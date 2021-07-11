The Block NZ: Producers play oldest trick in the book in master bedroom week

The Block judges do a double-take when they walk into the master ensuite designed by Dylan and Keegan.

REVIEW: Why do producers think creating suspense from one night to the next will be even better if they carry it on for an entire week?

That’s what’s happening on The Block. We know someone had a tradie or a helper of some sort on The Block after tools down. (Maybe it was a psychologist – would that count?) And we know the team will have to be punished, because presenter Mark has been saying all week that “a bombshell secret recording” threatens to close down the site.

But the producers decide to carry over that particular suspense for yet another night, at which point we will all be yawning, because it will have lost any impact it may have had, and we may well be asking, “Is that it?” Assuming no-one is kicked off The Block of course, but if that was the case it would have already happened.

SUPPLIED Suspense is everything on The Block, and Dan walking the plank this week is a great example. But the producers ruin master bedroom week by dragging out one suspense for far too long.

But back to this week’s reveal. Master bedroom week. And it’s another suspense – the producers do it again, with the winner decision carried over to Monday night.

This week should have been a beauty, if it weren’t for one key factor that has come into play, and it’s to do with the limitations on the ways rooms are decorated on The Block NZ. Everyone has to go to the same stores, which means they are reliant on the products and colourways the store buyers have already chosen for this winter.

Supplied Meg and Dan do a reasonable job of their Japan-meets-Hamptons master bedroom. The chair and upholstered ottoman on the sheepskin are a nice touch, as is the shelf lighting. They didn't need the wallpaper.

And for this season of The Block NZ, it’s all about earthy tones (no surprises there), so we are seeing masses of olive green, dowdy grey, brown, beige and flat navy, sometimes warmed up with a bit of terracotta. Thank goodness for terracotta.

The bedrooms shown this week could all be in the same house. They are that similar, although Meg and Dan made theirs look a lot different by adding grey-blue panelling to the walls, which looks almost identical to a bedroom Stacy and Adam did last time round.

Supplied Natural timber veneer shelving features in Meg and Dan's master bedroom, and also in the walk-in wardrobe.

Meg and Dan

This couple appear to have taken the biggest risk with their room, which doesn’t quite know if it’s Japanese (there’s a cherry blossom wallpaper on one wall), or Hamptons. Blue is teamed with green, which the judges cannot agree is a good idea. It does seem to work.

Supplied Meg and Dan's bathroom seems rather cluttered. They have used the same basin that featured in the family bathroom, but changed out the tapware to great effect.

What else is to like? The panelling is great, as are the curtains. Judge Ann-Louise loves these too, but is not sure about the wallpaper – and nor is fellow judge Chris. And the Mid-century chair vignette is charming. Judge Lauren’s first reaction is “love, love, love it”. They agree it feels like a retreat, where you could spend time relaxing, without having to go and sit in the living room.

But alas, the bathroom is not finished. It’s bland and looks rather cramped – the judges think they have tried to squeeze too much in there. The white vanity is not appreciated by Lauren; nobody likes the mix of neutral tiles; and they are not sure about the wing walls that hide the shower.

“Even finished, I don’t think I’m going to love it,” says Ann-Louise.

Dylan and Keegan

Supplied Dylan and Keegan's master bedroom gets slammed for not being enough of a retreat - and then the judges walk into the ensuite and everything changes.

The lads court controversy in their master suite, with a floor-to-ceiling padded headboard that none of the judges like. It’s just a bit too much, “visually shrinking the space”. But Dylan and Keegan style the bed beautifully with bright terracotta accents.

Lauren’s first reaction to this room is “no”, but Ann-Louise’s first impression is that she likes it. She applauds them for being a little bit brave and doing something different. Chris feels it’s a little underwhelming.

“It doesn’t feel like a luxurious retreat or a master,” says Lauren. “It could just be their guest bedroom”. And, unfortunately that is true – apart from the ensuite.

Supplied Dylan and Keegan excel with their ensuite bathroom, the largest ever seen on The Block NZ. What's not to like here?

