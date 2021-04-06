Sweet Spots: A love letter to a city you're meant to laugh at, Lower Hutt

What's important about where you live? Whether it's diversity, sunshine, house prices - or something else - Stuff is helping find the Sweet Spot for you.

OPINION: It’s no surprise to me that one of the best places to live in New Zealand, when we crunched the data for our Sweet Spots project, has turned out to be a suburb of Lower Hutt.

KYLIE KLEIN NIXON/Stuff The glorious panorama of Lower Hutt seen from Wainuiomata hill. Majestic as, mate.

Years ago, a mate and I decided we were going to get a tattoo to commemorate a deep, dark shared secret.

It would be hidden, somewhere discreet and private that only we would know, four little letters that spoke as loudly as we dared of our forbidden love.

LHHC, it would say. Lower Hutt Hard Core.

It would have to be a secret because no-one is supposed to love Lower Hutt.

You're supposed to laugh at it, with its genteel pretensions, its life-sucking mega mall and bland, two-ticks-blue niceness. A city made entirely of suburbs.

KYLIE KLEIN NIXON/Stuff Legendary Eddy’s Bar and Cafe, a Wainuiomata institution.

You’re supposed to decide, some time in your teens, that you’re filled with loathing for the place and everyone in it.

Then you’re destined to spend the next decade making an absolute nuisance of yourself, before fleeing the country (Brizzo, the Gold Coast, Europe) and refuse to come home unless that GNS science research centre at the bottom of the Wainuiomata hill has exploded and vaporised the entire place.

And even then, you’d only return to wee on the smoking embers while laughing hysterically.

You're supposed to stand on Petone foreshore, an icy gale straight off the Antarctic blowing the hair and tears out of your eyes, and gaze towards the glittering lights of "Town", dreaming of getting the hell out, burning it all down and tearing it all up – or something.

You’re not supposed to feel a little pang of longing, right in the centre of your solar plexus, when you think about Lower Hutt.

But I do.

In my teens, I imagined the place as the painfully awkward love child of a John Hughes and John Waters movie. Gritty and kitsch, annoying and hilarious by turns, it had a weirdly cinematic quality I’ve often found hard to explain.

I made a movie about it once, myself, with a few of my pals.

The posh kids (Bob Jones included) lived, untouchable, on the posh Western Hills, in Woburn, and beachy Eastbourne (which likes to pretend it's not part of the Hutt but abso-bloody-lutely is), while us working class shlubs wallowed down in the valley, “on the wrong side of the tracks”, or over the hill in the sunless pit that is Wainuiomata, in poorly-insulated ex-state houses, backyards teeming with weeds.

I went to Hutt Valley High School, rather than college, which only added to the Hughes-Waters vibe.

The school colour is black, possibly its only redeeming feature to my baby Goth mind. Happy is the disaffected youth who can wear black all day and still not fall foul of the uniform regs.

Black also suited a school obsessed with rugby, that produced no fewer than six All Blacks.

But rugger wasn’t all we managed. Actress Kerry Fox is an HVHS Old Girl, as are singer Shona Laing, and sex work advocate Dame Catherine Healy.

KYLIE KLEIN NIXON/Stuff There is a darkness to Lower Hutt, but there’s also our bangin’ civic centre.

Nevertheless, the impression that Te Awakairangi-Lower Hutt is a joke persists.

“Built on a swamp raised up by an earthquake, Lower Hutt continues to be a natural disaster crossed with a pile of s... to this day,” wrote the Smart Alecks at S... Towns of New Zealand, a Facebook page dedicated to the worst case of cultural cringe I’ve ever seen.

The area “appropriately shares its name with a morbidly obese drug-addicted slave owner from Star Wars”, S... Towns goes on, “A city straight out of a horror film ... its standout suburb of Wainuiomata is so awful that one Palmerston North motel has banned all of its residents.”

