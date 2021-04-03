Sweet Spots: Don't tell Belmont it's the poor relation to Devonport on Auckland's North Shore

What's important about where you live? Whether it's diversity, sunshine, house prices - or something else - Stuff is helping find the Sweet Spot for you.

Life in New Zealand can be pretty darned good. In Sweet Spots, we're shining a light on some of the best places in the country to live, places where everyday Kiwis without unlimited budgets can live a rich and fulfilling life.

Not every Aucklander has heard of it, but the suburb of Belmont, on the city's North Shore, has several claims to fame.

It's close to Takapuna and the Harbour Bridge.

It also boasts one of the city's rare nudist beaches. Picturesque St Leonards Beach is a small strip of sand, hemmed in by rocky promontories at either end. It all but vanishes at high tide, but it's a great place to watch the America's Cup yachts, or take your dog for an off-leash run.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Louise De Castro has started her new life in Belmont, and says she is prepared to "embrace every opportunity that presents itself".

But that's not what makes Belmont our top Sweet Spot in Auckland. Nor is it the imposing grandeur of Takapuna Grammar School, which you walk past to get to the beach.

No, there are other reasons why Belmont is a winner (with runner-up Lynfield). We've crunched the census data, and it tells us this area scores highly in areas that make it a sweet place to live.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The grandest building in Belmont is Takapuna Grammar School on Lake Rd - the main wing was built in the 1920s, with a major refurbishment completed last year.

You could describe it as the "blink-and-you-miss-it" suburb everyone drives through to en route to picturesque Devonport – a drive that takes you down busy Lake Rd, which cuts the suburb in half. But don't ever tell the locals it's the poor relation.

Because Belmont locals are fiercely proud, with good reason.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Belmont has a magnificent coastline, which includes the secluded St Leonards Beach.

They live in a high-density suburb, but the crime rate is classed as "very low" (although a local dairy might beg to differ following a recent heist). And there is an above-average employment rate, which has helped keep the socio-economic status high in recent years.

It is also a suburb with high diversity. The average age of residents is 38, with around 26 per cent identifying as non-Pākehā, which is higher than average. About 10 per cent of people say they have some Māori ancestry.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Belmont is split in half by Lake Rd - the main commuter route to and from Devonport. Shops are clustered around the intersection of Bayswater and Williamson Rds, and there's the usual sprinkling of takeaway and liquor outlets, cafés, a pharmacy, dairy, op shop, shoe repairer and car sales yard.

Belmont is a suburb with "very high" public transport use. Around 14 per cent of people use public transport or cycle or walk to work. The commute to the city is not difficult, although it’s slow getting onto the motorway at rush hour.

Nine per cent of residents say they volunteer for a community group, marae or other organisation, and it’s the community that makes Belmont a true Sweet Spot.

‘We won’t let you close’

Kushal Singh, who hails from a village in North India beneath the Himalayas, started up Cuisine India on the Belmont corner three years ago. The chef has been in the country 14 years, since he was headhunted for a job here while working in a 5-star hotel in Mumbai.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Kushal Singh says the local shopkeepers are a community in themselves, supporting and helping each other when difficulties arise.

His business was hit hard by the Covid-19 lockdowns. But the locals were adamant he couldn’t close, so they pulled together to ensure he got enough business.

“Belmont is full of very nice people,” Singh tells Stuff. “All the locals came in to keep me busy and help me stay open (including people from neighbouring suburbs Takapuna, Bayswater and Devonport). It has been just amazing.

“The locals all know each other, and I have so many regulars. I know who is going to come in on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and I know exactly what they’re going to order. I don’t even need to ask (the most popular meals are lamb curries, butter chicken and naan bread).

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Cuisine India owner Kushal Singh says Belmont locals have gone out of their way to keep him in business despite two lockdowns.

“I am very happy, and thankful.”

Singh and his wife Darshani have just bought their first home in New Zealand – a unit five minutes down the road, for which they paid $635,000. “My wife [a cleaner at Auckland Hospital] had saved all the money for the deposit.”

Moving from Mt Eden meant Singh was closer to the shop, and it was easier for the couple’s two sons to get to school – they both attend Takapuna Grammar.

SUPPLIED Kushal and Darshani Singh recently bought their first house, a few minutes down the road from Kushal’s takeaway shop. They paid $635,000 and celebrated with listing agent Punish Budhiraja of Barfoot & Thompson Takapuna.

‘How can we help you?’

