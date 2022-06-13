Sweet Spots: Why Somerfield is the most liveable suburb in Christchurch

If you round a corner on Roberta Drive in Christchurch on a sunny day, you are met with a sea of sparkling glass.

Retired policy analyst Andrew Lagzdins has transformed his front yard into a unique local attraction over the last two decades.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Andrew Lagzdins has turned his Somerfield front yard into an artwork over the last two decades.

What began as a simple front lawn has been filled with artfully placed and brightly-coloured glass objects that enliven this quiet corner of suburban Christchurch.

And we’ve chosen that corner – Somerfield – as this year’s Christchurch Sweet Spot, the most liveable neighbourhood in the city.

It topped our list for the region when we crunched the numbers on data including house prices, public transport access, amenities, volunteering and sunshine hours. Find out more about how we ranked our Sweet Spots nationwide here.

The south Christchurch suburb is nestled in a bend on the Ōpāwaho/Heathcote River and lies just south of Barrington Mall and east of the lower end of Colombo St.

Residents love the suburb for the walkways that snake along the leafy banks of the river, the parks, the choice of schools, and easy access to local shops and restaurants.

The traditional villas are also relatively affordible – at least compared to many other parts of New Zealand. But some worry that denser, poorly-designed housing could change the character of the suburb, as demand for housing spurs on new development.

Prefer a different type of place to live? Find the Sweet Spot which best matches you using our interactive tool here.

Lagzdins chose Somerfield as a peaceful place to retire. His unique contribution to the suburb began as a retirement hobby 23 years ago, but soon became an addiction.

His work over the last two decades, slowly turning his front yard into an artwork, was recognised for uplifting his neighbourhood in the Christchurch Street and Garden Awards.

“I wanted the garden to be something different,” he says. “It started out as a Japanese-style garden with bonsai trees. About five or six years ago, the glass took over.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Lagzdins has filled his front garden with an array of glass objects and won awards for his work uplifting the suburb.

He trawls thrift shops to find glass objects to add to his growing artwork.

“Once I started, it became addictive,” he said. I haven’t got any room now. You see something you like, and you are thinking: Don’t buy it. Don’t buy it.

“But it is addictive. You feel you have to get it. Then you spend three or four days wandering around the garden wondering where to put it.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff What started as a retirement hobby has grown into an addiction.

But he is worried about the changing shape of his neighbourhood. “People sell a house and a builder puts up a two-storey apartment block. That destroys the character of the neighbourhood.”

Somerfield Residents Association secretary Glenda Fraser-Megget shares his concern.

“I understand the need to intensify the housing – people no longer want the sections they used to have and need cheaper homes,’’ she says. “But they need to be well-designed.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff The dappled sunshine and birdsong of Ernle Clark Reserve is one of many attractions in the suburb.

Like many of New Zealand’s cities, affordability is a concern.

The three-month median house price for the suburb is about $770,743, a little higher than the Christchurch average of $742,825, but far lower than suburbs in Auckland and Wellington.

The average weekly rent is $424, lower than other areas in the region.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Local Somerfield volunteers clean up the banks of the Heathcote River as part of the Mother of all Clean Ups.

Fraser-Megget has lived in the suburb since the 1990s and loves the mature trees and the Heathcote River at the end of her street.

Studholme St, in the heart of the suburb, is lined with mature trees in autumnal colours, while Earnle Clark Reserve on the Heathcote River is a sun-dappled oasis of birdsong and rippling water.

“It has so much going for it. It is quite a special suburb.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Somerfield residents take great pride in the Heathcote River which snakes around their western and southern border.

Fraser-Megget likes the way she can walk through the park from her house to Barrington Mall. Residents in Somerfield enjoy, on average, a two-minute drive to the nearest supermarket and a seven-minute walk to the nearest primary school.

Other local amenities are Pioneer Recreation and Sports Centre in Centennial Park on the western edge of the suburb, and three schools – Cashmere High School, Somerfield Te Kura Wairepo (Somerfield School) and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Whanau Tahi.

The residents’ association is involved in an annual clean up of the river and the reserve – The Mother of All Clean Ups. On a Saturday in early May, about 25 people turned up to clear litter from the scenic treasures of their suburb.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Emily Dalrymple with her children Angus, 2, left, and Toby, 3 months, playing on the slide at Somerfield Park.

Sweet Spots data shows that 11% of Somerfield’s 6950 residents volunteer in the neighbourhood.

There are a cluster of restaurants and bars on the eastern edge of the suburb at the junction of Strickland and Colombo Sts.

Matt Kamstra runs the Moon Under Water bar on the corner, where the outdoor seating area is backed by a sign reading “Welcome to Somerfield”.

Peter Meecham/Stuff A large Welcome to Somerfield sign marks the eastern boundary of the suburb and Moon Under Water’s outdoor seating area.

The pub is on the very edge of the suburb’s eastern boundary, but Kamstra sees the Moon Under Water as a vital part of the community.

“After 20-odd years doing this, I didn’t want to just sling pints,” he says.

“I wanted this to be part of the community. This is a community focal point, which is different to being a booze barn. I want to contribute to Christchurch and make it a more fun place to live.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Matt Kamstra, owner of the Moon Under Water bar in Somerfield, takes pride in his neighbourhood.

He was inspired by The Great Good Place by Ray Oldenberg – a book that explored the importance of having a third space in your life.

“The first place is your home. The second place is the workplace. The third place is where you can be you, without having to worry about the responsibilities of the first and second place.”

He also loves the neighbourhood. “South Christchurch is fantastic. It is close to the hills. It is close to the city. And it is close to all the things that make Christchurch great, really.”