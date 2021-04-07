It's a sweet spot, yet Addington house prices remain affordable

What's important about where you live? Whether it's diversity, sunshine, house prices - or something else - Stuff is helping find the Sweet Spot for you.

It’s been crowned New Zealand’s Sweetest Spot – what would it take to actually live there?

The Christchurch city-fringe suburb Addington has been picked as our top place to live in the country, based on data including affordability, sunshine hours, prosperity and public transport.

It has working class roots but is more recently known as up-and-coming, and real estate remains relatively affordable.

Alden Williams/Stuff Addington is still a relatively affordable place to buy a home.

People are beginning to appreciate its location on the edge of Hagley Park, and within 2km of the city centre, as well as its historic architecture, mixed socio-economic make-up and community feel.

Somehow its rising status is not yet reflected in the median house price – $375,950, compared to $516,700 for the wider city and $666,000 nationally.

Harcourts City real estate agent Alison Aitken said prices had definitely lifted in the past 20 years.

“We’ve talked about it for years that it would go off. Mainly because it's so close to town and to the park. And there are great little cafés and restaurants; it's quite a hub.”

Aitken said the suburb was bolstered by the fact it had “little cottages and cute places" as well as newer developments that had been done well.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Real estate agent Alison Aitken says many newer Addington developments have been done well.

Ray White Metro director Tony McPherson said the “stigma” associated with living near a prison and railway workshop had taken a while to subside, but that he now markets Addington as a “chic”, “trendy” suburb and “very much on the up”.

Asking prices in the suburb have increased in the past year. Trade Me Property figures show an average asking price of $477,050 for last month – up 44 per cent on the February 2020 figure. Of course, that may be skewed by the quality of properties offered that month.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Addington is home to many quaint worker’s cottages, some renovated, some in a more original state.

A comparison with suburbs Merivale and Linwood, both a comparable distance to Addington from the CBD, shows average asking prices of $1,026,550 and $392,350 respectively for February.

Caroline Atkinson and her husband bought a run-down worker’s cottage in 2015 and did it up, even adding AirBnB accommodation at the back.

They have shared before how much they love the community focus of Addington.

Julia Atkinson-Dunn/Studio Home Caroline Atkinson and husband Simon, with baby Rosella and Ada, love their neighbourhood.

“I think it’s because it’s such an old working class neighbourhood. Some families have been here for generations and the older people are active in the community.”

She says a neighbourhood newsletter, the brand-new Manuka Cottage community facility, and a Salvation Army rehabilitation service based there, all make it feel supportive.

“We’ve got every layer of society in this city-fringe suburb. On our street, there’s lots of young families. We just had a community barbecue. (. . . ) I feel connected to it.”

People looking to buy in Addington have a mix of housing types to choose from. Many of its small cottage sections survived, from the run-down to the renovated, interspersed with dense modern apartments and townhouses.

Ray White Full Circle Real estate Addington has a mix of old and new housing: This townhouse at 3/75 Burke Street is for sale.

Density is high here – the suburb scores 9/10 on a national index.

A townhouse option currently on the market, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, is 3/75 Burke St. It is for sale by deadline, closing on April 14, unless sold prior.

With four bedrooms and two bathrooms, it has a 150 sqm floor area and a modern clean feel. It has a 2019 RV of $395,000.

Supplied Addington has many character homes, such as 11 Lindores Street – currently for sale by auction.

Buyers looking for more of a character home could consider the three-bedroom, one-bathroom property at 11 Lindores Street. It is also for sale by auction, and has a two-year-old RV of $455,000.

Grenadier Real Estate agent Lois Milne’s listing mentions a blend of “timeless 1920s design with contemporary conveniences”.

“Leadlight windows, the gated veranda, interior panelling, and the traditional floor plan serve as a charming reminder of the home's history, while the inclusion of electric and solar water heating and a heat pump ensures effortless everyday living.”

The house, on TC2 land, is being sold "as is where is”.

Data insights for Sweet Spots were provided by homes.co.nz and dotlovesdata.com. See more of our Sweet Spots and find your own at http://www.homed.co.nz/sweetspots.