Shirley Angus, who is 96, has managed the St Margaret’s Presbyterian Church Op Shop, Maggie’s Mart, for 35 years. She moved here in 1951 with her new husband, and describes Belmont as a “good, middle-class working man’s area”.

“I do most of the pricing and I price according to that. People say we are the cheapest (charity shop) on the North Shore, and I think we just might be.”

Angus still drives, and parks her car on the extra-wide footpath outside the shop, because she has goods to unload, and because she is 96. She has only had one ticket (16 years ago), which is more a reflection of the work she does for the community than good fortune.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff At 96, Shirley Angus (right) still runs the shop as she has done for 35 years. Maggie Evetts also helps the many immigrants and refugees who move into the suburb.

Angus is helped by local volunteers, including Maggie Evetts, who does a lot of work with families in need, and the charity is all run through the church led by Reverend Jim Pearson.

“The op shop has become a place where people will come to talk to myself or Shirley about what’s happening to them,” Evetts says. “I will ask if everything is going OK, and sometimes they will say, ‘No, my husband has just lost his job.”

“We have many new immigrants and refugees in the community, and people who absolutely need help,” says Evetts.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Maggie Evetts and Shirley Angus say bric-a-brac sells best at the church op shop. Many excess goods are donated to charities in communities outside Auckland.

“We do get people pouring their hearts out – not often, but it does happen,” adds Angus.

“And if someone does come in, and they’re in a terrible situation, we help them. Sometimes they might need new items to set up a home. We will find these for them, and they don’t have to pay a cent.”

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Reverend Jim Pearson of St Margarets Presbyterian Church, who hails from Michigan, says the church is heavily involved in helping beneficiaries, new immigrants and refugees in the community.

But Belmont is also about free bread distribution after church on Sundays, thanks to Wild Wheat and the local New World supermarket – it all goes in a flash. The church runs a food pantry, and has no problem giving away donated goods to families in need.

Housing affordability

House prices reflect Belmont’s central location on the coast, with the median house price being $1,116,285, which is higher than the city median. The median increased by 7.6 per cent in the past year.

There is a mix of properties, from expensive clifftop residences beside the sea to social housing, home units, crosslease properties, and former New Zealand Navy houses, including weatherboard and brick-and-tile homes.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A walkway runs alongside mangroves where Belmont meets the inner harbour, near Northboro Reserve.

But it’s the new builds in the new developments that are changing the face of the suburb.

As with other parts of the city, older homes are being bowled to make way for new developments. The navy has sold many properties to Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, which has onsold the houses (for relocation) to make way for a massive 350-unit freehold development on 13ha.

Supplied A completed terraced house in stage one of the Oneoneroa development by developers Whai Rawa.

The development, named Oneoneroa after the local bay (Shoal Bay), is being developed in stages over 10 years.

There are other developments, including a large 48-unit Kāinga Ora social housing development in Lake Rd that replaces older housing stock.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Corinne Lee and Robin Findlay have moved into one of the first houses to be completed in the new Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei development in Belmont. The terraced houses are the city’s first hapū-led residential development.

Louise De Castro is a newcomer to Belmont – shortly before Christmas she moved into a townhouse she rents in Lake Rd, with her dog Boomer.

Not knowing anyone in the area, she joined the local Facebook community group and found lots of people happy to answer her questions about bin collection and dog-walking places.

“Everyone just jumped in and were very friendly and helpful. One lady has even offered to walk with me in the evening with her puppy.”

De Castro was born in South Africa and moved to New Zealand after a spell in the UK.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Louise De Castro has fallen in love with Belmont and says she was thrilled to find the "perfect" house to rent with her dog Boomer.

“I think Belmont chose me,” she says. She came to look at the house by accident – she had meant to arrange the viewing for one she had shortlisted in Glenfield.

“It feels like it was just meant to me, the way it all fell into place. I am the happiest I have been in a long time. I’ve always dreamed of living close to the beach, and I can’t believe it’s just a five-minute walk from here.

“The community is very kind and considerate. Lake Rd can be very busy, and it can be tricky getting in and out of the driveway at times, but cars will always slow and flick their lights to let me in or out.”

De Castro, who works for a cloud services provider in Albany, says she is prepared to “embrace every opportunity that presents itself”, and she has already discovered sewing classes held locally.

And it’s this community involvement that makes this Sweet Spot so hard to beat.

Data insights for Sweet Spots were provided by homes.co.nz and dotlovesdata.com