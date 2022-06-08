The big city suburbs that are the friendliest for first-time buyers in NZ

Recent years have been tough on aspiring homeowners, with house prices skyrocketing and lending criteria getting tougher.

That means first-home buyers who want to live in a big city often need to look past the coveted neighbourhoods of the moment to up-and-coming suburbs, which offer similar amenities at a (slightly) more affordable price point.

As part of Sweet Spots, Stuff looked for the most first-time-buyer-friendly suburbs in the main centres, starting with prices around or below the median for the city, and slower-than-average recent price growth.

But we weren’t looking for simply the lowest-priced – we also scored on liveability factors like public transport, amenities, a younger population and good employment levels.

We found some common themes. Many high-scoring suburbs were inner city or city fringe areas with lots of apartments or smaller, entry-level homes. Others were further out, but had quick and easy access to the CBD via transport links.

To find out if the data reflects the reality, we talked to recent first-home buyers to get the lowdown on their new neighbourhoods.

Johnsonville, Wellington

Property manager Harrison Vaughan navigated his way through the “horrific” frenzy of Wellington’s market last year to buy his first home in Johnsonville in northern Wellington – and he couldn’t be happier with his purchase.

Newlands, Tawa, and Johnsonville are often the suburbs of choice for people in their 20s looking to buy, he says, because although they are out from the city centre, they have easy access via the motorway and prices are better. But it is Johnsonville that shines in our data.

At the peak of the market in November, Vaughan paid $930,000 for a three-bedroom house with a 500sqm section. That’s below the greater Wellington median of $1.05m, and he says it bought him a much better property than he could afford closer to the CBD.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Johnsonville’s Alex Moore Park is used for rugby and athletics, and is home to the Waiora sport and community hub.

“In Johnsonville, there are good-quality, standalone homes for under $1m, whereas closer to the city, you’d have to pay $1.2m for something much worse,” he says. “You’d probably have to go for a small apartment with huge body corp fees and no carpark, or a small townhouse with next to no section.”

New-build townhouses are available, but much of the housing is 1960s to 1970s bungalows, which have scope for renovation. “There are options, but I wanted a garden and to be able to add some value, and I could buy a property here where I could do that.”

The suburb has easy access to the motorway which means that, outside of rush hour, it takes six to 10 minutes to get into the centre, Vaughan says. The suburb also has a train station and a bus line.

“But it’s basically the next urban hub out of the CBD, so you don’t need to go far to get everything you need. That’s one of the other features that attracted me here.”

Johnsonville has a shopping mall, which is scheduled for extensive redevelopment, two supermarkets, a medical centre, a library, and a community centre. It is also family-friendly, with lots of schools, the huge Johnsonville Park, the Alex Moore park which is used for sports, and a newly upgraded aquatic centre.

“There is so much potential for the future here, and it’s a good spot to get into the market. I think it’s the place to be,” says Vaughan.

Wellington’s other first-home buyer Sweet Spots included relatively-affordable Lower Hutt suburbs including Petone, Fairfield, Kelson, Alicetown and Belmont, as well as apartment-heavy central areas such as Thorndon, Mt Cook and Te Aro.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Spreydon’s house prices are below Christchurch’s median.

Spreydon, Christchurch

When Liv McKean and partner Matt Hurst were hunting for their first home in Christchurch last year, they quickly focused on Spreydon.

The prices were far more affordable than other suburbs they looked at – the suburb has a three-month median price of $685,259, below the city’s median of $742,825.

That allowed the couple to buy a two-bedroom home which has scope for renovation on a decent-sized section. But it also just felt right, and a good, safe place to live in, she says. And she is not alone in this assessment of the traditionally blue-collar area. Spreydon’s community is passionate about it as a lovely neighbourhood and a great place to raise a family.

Like neighbouring suburb Addington – which was a Sweet Spots winner last year – it is close to the city centre, the main hospital and Hagley Park. But it is also home to shops and a supermarket at Barrington Mall, the Pioneer Leisure Centre, and good parks. There are a number of schools in Spreydon, and parts of the suburb are zoned for sought-after Cashmere High.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF/Stuff As a city-fringe suburb, Spreydon is close to the city centre and Hagley Park.

McKean says that with the shopping centre directly across the road, all the shops, eateries, and services they need are right there. Another bonus for the couple is the suburb’s proximity to the southern motorway.

This all makes life easy, but the fact that the area is a pleasant, friendly and very family-orientated is what they really love, she says.

“It’s a quiet oasis, and the sort of place where people say hello, and you know you could just knock on a neighbour’s door, and they’ll be there for you.”

Christchurch’s other first-home buyer Sweet Spots were city fringe suburbs too, including Riccarton, Hillsborough and Sydenham.

Supplied/Supplied Scarlett Downes and Nikora Walters bought their first home in Eden Terrace in Auckland earlier this year.

Eden Terrace, Auckland

Auckland’s central suburbs don’t always spring to mind for first-home buyers – the suburbs with the largest proportions of first-timers in the city are Glen Eden and Avondale. But Scarlett Downes and her partner Nikora Walters have just moved into their “dream” first home in Eden Terrace.

Surrounded by sought-after central suburbs such as Mount Eden, Kingsland and Grey Lynn, Eden Terrace is often overlooked, but offers lower prices than many of its neighbours. That’s largely thanks to having lots of apartments which can be an alternative to buying a townhouse in cheaper areas on the outskirts of the city, provided the property meets bank criteria.

Downes and Walters had initially set their sights on Avondale or Waterview for their first home, because at the time in 2020, they seemed to have the most affordable options. “Those suburbs never felt quite right to me,” Downes says. “Yet the market was crazy, and we were going to auctions where damp, cold houses which needed work would sell for $300,000 more than expected.”

Disheartened, the couple gave up. Then, early this year, a two-bedroom villa in Eden Terrace came to their attention. It was their dream home, and given the location, it seemed too good to be true.

But it wasn’t, and they picked their new home up for a price which was above the suburb’s three-month median of $948,648, but below the maximum they were willing to pay. Auckland’s median price is $1.34m, and “last year we were looking at houses going for $1.6m, which were nowhere near as nice as ours – and they were in areas that are not as good”, says Downes.

Eden Terrace couldn’t be better located, she says. Its proximity to the CBD and suburbs like Kingsland means there is a wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options to choose from.

Galbraith's Alehouse Galbraith's Alehouse, an Auckland institution, is located in Eden Terrace.

The suburb itself contains Sid at the French Cafe, Benediction, Galbraith’s Alehouse, and Kind Stranger. Live music venue The PowerStation is on its fringes, and it is home to the Mahatma Gandhi Centre, a hub for the Indian community.

While Eden Terrace is one of Auckland’s oldest suburbs, its apartment buildings and diverse range of businesses give it an urban edge, mellowed by the presence of the popular Basque Park at its heart.

Downes says that despite all these attractions, the suburb feels tucked away and a “hidden secret”. “The people who live here really love it and many have been here for a long time,” she says. “It’s perfect.”