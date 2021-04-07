Sweet Spots: Why Colville is New Zealand's kindest and most helpful place

What's important about where you live? Whether it's diversity, sunshine, house prices - or something else - Stuff is helping find the Sweet Spot for you.

Life in New Zealand can be pretty darned good. In Sweet Spots, we're shining a light on some of the best places in the country to live, places where everyday Kiwis without unlimited budgets can live a rich and fulfilling life.

Nestled near the tip of the Coromandel Peninsula sits a small settlement with the biggest heart.

Welcome to Colville. Population 1485 at last count. The winding road heading north towards the sea will uncurl itself for a moment to put the small village on display for travellers.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Colville General Store

There’s a tennis club. A few art galleries. A community post office. A house-turned-restaurant, the harbour, a Tibetan monastery and the ever-famous, beating-heart of the place in the form of the Colville General Store.

Inside the store’s aisles there is everything you need from groceries to hardware to petrol. There is also plenty of gossip in the community nexus.

People can spend hours bumping into neighbours, engaging in local gossip – like who is performing what at the Easter Festival, or other local topics. Catch-ups can take a while because people have more hats than a haberdashery and Colville is a place where volunteering is in the blood.

Stuff’s Sweet Spots data shows Colville leads New Zealand for the highest number of volunteers per capita. About one in three people, or 30.8 per cent of the population, volunteer in some capacity towards their community.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Colville Post Office, which was opened back up by volunteers after it closed down.

The top of the volunteering charts were dotted with isolated, rural towns like Halfmoon Bay in Southland and St Arnaud in Tasman. In the smaller places, volunteering is a way of life.

After a house burned down in Colville, volunteers built and manned a fire station. When the post office shut, volunteers opened it back up.

When the harbour needs cleaning, pests need trapping, youth need support, or the elderly need tech help, the community volunteers.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Volunteer Tony Wasley is one of those who has helped keep the general store alive.

So when the general store closed down in 1978, a cooperative collective of volunteers, like Tony Wasley, banded together to purchase it. It still has an ethos to keep food as organic as possible and contribute proceeds back into the community.

“Without the general store you would drive through this town and just see an empty hall and buildings,” resident of nearly five decades Wasley said. “If it were to disappear overnight, I don’t know what would happen to the town.”

The store is more a symbol than a shop. The objective when the cooperative purchased it was to allow the community to survive. Without it there would be no fuel, no food on hand, and the thriving area might have fallen silent.

“The focus of the cooperative is not to make a loss, not make profits,” Wasley said. “The shop has a million-dollar turnover but low profit. Everything that you see in town has some connection to the store and the cooperative.”

Money generated by the store is funnelled back into the community organisation. This would not be possible if it were not for a legion of volunteers who have helped it survive over its 40-odd year history.

“None of it would have been possible without volunteers,” Wasley said. “Hundreds of people have volunteered time to keep the store running. We’re now seeing second-generation volunteers and employees at the store, which is fantastic.”

The “back to the land” movement in the 1960s and 1970s saw people flee the cities. Land was available in remote parts of New Zealand and people, particularly those of an alternative lifestyle, jumped at the chance.

Colville saw about eight large hippie communes established away from the hustle and bustle of the city. There were early tensions between the established farmers and the new arrivals, but both have integrated well over the past four decades.

Long-term residents like Stephanie McKee say Colville used to look like the pioneer days. “People figured out they could all put their money together and buy land. The farmers called it ‘rubbish land’.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Long-term resident Stephanie McKee says there is a strong sense of everyone wanting to pitch in and give it their all.

These roots have given Colville a richness that other communities can lack. There is a strong sense of everyone wanting to pitch in and give it their all.

The cooperative first formed out of this background. “We wanted to be an example to other small towns as to what can be done if people work together,” Wasley said.

“The cooperative was a new way of thinking and a way to keep the store open. It has kept our town alive and our spirit up.”

“It’s more like a social enterprise model, but we didn’t have those fancy words for it back then,” McKee added. “It’s also a social hub with the restaurant attached which opens some days of the week. It’s where we socialise.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Colville Social Services Collectivey sport a small book and DVD library along with providing youth services, community support and other projects.

Showing that goodwill breeds goodwill is the Colville Social Services Collective. This community group was funded initially by the cooperative, and now runs on its own steam to contribute to the community.

Founded in 1997 the collective has grown to meet the needs of the isolated community, assist volunteers and youth.

Now they sport a small book and DVD library along with providing youth services, community support and managing projects like the Colville Harbour Care initiative.

Manager Larissa Webb says volunteering is in the blood of resident. “Each year we have 260 plus volunteers,” she said. “There’s a real richness here and that is in the strength of the volunteers. It makes sense we have a strong sense of community because of the connection to each other.”

Webb says you don’t know people as much as you know families.

“There are so many people here I have known since I was a kid,” she said. “Family connections and not just knowing a person but everything about their family.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Larissa Webb says the Colville Social Services Collective shows the strength of the village’s volunteers.

This sense of family culminates at a much-anticipated Easter Festival held every year.

A Herculean volunteer effort puts on workshops, music, dances and comedy acts. The crown jewel is a variety show which sees families put on performances for each other long into the night.

“It’s a massive undertaking each year but one the community really gets behind,” Webb said. “You never know what you will see.”

Newcomers to Colville offer some advice for those wanting to get into small-town life. That is to embrace the spirit of the community, but don’t push too hard at first.

Baz Ross came to Colville in 2015. In that short space of time, he was the principal of the primary school and has now evolved into the rural volunteer Fire Brigade chief.

“There is a social apprenticeship you must go through,” he said. “When you come to small towns it’s easy to come in with a hiss and a roar and boss people around.

“You’ll probably find you are run out of town with a hiss and a roar.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Baz Ross is now the rural volunteer Fire Brigade chief, after moving to Colville in 2015.

Though new to the area, Ross takes pride in the volunteer rural firefighter history which dates back 27 years.

“The brigade started in response to a house that burned down,” he said. “They couldn’t get the appliances here on time. The community rallied together, got land, sources and appliance and built the fire station.

“I think out here, people want to do something positive for their community. It gives people a means of expressing themselves. A way of saying this is my speciality skill and I want to give that back to the community.”

His brigade features school-leavers, retirees and even Tibetan monks from the nearby monastery.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Tony Wasley enjoys the views in Colville.

Ross was ‘volunteered’ for the role after the last chief left.

“I just wanted to run up a hill with a hose,” he said. I said I would take it on for six months. I love it.”

The brigade is the only firefighting force to have their appliance blessed after a Buddhist deity.

“The engine is called Tara,” Ross said. “It’s after the god who is swift of action and compassionate.

“It sums up Colville nicely. Other places might just laugh.”

Data insights for Sweet Spots were provided by homes.co.nz and dotlovesdata.com