The Block NZ: Trouble in paradise in family bathroom week

REVIEW: Here’s the thing about The Block NZ. Every house is a team effort. A team of two, plus tradies of course. If the team can’t collaborate, stress levels soar and the consequences can be disastrous.

New entrant Connie, who has replaced Janah in Team Purple after the Covid break, is not finding it easy working with Rach, and vice versa.

In the lead up to the family bathroom reveal they have a “total communication breakdown” and start avoiding each other. Even the producer gets involved in this spat, and Connie packs her bags to sleep elsewhere.

Screenshot Connie and Rach had a total breakdown in communication during family bathroom week, and no longer wanted to be in the same room, let alone the same house. But did Rach bear the brunt of unfair editing?

Mum of six, Connie seems like a great find. She’s an electrician, ready to work hard, and she’s a friend of Rach’s. Let’s hope these two don’t blow a friendship over The Block. Really, it is not worth it.

The good news, for them, is they win the family bathroom reveal – with an unfinished bathroom. Which does not go down well with some of the other contestants.

“The theme I’m kind of getting that it’s not important to finish your room as long as it’s got good design intention, which kind of sucks,” says Dylan.

Supplied Connie and Rach's winning family bathroom ($28,229.87) teams large-format marble-look wall tiles with charcoal floor tiles laid in a herringbone pattern. The team wins $7000 plus another $2000 for the best use of a judge's choice of tile.

The judges rave about the bathroom, which is minus a glass shower screen. Ann-Louise is especially thrilled because they used her choice of large-format marble-look tiles on the walls. The effect of all that patterning up the high walls is almost overpowering, but the judges don’t think so.

Presenter Mark Richardson clearly knows there will be kickback from the other teams, so he makes a point of saying he’s not entire comfortable with a team winning with an unfinished room. But he feels better (even if the losers don’t), saying the girls would have scored 10s otherwise.

The smoky glass pendant Hollywood lights are a great idea, but we’re not sure that they work with brass tapware, which looks a little too “gold”. The brass look seems to be a trend, replacing black, but sometimes (OK, always) polished or brushed stainless steel works best.

Supplied Smoky glass pendants and a long niche above the freestanding tub are luxurious touches in Connie and Rach's family bathroom.

They score 24.5 out of 30.

Luxury spa or tile showroom?

Tim and Arty, last week’s winners, come second with their Zen-inspired bathroom.

Their white finger tiles in the shower are a great choice, and their shower niche looks amazing. But did they need three very different tiles in the space?

Supplied Tim and Arthur's Zen-inspired bathroom ($26,432.58) received rave reviews from the judges, especially the full-height glass in the shower.

The patterned floor tiles don’t exactly go with the white – they are more earth toned. It seems like a bathroom made up of separate elements, rather than a room with a cohesive feel. This is something we often see on The Block. More tile showroom than designer bathroom.

But they get rave comments from the judges. Lauren loves the high ceiling and skylights which bring extra light into the room.

“It has a very calming effect. I feel like I’m in a spa. I’m loving the glass (screen) going all the way to the ceiling. I think that’s exceptional.”

Supplied Another highlight of Tim and Arthur's bathroom is a full-height timber screen.

Chris loves the timber screen, and they all agree the shower is the hero of the room. “It’s an absolute knockout,” says Chris. And it is.

Ann-Louise would like to have seen a bit more colour. “I just feel a bit flat.”

Lauren and Chris award marks (8 and 7) that seem at odds with their comments. They get 22 points all up.

Brutal feedback for Dylan and Keegan

Ouch. This is a tough watch. The judges’ reactions to Dylan and Keegan’s bathroom do not bode well. The lads are told they “miss the mark”.

Supplied Dylan and Keegan ($27,856.61) impressed us with their sophisticated "guest" bathroom, not so much the judges. The sliding mirror doubles as a blind.

But Dylan and Keegan are calling this a guest bathroom, not a family bathroom, because they don’t see prospective buyers having children at home.

The room is small – they have moved walls around and rearranged the layout in the house. There is a very high ceiling, and Ann-Louise says laying their pink tiles (her choice) horizontally would have been better than the vertical layout, which emphasises the extreme height. No-one lays narrow bathroom tiles that way at present, so you can see why they didn’t take that gamble.

The shower is lined with dark grey tiles, and Chris says dark materials in this small space don’t work.

This is a very sophisticated bathroom, more so than the others. And this is one instance where black fittings (such as they used in the towel rails) or steel would have worked better than brass.

But the judges love the sliding mirror – it was just as well that Dylan insisted on keeping it even though it caused installation hassles.

“I’m really torn on this one,” says Ann-Louise. “I think if they had all these finishes in a bigger space, it would be awesome.”

Supplied The lads take the new of the judges' disapproval stoically.

And Lauren is “a little bit confused”, because it doesn’t look like it has been designed for a family. But Dylan is OK about that, because he has his eye on the long plan.

They come last with 16 points, with just a 4 out of 10 from Chris.

Lack of ‘wow factor’

Meg and Dan’s result is a disappointment – Meg doesn’t get the 10s she is hoping for, and they come in third.

The couple have marble-look tiles on the walls, but it’s a much “quieter” pattern than Connie and Rach use. And easier to live with, we think.

We also like their timber wall panelling, but not the brass fittings, and not the brass trim on the vanity, which looks a bit ‘80s. Perhaps a timber vanity to match the wall would have worked better.

They get pulled down for not matching the finish to their door hardware, which seems unfair. (Who would use that gold brass right through a house?) The judges also felt the room lacked that all-important “wow factor”.

Supplied The judges felt Meg and Dan's bathroom ($21,346.06) had a lack of "wow factor". We like the sculptural basin.

Meg and Dan’s dark-grey floor tiles anchor the room perfectly, and we love the sculptural basin, but they might have been better offset with brushed steel fittings, such as Tim and Arty have in their bathroom. They score 20.5.

In summary

Family bathroom rooms scores (out of 30): Connie and Rach 24.5, Tim and Arthur 22, Meg and Dan 20.5, Dylan and Keegan 16.

Ones to watch: Connie and Rach. Walkouts on The Block are never a good look – Connie has barely clocked up a week. Will the besties make up?

It’s a real competition: There’s no predicting the best team on this series. They are all capable of greatness. Dylan and Keegan have been unlucky, losing twice in a row. That result doesn’t reflect their talents.

The Block NZ continues on Three Monday to Wednesday 7.30pm, with the next reveal Sunday, 7pm. It streams on ThreeNow from 12.30pm