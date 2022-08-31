The Block NZ: Blockies show you how to pimp your garage, but they forget to add colour

There are some expensive play things in this garage designed by Chloe and Ben, but is there room for a car?

REVIEW: Many of us have a fair idea how garages are used in a lot of new homes, especially in high-density areas – because we do it ourselves. Garages have pool tables, couches, bean bags, beds and TVs, everything but a car.

And it seems the Blockies on The Block NZ: Redemption have taken this on board in garage week. Not that they have a lot of room to play with; these townhouses have single garages.

But they have put quite a bit of stuff into some of these garages in addition to the laundry and solar power batteries, and there’s not a lot of room for a car. And that’s despite the flash EV car chargers (all these things you wouldn’t have seen on the Block 10 years ago as foreman Pete Wolfkamp points out).

Stuff Chloe and Ben turned their garage into a cinema with some rather dull bean bags and a $13,000 projector. As with all the garages, the door is insulated, and there is an EV charger and solar power battery storage.

We also note all the garages have insulated doors – there’s a recognition that garages have become so much more today.

But before we check out these projects, a quick update. We were left hanging re the results of the master suite room reveal last week. After much to-ing and fro-ing with gamechanger cards, Maree and James ended up winning the reveal, but it cost them $4k to buy the points, leaving them with a gain of $6k. It’s their first win, and they really need it.

Now, back to those garages, and the judges:

Chloe and Ben have a $13,000 projector in the garage

These two have a bit of fun projecting a huge image of themselves on the wall – the $13,000 projector being part of the deal for buyers of this townhouse. So, too, are the bean bags in the middle of the floor, and lollies in jars.

THREE We've seen more attractive home theatres. Their laundry is a bit of a squash, so they have a combo washer-dryer.

But it’s colourless, and not an environment we would want to sit in to watch a movie. Teenagers, maybe?

The judges’ first impression is good. They get points for all the storage, and the attractive tile splashback behind the laundry. And judge Jason Bonham (looking good in a kilt) does the whole advertorial thing about the sustainability and technology features, getting a plug in for all the companies.

But, as Shelley Ferguson points out, if you free up a wall to use as a screen, you can’t have storage along that wall. They also lose points for a lack of open shelving above the bench, which would have been useful – their laundry is a bit of a squash.

Ferguson awards them a six out of 10.

Quinn and Ben are gym buddies out to please

Putting in a gym was the priority for Quinn and Ben, and it’s pretty impressive – it even slides flat against the wall if you do want to get the car in.

THREE This is Quinn and Ben's garage wows with its well-equipped gym. The apparatus on the right can be slid flat against the wall.

Ferguson describes it as a “massive selling point”. “This isn’t just a couple of weights. This is like a commercial-quality gym set-up.”

She also likes the polished concrete strip beside the laundry, but wonders how that look is going to pan out upstairs in the kitchen (next week).

And they have storage, so they’ll get points for that. It seems like the only slight concern was how the flooring would transition to the hallway. At least there’s an albeit small splash of green in here. But, really, there’s not enough colour in any of these rooms.

THREE The couple have polished concrete aggregate on the floor beside the laundry.

SCREENSHOT Maree impresses with some squats using Quinn and Ben's gym equipment.

The judges rave, yet Ferguson gives them a low seven. Quinn and Ben are rightly puzzled, but all is explained in due course – this Block is all about “innovation”, and, quite frankly, as the judges’ scores indicate, we’re not seeing it in these garages.

“We need the wow factor,” presenter Mark Richardson reminds contestants.

Stacy and Adam go big on op-shop finds

This two have to take credit for their op-shop finds (they are $34k short of what they will need to finish the house). Stacy found ski boots, a boogie board, a child’s bike all for $1.

Adam did win a challenge and a gamechanger, which will be a big help later.

THREE This Gladiator wall is put to good use. And yes, that's a TV on the right, which you can watch while doing yoga on the mats provided. But bright colour has been abolished – Stacy painted the bike and ride-on toy in dull neutrals, bound not to appeal to littlies.

Their garage looks cool. They have styled the display wall with all the hooks for hanging items very well. “There’s a lot going on in here,” was the judges’ first impression.

“I loved the fact they have used all of this Gladiator storage,” Bonham says. And he gives another plug about how much he loves it in his own home.

The stone on the benchtop continues up the splashback, which looks great. It’s a bigger laundry benchtop than most. The judges’ only negative was to point out their tiled strip in front of the laundry should have continued along to the doorway, which is a fair point.

THREE They even added a dog bed and squeaky toy.

THREE Stacy and Adam save money by not tiling their laundry.

Ferguson awards them a seven. Again it seems low following those comments.

Maree and James – is there even room for a car?

These two are on a roll. But their garage is surprisingly bare – they do, however, have a storage unit, and a TV on the wall (but no bean bags). Presumably you can watch it while using the non-existent gym equipment. Oh wait, there’s a yoga mat.

Both judges take one look at the laundry and say, “This is where they’ve spent the money.” It’s another great laundry with good storage, and attractive tiling. They take the floor tiling (similar to the bathrooms) right along to the doorway, and we can see how effective this is.

THREE This is Maree and James's garage. With the bulky shelving unit at left, there is probably not enough space for a car. Their laundry is a winner, however.

However, the storage unit along the wall is very bulky. Ferguson thinks you would struggle to get a car in there.

And their points so far? Six-and-a-half out of 10.

Gamechanger played

Then the gamechangers come into play. Stacy and Adam play a minus 1 card, dropping Quinn and Ben’s score down to six (and to think this could have been the first time they got a win).

Bonham’s scores are added, and Stacy and Adam get the win with 14.5 points – they get $7000 from TSB, which they really need. Second are Quinn and Ben on 13, who would not have won anyway. Maree and James get 12.5, and Chloe and Ben bomb out with a low 4.5 from Bonham giving them a total of 10.5.

THREE Stacy and Adam proved you don't need a huge budget to pimp your garage. Stacy went op-shopping and bought toys, a bike and boogie board for $1.

We do get an explanation for the low scores – this year’s Block is supposed to be all about “innovation”, and the judges felt the garages lacked that. Which is a fair point.

And then, for the first time, we also get to see the teams start on kitchen-dining room week, the biggest room in the house. We hear Ben and Chloe are planning more curves in their house, and Stacy and Adam will be creating “a sense of calm”.

Quinn and Ben, who had a head start, have their wall lining on. Their big point of difference will be that polished concrete aggregate flooring. And Maree and James, who also had an early start, are anticipating an easy week.

And we get to see another familiar face back on the Block – Lisa, who won The Block NZ: Firehouse series with hubbie Ribz, arrives to help good friend Stacy, while Adam is away for a day.

The producers show some tension between the two couples from their last Block experience, but hey, they’re now besties in Wellington. What could be better than that?

Summary:

Garages make great gyms

They don’t make such great cinemas

Blockies need to “innovate” to get top points – these rooms are dull

EV chargers and solar power batteries are fantastic additions

The Block NZ: Redemption screens on Three, Monday-Wednesday at 7.30pm and on ThreeNow