These two have the biggest ensuite bathroom ever seen on The Block NZ. There’s two of everything, apart from the toilet and freestanding tub, and it’s impressive. They use the same green tiles that Connie and Rach use, but we think the lads do it better, with more symmetry.

They match round green basins to the tiles very effectively. And the judges like it. The word “incredible” is used. Chris loves the dual vanities and the recessed cabinets. They even like the lighting, but disagree over the grey wall tiles, which are actually perfect. Lauren thinks it’s like a luxury spa.

“For all the criticism of the master bedroom, people will just walk around the corner and be wowed.”

Tim and Arty

Supplied This is Tim and Arty's master bedroom with its off-centre heat pump. It's a little bit flat. A much larger artwork above the bed would have been interesting.

There’s not a lot of “wow” to Tim and Arty’s guest bedroom, although it’s lovely and sunny. Ann-Louise feels it’s under-designed. It does look at though something’s missing, but the judges think the simplicity highlights the room’s great architecture.

We like the fact they have good reading lights either side of the bed – they even leave a Penguin copy of Lady Chatterley’s Lover on the table. Ann-Louise points out a very obvious error – the heat pump is not centred above the door, which looks weird.

The judges feel the duvet is a little too like the headboard colourwise, but we think that works just fine.

Supplied Tim and Arty's ensuite shower is lovely, but the vanity offers too little storage.

And their ensuite? It’s white-ish, with large mosaics adding good detail. It’s a perfect bathroom for the townhouse, but Ann-Louise can’t find anything to get excited about: “Feels like a nice hotel,” she says, which must be a complement, surely.

There doesn’t appear to be a lot of cabinet storage for two people (or even one), however, and there’s not much space on that little vanity to sit a hair dryer.

Connie and Rach

Supplied Connie and Rach's master bedroom has an overpowering headboard and boring bed linen, but we love the concrete-effect of the wall on the left.

Connie and Rach’s timber headboard dominates their bedroom. It is very overpowering, and doesn’t come down to the floor, which seems strange. But the judges beg to differ. They love it, and they like the contrasting texture of the concrete on the opposite wall, which is a good touch.

“I love the natural wood,” says Lauren. “I think it’s working very well. It makes the room look soft and very cosy.”

Two of the judges don’t seem to mind the dried flower arrangements falling out of the pendants, which we think look completely naff, along with the decorated round mirror. Ann-Louise doesn’t particularly like them, but thinks they are on-trend yet “creepy”.

Supplied What on earth is with the dried flower arrangements in Connie and Rach's bedroom? Ann-Louise is right to think they are creepy. They have to go.

Supplied Another detail from Connie and Rach's room. We are not quite sure what we are looking at within the headboard behind the pillows. And we prefer Tim and Arty’s reading material.

“They’ve done a great job,” she says. But then they all agree it looks unfinished.

Connie and Rach’s ensuite bathroom, with the same green tiles as Dylan and Keegan, is pleasant enough. They have two shower heads, which add to the sense of luxury. But there is a lack of lighting above the vanity.

Chris loves the rich colour coming through, saying “it’s not feeling too forced”.

Supplied Connie and Rach's ensuite has lovely tiles, and the double shower is a plus. We're not fussed on the arch shape of the mirror, however (or the reflection of those dead flowers hanging from the light bulbs).

“I think it will be a tick from all the buyers,” says Lauren. And with that comment we would expect these two to nail the win on Monday night – they are in the lead. But we’ve learned on The Block, to expect the unexpected, so we won’t be taking bets on it.

In summary:

Scores (out of 20 with one more score to come): Meg and Dan ($38,207.51) 15; Dylan and Keegan ($33,626.90) 13.5; Tim and Arty ($33,473.36) 13; Connie and Rach ($36,461.35)) 15.5

On-trend or just off?: Just because something is seen to be trendy doesn’t mean it is a good choice. Dried flower dust catchers hanging from light bulbs are a perfect example. As is dowdy bed linen – if it seems drab now, how’s it going to look after a couple of washes?

Fabric competition?: Yawn