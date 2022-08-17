The Block NZ: Here's how (and how not) to style a fantastic living room

Chloe and Ben show us how to pull a beautiful living room together. Who wouldn't want to curl up in here?

REVIEW: It’s been five weeks of long days and nights, and exhaustion is setting in for everyone on the Block during living room week, which is when things always start to get really interesting.

Take Quinn and Ben, for example. They use their prime TV time to ask their neighbours back home to simply come and knock on the door and talk to “mum” about the dog barking, and not call animal control. Fair enough.

Chloe and Ben have a very unpleasant spat when the cameras aren’t rolling because Chloe feels her concerns are being ignored by Ben, which is true – he is so focused on getting the job done, it’s like he’s on a steam roller.

THREE Chloe and Ben are once again frontrunners for a fourth win in a row - note their large sliding windows and great window seat with storage.

Stacy’s lost voice is not coming back, so she resorts to a whiteboard. Lack of a voice is not stopping her spending, however, which has presenter Mark Richardson very concerned. This could get problematic.

Maree and James are proving slack at logging in each morning on the HazardCo app that keeps track of who’s on site, so they are docked 50 minutes of time. But hopefully, they appreciate their tips this week from the judges, who popped in unexpectedly to give everyone a bit of a boost – and here are the results:

Stacy and Adam – ‘a great conversation zone’

These two have totally nailed the furniture and the layout this week, with soft curves and a Mid-century look. They have a lovely stone hearth with a contemporary flame fireplace.

THREE Stacy and Adam nail it this week with very cool furniture for their living room.

THREE Stacy and Adam provided plenty of side tables, but installing a larger window would have been a good idea - that's a lot of curtaining for one rather insignificant window.

And the judges love it, especially the layout. Stacy and Adam have thought about the rest of the open-plan space, and have ensured the flow is not blocked by the back of a “really large modular” sofa. We think they could have enlarged that window, however – there’s a lot of curtaining over it, which seems OTT.

“It’s a great conversation zone,” says Shelley Ferguson, referring to the room. “It’s not all centred on the TV.”

Jason Bonham loves the way they have used different pieces of furniture for a creative environment. They both love the variation, and say mismatched furniture can work really well in a simple space.

THREE The details in Stacy and Adam's room are fabulous.

The Samsung Frame TV, used as a piece of art, is also a hit. And the light grey fireplace: “Rather than creating a great black rectangle in the centre of a nice, light, calming room, it just creates an incredible atmosphere,” Ferguson says. “They are amazing at neutrals.”

Bonham would have preferred the blue chair was a darker neutral. He gives them and 8.5 out of 10.

Maree and James – ‘I feel like I’ve stepped into a catalogue’

These two opted for a larger window, which is something Stacy and Adam should have done as well. But Maree and James could have gone even bigger – more on that later.

THREE This room is a big improvement for Maree and James, but judge Jason Bonham says he feels like he has stepped into a catalogue.

Bonham walks in and says, “Wow, it’s a big, gigantic Scandinavian meringue. It’s great.” (‘It’ being a very large, comfy sofa.)

The judges beg to differ about it being “another white room”. Ferguson is pleasantly surprised and likes it. They both love the little hiding space behind a secret door (for storage, we guess, but it’s a bit creepy.)

Other good points include ambient lighting on the wall, a little olive tree, and lots of texture. But Bonham is not convinced. “I feel like I’ve stepped into a catalogue,” he says. “They’ve ticked all the boxes, but I just feel it’s very predictable.”

THREE The large sofa has its back to the family room, and because it is not an L-shape with an open end, it doesn't work as successfully as Chloe and Ben's layout. There’s a small secret door to a tiny room next to the pot in the far corner of the living room.

So it seems Maree and James can’t win. But Ferguson is happy and says it’s not going to be polarising for buyers.

And, as it turned out, Bonham gave them an eight.

Quinn and Ben – ‘just a few key misses’

We spotted trouble looming with this room earlier this week, when Quinn went shopping for timber battens to create a wall feature. Despite the fact we saw Bonham use them in one of his own award-winning projects last week, we anticipate a negative reaction. (Will they ever learn?)

THREE Quinn and Ben present at attractive living room, but no-one can really see the point of the timber battens on the right.

THREE The couple chose not to spend too much money on their living room, but perhaps they should have. The sofa faces away from the windows, and it's side-on to the TV.

They didn’t spend much money, and it shows. And sure enough, neither judge likes the raw timber (“looks a bit like a radiator”). But they like the fact the walls are a soft grey tone and not white. Brownie points for that, but they really needed a big window in there.

They have a lovely, curvy sofa, but Bonham doesn’t like where they put it. He’s right. The sofa doesn’t face towards the outdoors. It just doesn’t look right. Nor does the rug, which is too small and runs the wrong way.

And putting down carpet in half of an open-plan living area is “a bit of a miss”, as it creates a visual break in the room. Bonham gives them a six.

Chloe and Ben – ‘it’s a joy to walk into their spaces every week’

The couple who have won the past three room reveals look like frontrunners. They have really pushed the boat out with a fireplace, huge new window (big tick from us), another arched wall feature, Venetian-plastered wall and a built-in hearth and window seat with storage.

THREE Chloe and Ben had "words" about the fire, and the judges aren't sure if the flames are real or a hologram. But Chloe and Ben get away with it. The open-ended sofa works well in the open-plan area.

Chloe doesn’t like the fireplace, and it has some tacky disco features. But they can be turned off.

And it seems they can do no wrong. Bonham is wowed. Loves the storage, and he comments it is something sadly lacking in a lot of new builds.

Ferguson picks the thing that bugs us – the sheer size of the modular sofa and the fact it has its back to the rest of the family room. But we forgive them because they have created such an intimate, cosy space, and the large window means there’s an outlook. It works.

THREE The detail in Chloe and Ben's rooms is never too much. It's always just right, and that applies to the built-in furniture as well as the accessories.

And the design continuity with the rest of the house is there, and that’s why Bonham loves it. Ferguson loves the character detail of the panelled window seat and storage, which “softens” the contemporary look. They get a nine from Bonham. Cut to Stacy and Adam’s very grumpy faces.

There are game changers that can be played. And Stacy and Adam play their minus one card, taking a point off Chloe and Ben. And at the last minute Maree and James want to play their card. But we have to wait till next week to see who won.

SCREENSHOT This week frontrunners Chloe and Ben had a few choice words to say to each other when the cameras were off (but audio still on).

