Sweet Spots: Maungaraki is the Wellington suburb which actually gets sunshine

Sunshine is not something which is normally associated with Wellington, but one suburb in the region clocks an average of 2110 hours per year, a statistic which helped beat out others to be crowned Wellington’s sweetest spot.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Panoramic views of Wellington harbour are just one of the drawcards for residents living in Lower Hutt’s Maungaraki.

But it wasn’t just the high sunshine hours which saw Lower Hutt’s Maungaraki top the list of best places to live in the region.

Nestled in the western hills of Lower Hutt, Maungaraki boasts panoramic views of Wellington Harbour, a diverse population, with 26 per cent identifying as non-Pākehā, and a low crime rate.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Maungaraki School principal Shane Robinson, in front a mural created by students, with every child at the school drawing a picture of something they were passionate about, with a parent then transferring them onto the wall.

A 20-minute drive will take you to the heart of the Wellington CBD, but many residents don’t bother jumping in their cars – 14 per cent opt to take public transport, walk or cycle to work each day, far higher than the national average.

At the heart of the suburb is Maungaraki School, which aims to include the community in everything it does.

A brightly coloured mural incorporates pictures from every child in the school, with a parent donating 100 hours to help the children develop their drawings, then transfer them onto the wall.

It was the school which drew Kulbhushan​ and Jeevan Joshi​ to Maungaraki along with their two sons, Karin​ and Deepak​, fifteen years ago.

ROSA WOODS Kulbhushan and Jeevan Joshi moved to Maungaraki 15 years ago, drawn by the reputation of Maungaraki school. Now, with their children long past primary school age, the couple says they have found peace and happiness in the community.

Now, with their sons long graduated from primary school, the family says they cannot imagine living anywhere else.

Jeevan, also known as Lovely, said they originally settled in Wainuiomata when they moved from Auckland.

“We were there just under two months, and we were looking for good schools for our children. Maungaraki came at the top of the list, so we moved here. It was a really peaceful area, quiet, we just liked the view, everything.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Local shops are another benefit for those living in the community.

Jeevan drives into the city centre job, which takes half an hour on a bad day, or it is easy to take the train instead. Kulbhushan said easy access to the bush, and having community shops were another great thing about the suburb.

Of course every suburb has a downside. Like much of the Wellington region, house prices in Maungaraki have been skyrocketing, rising 14 per cent in 2020. But, with a median price of $686,384, the suburb is still cheaper than down the road in Wellington City.

Kulbhushan said when they moved to Maungaraki, they paid $250 a week to rent a three-bedroom house with a large garden and a double garage, and by the time they built their own home, five years ago, the family was paying $360. But he guessed that house would now be rented for at least $600 per week.

“The affordability is definitely not what it used to be. What we are finding is people we talk to desire to live here, but are not able to get what they want because it is too expensive. We are fortunate, very fortunate, and grateful.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Kulbhushan and Jeevan Joshi built their current home in Maungaraki five years ago, after moving to the suburb in 2005.

While Maungaraki does clock up sunshine hours, the hillside location means it gets blasted by the wind.

But house prices and wind aside, the couple say they are still incredibly lucky to live in the community.

“There is a sense of neighbours knowing neighbours,” Kulbushan said.

“When you feel safe, peaceful and comfortable, you naturally feel happy, that’s what we were looking for, and in Maungaraki we have found that."

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Maungaraki School sits at the heart of the suburb, and sees itself as a community hub.

Maungaraki School Principal Shane Robinson said the number of families in the area is growing.

“Anecdotally, we’ve seen that this area has grown since we’ve been here, we’ve seen growth within the area of young families, moving to the area. Every house that sells, we have a family coming here.”

Parents work hard to support the school community.

“They fundraise really hard, there’s a big Astroturf they fundraised really hard to get. They have to work hard to get nice things, they are not a community that things are given to, but they work really hard.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Maungaraki School Deputy Principal Darian Schulz (left), Principal Shane Robinson, Deputy Principal Caro Wills, on an Astroturf which parents at the school fundraised for.

“Our community is pretty diverse, we’ve got a high Asian percentage, high Indian percentage, there’s Pasifika, Māori, our Māori students have an excellent attendance rate, better than even schools comparable with us.”

Owhiro Bay, on Wellington’s South Coast, came in a close second in the race to be Wellington’s sweetest spot.

The great outdoors

For 7-year-old Lucas​, 4-year-old Josh​ and one-year-old Mitch Everton​, the best part about living in Maungaraki is splashing in the muddy puddles in the reserve next to their house when it rains.

The trees are pretty great to climb and play hide-and-seek in as well.

But for parents Nikki​ and Tom Everton​, it was the sense of community, having a choice of schools and great outdoor spaces which drew them to Maungaraki five years ago.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Nikki Everton, with her three sons Lucas (7), Josh (4) and Mitch (1). Nikki and her husband, Tom moved to Maungaraki five years ago, and now she couldn’t imagine living anywhere else.

The family relocated from Petone, where they were living in a cold and drafty cottage.

“My husband and I are both trail runners, we are both really into outdoorsy stuff, particularly living here you have trails literally 30 seconds away, so that was a big selling point.

“And schooling. Having schools, having kindys, having shops as well.”

Their street is zoned for both Maungaraki and Normandale Schools, giving them choice when it came to educating their three boys.

“Normandale School is really community focused, we’ve got a key for the school pool over summer, it is a really tight-knit community.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Maungaraki’s trails and reserve are the perfect playground for one-year-old Mitch Everton.

Safety was another big factor. Nikki said she never felt unsafe hitting the trails by herself, and the boys were able to be outside on their bikes or run around.

“Obviously we still watch them, but in a couple of years time I won’t mind having my oldest out on the grass on his own with his friends, because it feels safe.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff The family makes use of the trails near their house, which provided a great place for the boys to run out their energy during lockdown.

Both Nikki and Tom work in Lower Hutt, with Nikki able to run to her job at F45 Training, while Tom either runs or drives to drop the younger kids off at daycare.

The couple used to both work in Wellington, and even on a day with heavy traffic, were able to make it to the city centre in 30 minutes despite the “perception it is really far away”.

And while the suburb sits just off the motorway, it did not feel like they were living near the major commuter route.

Like many, the family was concerned about rising house prices, acknowledging they were lucky to build when they did.

“When we built this place, were lucky we got a set price, so all up, including by the time we got curtains installed it would have been about $630,000, and now one of my friends is a real estate agent, and he said easily over $1 million.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Lucas (left) and Josh love getting their gumboots on and heading out to the reserves after it rains, to jump in puddles or play hide-and-seek among the trees.

Everton said she would like to move to a larger house one day, but there was nothing affordable in the area. “And we wouldn’t want to move out of the area, so it sums up that it is a cool place to live.”

Data insights for Sweet Spots were provided by homes.co.nz and dotlovesdata.com