a niche and once you find your niche, it is amazing to flourish here. But it is more difficult to find your people than in other student cities .”

As a first-year, Sharma lived at home and commuted. In years two and three she was a resident adviser at two different halls, and paid a reduced rate, $255, for a studio apartment minutes from campus. She now flats in the Carlaw Park student village with three friends and pays $293 per week inclusive of all utilities for her room.

“I study full-time, do summer school, work for the students’ association and have a part-time job," she said.

"Yes, living may be cheaper in other parts of the country, but I'd have to work a lot harder for the networking and internship opportunities that I get in Auckland. There are also far more jobs in Auckland, across a much wider range of industries.”

Ishie Sharma/Supplied Ishie Sharma and her university pals.

Auckland ties with Wellington for most suburbs in the top 20 – with Eden Terrace (9), Newmarket (11) and Albany (19) in proximity to the University of Auckland, Auckland University of Technology, Massey University Albany, and the Universal College of Learning.

Honourable mentions

Invercargill had low-mid range scores in every category except for rent, in which it scored top marks. The Southern Institute of Technology (SIT), is also notably the only tertiary institute in New Zealand to provide free education for every year of study at all levels.

Hillcrest squeaked Hamilton into the top 10. The suburb near the University of Waikato scored for youth and public transport and distance to campus. Hamilton Central, near the Waikato Institute of Technology, comes in at number 15.

