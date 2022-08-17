The Block NZ: Redemption houses have already been listed for sale by auction

This is an example of the winning interiors being produced by Chloe and Ben, who have had three wins in a row, out of four. Their house is at 13 Ringi Lane.

There’s a low-profile launch already happening for the sale of the four Orewa townhouses being finished on The Block NZ: Redemption this year – and that’s because the show is barely halfway through its screening.

This means the listing agents cannot show any rooms that have not yet been revealed on the show – so they can only show two bedrooms, a bathroom and a study, although after tonight they will be able to put up living rooms.

There are not even any exteriors to excite potential buyers.

Stuff On TV, the houses are still being worked on as the show is barely halfway through – the listing photos don’t show any reveals we have not yet seen.

The townhouses will be auctioned as usual on the Block – presumably they will be able to have a live TV auction this year, but the date has not been given.

House number 1, Quinn and Ben’s, is 11 Ringi Lane, Orewa. It is being marketed by Cindy Shine of Ray White, who says in the listing: “Elevate your everyday life with this uncompromising townhouse. Dazzling light and luxe styling are waiting to impress at every turn. Thoughtfully designed with multiple areas for relaxation and entertaining, there are a total of three living/sitting areas in this home - enhancing your versatility for family, formal and chill-out zones.”

THREE Quinn and Ben's kid's room featured an eye-catching feature wall, which works visually to tie together other elements in the room.

THREE What we are shown are two bedrooms from each house, the family bathroom and home office area on the top floor. This is Chloe and Ben’s guest bedroom.

House number 2, Chloe and Ben’s, at 13 Ringi Lane, will be one to watch – these two are currently winning all the room reveals. Their house is listed by Tyler Broughton of Ray White. He mentions a “marvellous kitchen with timeless architectural appeal” and a “glam powder room”, neither of which we have seen yet.

House number 3, Maree and Ben’s is at 15 Ringi Lane, and is marketed by Dylan Turner of Ray White. He says any home gourmet or avid entertainer will want to show off the beautiful kitchen/dining area.

“Awash in natural light, the main living area flows seamlessly to the outdoor entertaining space that has been configured for sociability.”

THREE Maree and James wow with a green tiled feature wall that continues right up to the skylight. Their house is at 15 Ringi Lane.

And, we have Stacy and Adam’s house (no 4) at 17 Ringi Lane, marketed by Kirk Maxwell of Ray White. He describes “on-point design cues”, and “a contemporary domestic paradise”.

“Care and attention has created a lovely family home with each family member, big and small, catered for - to perfection. This superbly stylish townhouse really delivers where it counts.”

THREE Stacy and Adam (17 Ringi Lane scored the lowest mark for their girl's bedroom, with the judges saying the proportions were wrong - the bed seemed to small compared to the bench seat.

THREE Stacy and Adam's family bathroom features fluted tiles and reeded glass in the wet area.

Last month listing agent Dylan Turner told Stuff the two townhouses adjoining the Block ones, would be likely to sell between $1.3 million and $1.5 million – but they are not furnished.

CoreLogic figures show the median value of houses on the Hibiscus Coast is $1.321m.

Last year, all the teams on The Block NZ made money from the sale of their fully furnished houses in Huia Road, Point Chevalier. Prices fetched at auction ranged from $2.692m to $2.825m. Tim Cotton and Arthur Gillies won the contest, pocketing $760,000.

The site where the four Block houses are being built, was bought by Warner Bros International Television Production New Zealand Ltd in July 2021. The sites are believed to be part of a $4,009,000 land purchase that provided for six townhouses and four apartments. The Auckland Council RV of a single site (without house) is $460,000.