I can’t blame them for the cringe. My city’s tag line was once “Right Up My Hutt Valley” (which is bad but when the competition is "Of course you Canterbury" and, God help them, “Ashburton: Whatever it Takes", not that bad).

Also, I firmly believe that if Palmerston North is looking down its nose at you, you’re doing something right.

It says something about The Hutt and its people that, when S... Towns pitted us against Rolleston (nickname: Molleston) in a vote to determine the nation’s worst town, not one Huttite voted against our berg.

We just bloody love it here. Often because it’s got this heart of darkness to it that no amount of foolishly jaunty, slightly ribald, tag lines can disguise.

Like a faded beauty queen who won’t be seen without her floofiest wig, and rougiest rouge, it strives to diffuse its bleak spots with beautiful gardens, a stunning civic centre, and a world class art museum, The Dowse, an institution that consistently punches above its creative weight.

There are eight marae in the valley. The one I know best is Waiwhetu Marae (Te Atiawa), with the beautiful Arohanui ki te Tāngata (Peace to All Men) meeting house, named in honour of the prophets Tohu Kakahi and Te Whiti o Rongomai; as well as Te Whiti Park, where iwi host a fair and music event most summers.

The valley has some of the most beautiful homes in the region, tucked away down leafy drives, or sitting proudly at the head of a long looping road. It’s also dotted with adorable railway cottages and some of the earliest state homes.

JOHN NICHOLSON/Stuff Waiwhetu Marae, where many folks in the eastern suburbs vote during elections.

House prices there are soaring along with the rest of the country, but you can still find a bargain in suburbs like Naenae, Taita and storied Wainuiomata.

It also has one of the finest examples of Kiwi Brutalist architecture in the country: the monumental Avalon TV studios tower block, poking up from a sea of 1930s and 40s bungalows like a giant concrete middle finger to the rest of the country, a 70s-built wonder that’s about to be converted into low-cost flats.

Sure, it’s got its share of giant houses on tiny plots, creepy cul-de-sacs, roaming dogs and teen-on-teen dust-ups in the mall, but it’s also got acres of emerald hills, criss-crossed with hiking trails, and scenic walks, the glittering Awa Kairangi-Hutt River, meandering Waiwhetu Stream, and whole flocks of native wildlife.

The forward-thinking council put a safe walking path up and over the Wainuiomata hill, with mountain-bike trails and a flyover walkway that leads to a sensational view over the mouth of Awa Kairangi to Matiu/Somes Island and Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Wellington City, beyond.

It’s got beaches (lots of them) where terns and oystercatchers dart across the pebbles, and pipi spit bubbles in the silver sands. It’s got a dog beach, the most pure and joyful place in the whole of greater Wellington, where I believe my very mild depression has been forced into remission on more than one occasion.

And what’s more, it’s got a genuine, dedicated sense of community, has old Te Awakairangi-Lower Hutt.

The Common Unity Project’s Remakery, on Waiwhetu Road, in what was once an old warehouse and factory, is now a crucial social hub and drop-in centre that feeds the vulnerable and gives isolated folks a place to connect and disenfranchised folks a stake in the community.

In conjunction with Work and Income, the Common Unity Project has helped Hutt folks in state housing plant vege gardens that in turn help sustain and feed the community. It’s permaculture, the real future of urban and suburban living, in action.

Where else in the country can you find all that?

I never did get round to getting that tattoo.

But I was at my friend’s place the other night, and we relaxed, content, in her backyard under a giant ponga tree that self-seeded from the native bush-clad slopes of Wainuiomata, listening to the pukeko squabble on the banks of the Waiwhetu Stream, while in the distance, some gnarly youth did a burn-out on the hill road.

As if I need a tattoo, I thought. As if my love for the valley isn’t already written all over my face.

Sweet Spots uses 14 datapoints to find some of the best suburbs in New Zealand.

Data insights for Sweet Spots were provided by homes.co.nz and dotlovesdata.com