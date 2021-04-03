Sweet Spots: The suburb which ranks as the most liveable in New Zealand isn't the most expensive

What's important about where you live? Whether it's diversity, sunshine, house prices - or something else - Stuff is helping find the Sweet Spot for you.

Life in New Zealand can be pretty darned good. In Sweet Spots, we're shining a light on some of the best places in the country to live, places where everyday Kiwis without unlimited budgets can live a rich and fulfilling life.

It’s gritty, it's diverse and it holds its head high as one of Christchurch's lively post-earthquake success stories.

Alden Williams/Stuff Addington in Christchurch is an affordable option which ticks a lot of boxes.

Crowning Addington as both the Christchurch and the national Sweet Spots winner ahead of prim and proper plots of suburbia will no doubt cause controversy.

Yet for all its lack of topiary hedges, the vibrant area is affordable, well-located and filled with inspired individuals wanting to create connections in their community.

The historically working-class suburb lies directly south and south-east of Hagley Park and has thrived in the past decade.

Its connections to the wider city through bus routes and protected cycle lanes have led to 15 per cent of residents travelling to work by walking, cycling or taking public transport, which is considered “very high” nationally.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Church Square is a shady respite from Addington’s busy main street.

It is also blessed by its location, a mere 2km stroll from Christchurch’s central city and main hospital.

Residents wanting to bask in nature can choose Hagley Park, the 150ha lungs of the city next door, or perhaps seek shade in mature trees in the idyllic Church Square while looking out at the 1860s heritage-listed St Mary’s Anglican Church.

The suburb's main thoroughfare of Lincoln Rd might appear rough at first glance. But sift through the car yards and hastily-built office blocks, and you will find some of Christchurch's hospitality gems.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The Afghan has developed a cult-like online following.

The street is lined with restaurants representing far reaches of the globe, including institutions such as the Moroccan Mosaic by Simo, and The Afghan.

The latter has developed a cult following for its single menu option of a salad, smoked meat and chicken curry meal – despite its changeable opening hours.

Nearby is Addington Coffee Co-op, which since 2008 has cemented itself as a hub within the suburb and a force for good due to its philosophy of pumping profits back into the community and abroad.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Cyclists and pedestrians have priority on the tree-lined Grove Rd.

The two recent additions of Portershed and Veg’n Friends means Addington scores high on the important index of dedicated-vegan-cafes-per-capita and Town Tonic also brings fine dining to the equation.

A suburb is about its individuals, and what makes Addington hum is residents with the drive to bring people together.

One example of its community spirit is the Addington Farm, which takes unused residential backyards and turns them into vegetable patches. It runs on volunteers and gives some produce away to those who need it, and sells the rest to remain financially sustainable.

Garden manager Wilby Le Heux says the idea was born in 2018 when he and some friends wanted to create change and a sense of belonging in the neighbourhood.

“When we first started as a community garden we always had a dream we’d be around for a while and be a real anchor within the community.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Addington’s main street is definitely no-frills, but is filled with gems.

Le Heux has lived in Addington for about seven years, and finds that its residents look out for each other, offering food leftovers or other assistance.

Karolin Potter, who chairs the community board which encompasses most of the suburb, says Addington is “chocka with community”.

“It reflects the fact it’s one of New Zealand’s oldest suburbs. It’s an original village of Christchurch, I treasure it.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff The suburb remains one of Christchurch's more affordable spots.

The suburb has become a hub for young people and families and has a median age of 33, compared to a national average of 38. It is also a centre of ethnic diversity compared to the wider city. About 38 per cent of the suburb identify as non-Pākehā, compared to 17.6 per cent for Canterbury as a whole.

Abdu Mender grew up in Sudan and moved to Addington from Auckland about eight years ago. ​He found it a “beautiful”, diverse area which was “close to everything” and was filled with friendly people.

Addington’s back streets were safe for his children to play in, he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Addington Farm vegetable garden manager Wilby Le Heux and volunteer Dave Scarlet pick the day’s produce.

Addington remains one of the city's more affordable suburbs, for now. Its median house price over 12 months was $375,950, compared to $516,700 for the wider city and $666,000 nationally.

Ray White Metro director Tony McPherson markets Addington as a “chic”, “trendy” suburb and “very much on the up”. While the suburb was dominated by renters in previous decades, young families are increasingly looking to move there.

Residents have a mix of housing types to choose from. Many of its small cottage sections survived, from the run-down to the renovated, interspersed with dense modern apartments and townhouses.

Addington today is shaped by its working class roots. It grew as a mix of factories, shops and houses, and due to its railway workshops and sale yards cemented itself as a humbler counterpart to the more affluent Fendalton and Merivale.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Many of Addington's cute cottages have survived time and natural disasters

By the 2000s the powerhouses of large industry had closed, and its reputation suffered.

The suburb’s firm ground meant buildings stood up well to the Christchurch earthquakes and afterwards it became something of a de facto central city while businesses within the four aves lay in limbo.

Artistic powerhouse the Court Theatre moved to its main street and in 2012 the former Rugby League Park on the suburb’s western edge was upgraded and became the city's main rugby ground. Both are due to move back to the central city in the next four years.

Stacy Squires/Stuff The historic Wood Brothers flour mill is a relic of Addington’s industrial past for which renovation plans have not eventuated.

Today, rising prices have led to fears Addington's lower-income residents will soon be pushed out and modern apartment blocks invoke discussions about lost heritage and character.

