Secret virtual auction for The Block NZ to be held before Grand Final TV show

The Block NZ judges heap praise on Tim and Arty's house, awarding it best house on the show.

The four Point Chevalier townhouses on The Block NZ that had been scheduled for a live auction extravaganza on September 5 now have a new auction date, and it will be a virtual auction.

With lockdown in Auckland still preventing large group gatherings, the producers have decided not to wait till level 1 to host the usual live auction, and will instead hold an online auction on November 6, 2021.

But don’t expect to hear the results immediately. Only registered bidders will be able to participate – and presumably keep a secret. The results will remain a secret till The Block NZ 2020 Grand Final show to be broadcast on Three and ThreeNow soon after in November. Those details are yet to be announced.

Supplied Tim and Arty's house (left) is chosen as the best house on The Block by the judges. Dylan and Keegan's house (right) is second best.

The townhouses were first listed on August 12, just five days before the country went into level 4 lockdown. Buyers have been able to view the houses since Auckland went into level 3, but no more than two parties per day per house – each agent is permitted to show all four townhouses.

A Ray White agent spoken to by Stuff says none of the agents are permitted to make any comment on the viewings or predictions.

Looking at the listings on Trade Me, two teams’ townhouses are stand-outs for the highest number of viewings, but it is generally accepted by the industry the viewings probably have more to do with a “popularity contest”, than actual buyer interest.

SUPPLIED Putting it behind them - Tim is patched up after a wee accident, and he and Arty are all smiles in the last week of the show.

The house garnering the most views so far is Tim and Arty’s rear townhouse, with 40,344. They were trailing for many weeks, but have made big jumps over the past three weeks.

This is the house the three judges voted Best in Show, and it’s also the house Stuff voted the best during a walk-through, but there is not a lot in it. Each house will appeal to different people for different reasons.

SUPPLIED Dylan and Keegan took out a win with their impressive courtyard.

Supplied Brothers Dylan (left) and Keegan Crawford in happier times at the start of the series.

In announcing Tim and Arty’s house as the best, judge Chris said: “House Four just connects all the dots, in every respect, from the simplicity of the corridor with the skylights and the art gallery style, through to the simplicity of the courtyard.”

Hot on their heels in Trade Me views is early leaders Dylan and Keegan’s townhouse, which has had 39,791 views – and by the time you see this story, the numbers could have swapped around. Viewers of the series were quick to comment they liked the lads’ outdoor living area with a fireplace, and the more sophisticated interior.

Connie and Rach’s front townhouse, the only one with its own driveway, has 36,080 views, up by thousands in the past three weeks. Meg and Dan’s house, widely considered to have the best street appeal, has had 32,689 views.

SUPPLIED Connie and Rach's house is the only one to have its own driveway. The judges felt the house was a little exposed to the street.

Screenshot Connie and Rach had serious money issues towards the end of their build.

There’s not enough in the numbers to get any idea of which team might win The Block NZ, because that is dependent on how much each house receives above the reserve – which may not necessarily be the house that fetches the most on the night.

The team with the highest amount reached above the reserve will be crowned the winner and receive a $100,000 prize, plus the amount above reserve.

SUPPLIED Meg and Dan's house has the best street appeal.

supplied/Stuff Meg and Dan have the only house with four bedrooms.

For now it could be any of them: “Each one of these four houses has an incredibly different soul, a different aesthetic, a different vibe, a different mood,” said judge Ann-Louise. “And yet they’re all perfectly, beautifully designed – modern, very liveable. They’re just going to appeal to so many people, and everybody who comes to visit.”

And there is speculation that the Point Chevalier location could deliver a repeat of the best Block win ever. That was back in 2014, when Alex and Corban Walls took away $307,000 from the house they restored in Newell Street.

Recent sales of townhouses suggest prices could go well north of $2.3 million.