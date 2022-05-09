The Block NZ is tipped for Orewa this year, with filming due to start soon

Orewa is spreading rapidly, with many new developments. The coastal suburb is tipped to be the location for the tenth series of The Block NZ, about to get under way.

This year The Block NZ is expected to be all about sand, surf and sun. The tenth series is tipped for Orewa, an established, yet rapidly growing beach suburb north of Auckland.

Unofficial sources have suggested the teams will be heading north to the town. But this has not yet been confirmed by Warner Bros or Discovery. A spokesperson says: “"We are very excited about The Block NZ: Redemption coming to Three and ThreeNow later this year, and we look forward to revealing the location for this season closer to the air date."

Long considered a retirement community, Orewa is not just reknown for its balmy weather and beach – it’s also known for the infamous Orewa Speech Don Brash gave in 2004 when he was briefly leader of the National Party.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Orewa locals flocked to the beach during Level 3 lockdown last year.

The demographic is changing, however, along with the landscape, as new developments push the town boundaries out.

The 2018 census put the combined population of Orewa, North, Central and South at 10,242, up 38.9% from the 2009 census, and the median age at 56.9. But much of the construction growth has been in the past three years.

David White/Stuff Coastal erosion has been a problem at Orewa Beach, but it hasn't stopped people enjoying a walk at low tide.

Puhoi River Kayaks The Puhoi River meanders 8km to the sea, and is an idyllic place to kayak.

It probably helps producer Warner Bros to know property values are on the rise. Kelvin Davidson of CoreLogic says Orewa’s latest property median value is $1,337,750, which is up 14.7% on April last year, when it was $1,165,90.

“And it hasn’t dipped in the past few months either, unlike some other areas,” he says.

Orewa has every amenity Blocksters are likely to call upon, including a Resene Colorshop in nearby Silverdale, plus hardware stores, bathroom suppliers and homeware stores. They will have to head a little further south for a Citta store – the closest one is Triton Drive on the North Shore.

Judging from past episodes, the suburb will feature strongly in challenges. We can expect beach and surf challenges. Bush-walk challenges are another possibility.

It’s possible the teams will get in some kayaking on the Puhoi River, which flows through the Puhoi village and out to sea at Wenderholm – a great picnic spot any time of the year. They may visit the famous Puhoi Pub and cheese store.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Orewa boasts a mix of homes, townhouses and apartments from different eras.

SUPPLIED This is the last photo of the last Block team on site together, taken shortly before lockdown delayed the auction last year. From left, Tim Cotton, Arthur Gillies, Connie King, Rachel Martin, Meg and Dan Leen, Dylan and Keegan Crawford.

Don’t expect to see any new faces in the teams this year, however. As the name The Block NZ: Redemption suggests, Warner Bros has invited teams from previous years to have another crack at winning the top prize. And since there have been nine seasons, that’s 32 team possibilities, not counting the winners of course.

If we were to hazard a guess, we think Christchurch brothers Ling and Zing from Season 6 in Northcote would be a good choice. And maybe we will see recently married style wizards Stacy and Adam Middleton of Wellington return, following their Kingsland Firehouse stint.

This is, of course, pure speculation. But at least this lot will know the ropes, and come more prepared than any teams before.

SUPPLIED The Block NZ judges heap praise on Tim and Arty's house last year, awarding it best house on the show.

The last series, in Point Chevalier, saw all the teams take home a decent amount of money. All four townhouses in Huia Road sold under the hammer, shattering previous Block records, with Tim Cotton and Arthur Gillies (Arty) pocketing a massive $760,000. Their townhouse sold at auction for $2.825 million, $660,000 above the reserve.

Discovery has been asked for comment.