The suburb is also not without its social issues, including comparatively low employment and higher-than-average crime rates.

The Salvation Army’s Supportive Accommodation building takes in people who have psychiatric issues, intellectual disabilities and men on parole, who often have mental health and addiction issues.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Addington Coffee Co-op has become a Christchurch institution.

Cherylan Davies, who manages the suburb’s Manuka Cottage community house, says while there are a range of people living in Addington, she finds it to be the type of community which celebrates difference.

“Most people I meet are trying to make it as inclusive as possible.”

Creating belonging

When an auto mechanic in industrial Addington was converted into a cafe in 2008, its owners had no idea it would become the bustling centre of a lively and diverse suburb.

At that time the founders of Addington Coffee Co-op wanted to create a “sense of belonging” in the community. The vision was for a place where for “a few bucks” people could sit together, talk and perhaps wash their clothes at its laundromat.

But after it was left largely unscathed by Christchurch’s earthquakes, it became something of a community gathering point.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Business boomed after the Christchurch earthquakes as the cafe was left relatively unscathed

“We made this a bit of an open space, we'd have barbecues out the front.

“On the day of the September earthquake I had one neighbour on a ventilator. Because we had power here we dragged her down with her machine so that it could be plugged in," says manager Adrian Palmer.

In the following years, office blocks and new bars opened in Addington as most of the CBD became a ghost town. “There was definitely a bit of a buzz.”

At that time Addington was “tipped to be the next Ponsonby”. Some feared trendy restaurants and renovated villas would make the historically low-cost area unaffordable for residents.

It has kept some of that momentum, but the flurry has tapered off slightly due to the increasing strength of the central city, Palmer says.

While demographics may have changed, Addington still feels like a mixed community, he says.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Addington is a suburb that feels “real”, Adrian Palmer says.

“My kids go to the local school and it’s very diverse both ethnically and socio-economically, which I think is great.”

He has lived in the suburb for 15 years and has no plans to move away anytime soon. “I can bike to town with my kids almost entirely on a cycleway. I love that people are walking around, I love that I see a lot of people.”

He also values the diversity of cultures and people living in the suburb. “I love seeing my kids growing up in that.”

It is that variety of residents, plus some of its industrial charm, which makes Addington feel “real”, Palmer says. “You know how something's nice when it’s a bit worn rather than brand new. Addington's got that and I think it’s what I like about it.”

Where fences are optional

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Matt and Lauren Barus make egg-carton ships with daughters Serafina, 6, left, and Mila, 3 at their Addington home.

For the Barus family, Addington is a place where you know your neighbours.

Musicians Lauren and Matt have lived in their Poulson St home for seven years, but rented in the area before that. They're raising two daughters, Serafina, 6, and Mila, 3.

They love how its protected cycling lanes make biking a breeze, and the proximity to Hagley Park. Lauren says the park’s netball courts are great for the kids to “hoon around” in on their bikes, and the Christchurch Botanic Gardens are a popular choice for fish and chip dinners.

Closer still is Church Square, a grassy, tree-filled park containing the heritage listed Saint Mary's Church, which Matt says is one of the family’s favourite spots.

Stacy Squires/Stuff ​​​The former Addington Prison has found a new purpose, operating as a backpacker’s hostel since 2006.

The family has removed their back fence to create a continuous backyard with the neighbours rather than shut themselves off. Several households in the suburb have similarly made the point of connecting, Lauren says.

“We have friends dotted around and when we have an occasion we're celebrating, we all invite our neighbours along. That's our experience of Addington, to be more open to people.”

Knowing neighbours meant there's a feeling of safety when their children walk down the road to visit friends, she says. “It's the type of place where if you walk by, everyone will say hello.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The suburb is a go-to vegan destination.

There are more families in the area than a decade ago and owner-occupied houses are taking over in the traditionally rental-heavy suburb.

Lauren says the neighbourhood has become more diverse with people from varying nationalities and religious groups which she sees as a “beautiful thing”.

For a time after the March 15, 2019, attack on the nearby Al Noor Mosque, walking trains were organised to Addington School in the morning so Muslim families in the area felt safer walking there.

Matt says when he initially moved to Addington in 2007 his parents were “really unhappy”.

“They were worried because it was kind of a scary place, with a few mob guys around. I thought twice about moving in.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Addington has had a revival in the past decade.

Lauren says before the earthquakes Lincoln Rd was “a bit shoddy” and “wasn't really a place you would gravitate to”. That changed during the area's boom in the years following the disaster and the street became “more of a hub”.

Lauren feels uncomfortable when attention is drawn to the relative affordability of housing. She believes many of the new apartments being built, replacing rundown older buildings, are unaffordable for the previous tenants.

“In fact we had one woman we're very close to get pushed out of our neighbourhood because she couldn't afford to stay here.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff Modern developments have proved divisive for lovers of the suburb's older cottages.

Matt says the Salvation Army’s Supportive Accommodation building is something of a “leveller” stopping some people from moving to the area.

However, he would be sad to see it go. “If we all say ‘you can't be in my neighbourhood’, where do people go?”

Houses on nearby streets are populated by a mixture of residents including lawyers and doctors and social housing tenants.

It is this variety the family sees as important for remembering how others live.

Data insights for Sweet Spots were provided by homes.co.nz and dotlovesdata.com.