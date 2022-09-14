The Block NZ: Blockies fix bad stuff right on the eve of Saturday's auction

It's the Block do-over week, and Stacy and Adam finally nail it just before auction day.

REVIEW: Future purchasers of The Block NZ: Redemption townhouses will be pleased to know all the Blockies get a list of improvements they need to make to their homes in Do-Over Week – you can be sure site foreman Peter Wolfkamp doesn’t miss a trick. Remember - there’s only a few days to go before the secret auction on Saturday, September 17.

They will also be re-presenting a room they have “made better”, and usually this is an aesthetic thing, but not always. The judges may have panned some aspect, such as not enough bench space in Chloe and Ben’s kitchen (house 2). Their solution is to add a small kitchen island ($2000).

Maree and James are redoing their study upstairs, which was rightly planned for being next to useless.

THREE Chloe and Ben improve their kitchen with the addition of an island and win the "most-improved" room reveal, pocketing an extra $12k.

Stacy and Adam – or more accurately Adam and Ribz, who is standing in for Stacy while she has her throat operation, are redoing their kids’ room. Adam is selling off Resene decorator painting hours he has up his sleeve, so others can get exterior painting finished.

Meanwhile Quinn and Ben finally decide to do over their guest room (we think – it’s all a bit vague what they are actually doing). More interestingly, they are wanting a plaster finish on three individual walls in the house, when the rule said “one wall”. Ben needs the permission of the others, and Adam, Stacy, Chloe and Ben are not prepared to agree. Grumpy faces – there’s been a shift in intensity this week. People are no longer playing nice guys.

SCREENSHOT Quinn and Ben can forget about favours from Stacy, Adam, Chloe and Ben - it's now every team for itself.

“It grinds my gears,” Ben says. “I think because we are at the pointy end of the Block, the stress gets to everyone.”

“Where’s the cheering each other on part gone?,” asks Quinn. It’s called “competition” Quinn. All the reactions are understandable.

And then the judges arrive. The team whose score is most improved from first time round, will win the reveal and an extra $5k (plus the $7k from TSB.)

Stacy and Adam – ‘This feels a lot more confident’

House 4: A bigger bed in Stacy and Adam’s kid’s room makes all the difference. It’s bigger and higher, with a much greater presence, and a better, straight headboard. Judge Jason Bonham’s first words are: “Much more cohesive. My god, they actually listened. It feels more like a teenager’s room. They’ve elevated it and added some storage under the bench seat.”

THREE BEFORE: Stacy and Adam scored the lowest mark for their girl's bedroom, with the judges saying the proportions were wrong - the bed seemed to small compared to the bench seat.

THREE AFTER: A bigger bed and better headboard make a huge difference. So does the soft rug on the floor, and fewer toys. They get top marks.

Shelley Ferguson talks about how the scale was “off” first time round. She likes the colour palette. It has been simplified, taken back to basics, and the room can “grow” with a child into a teenager.

This room was a winner for us also, during our Block tour last week. Stacy and Adam have nailed it.

They got a 12.5 out of 20 first time round. Now their score is 16.5, which is the best score today.

Quinn and Ben – ‘We changed everything the judges asked us to’

House 1: These two had quite a bit to “fix up”, but decided to present their guest bedroom as their do-over project. Taking note of Bonham’s original comments, they repainted the unattractive timber batten panelling and feature wall behind the bed.

THREE BEFORE: Quinn and Ben's room was a bit of a fail. The bedlinen seems limp and flat, and the judges were not keen on the timber wainscoting and the green feature wall.

THREE AFTER: Quinn and Ben's guest room has been reworked. The timber panelling has been painted to match the rest of the room, as has the feature wall. They also have storage beside the beds, although they positioned them on the wrong sides of the beds. The desk has been replaced with a high bench seat at the end of the bed.

“Finally, they’ve done such a lovely job in here,” Bonham says as he enters. Ferguson says the elephant in the room for her was the heavy timber panelling and the heavy green feature wall, now a soft grey-beige neutral to match the rest of the walls. And the soft grey carpet has changed from that first week.

They have also added storage on either side of the bed, and put a bright terracotta spread on the bed itself. It is simple, elegant and welcoming. Much nicer.

We also get to see how they rearranged the furniture in the upstairs lounge. It’s a big improvement.

They scored 12.5 first-time round. Now their score is 16.

Maree and James – High fives all round

House 3: Maree and James could only make their mezzanine study-sitting area better, because it was a nowhere space before – Bonham called it a “hot mess”. A raw timber shelf on the wall looked like something they “pulled out of a skip”.

THREE BEFORE: This open bookcase with mixed shelving was a “massive fail” for Maree and James, so they set about changing it.

THREE AFTER: Gone is the open bookcase. Now, there is an open study area with bench seating. There is also a new armchair opposite in place of a former laundry chute, making this area more usable.

A “hokey, cheap,” open bookshelf was removed. Phew. Now there is a desk against the wall, a couple of thin, white shelves and a bench seat. Maree is anxious about the judging. “I haven’t actually been this nervous for a while," she says.

“My god, they’ve done a much better job,” Bonham says. “They’ve brought the colour through. This is so much better. They’ve taken out the ridiculous bookcase, and got rid of the laundry shoot (replaced with seating).”

This means the beautiful skylight is not compromised as a design feature. Ferguson feels they could have made the bench seat a built-in. But still, it is so much better. High fives all round.

They scored 7 first time round (Bonham gave them a 2). Now their score is 14.5 .

Chloe and Ben – ‘Most improved’

The work area in Chloe and Ben’s kitchen was described last week as an “epic fail”. Not enough space.

But with an island, and better lighting, all that has changed. “This is feeling so much better,” says Ferguson. “They’ve almost doubled their storage. This (island) just defines it – it makes the kitchen an actual zone. I LOVE the engineered stone they’ve used”

THREE BEFORE: Chloe and Ben were criticised for a lack of bench space and wasted floor space.

THREE AFTER: There is a new island on the left offering more bench space and storage. The change bumped up the pair's score from 6 out of 20 to 12, making them the "most improved".

We have begged to differ on the look of the benchtop having seen it in person, so to speak – there is something about the feel of it; it seems cheap (but isn’t). Bonham feels everything is very “cohesive”, a word he has used to describe all the do-over rooms this week. And, of course, continuity is what he wants to see.

They have some recessed shelving that looks useful, although Bonham would have preferred drawers. The shelving is more attractive though.

Weirdly, Ferguson says she would have done a U-shape. But she doesn’t say which way the U would face. Presumably you don’t want to trap someone in the kitchen – you need that flow to both the coffee area by the door and the dining area out the other side.

THREE Chloe and Ben have also improved the lighting in their kitchen-dining area.

And they want to see another coat of paint on the ceiling. “It still has a few issues for me, but massive, vast improvement,” says Ferguson.

They scored 6 out of 20 first time round. They get 15 this time. This means they improved their score by 9 so they get the $5k for “most improved” room. And it doesn’t matter that Stacey and Adam get the highest score (16.5). Chloe and Ben get ALL the money – $12k in total. But all teams came up under budget, so they all get a bonus $5k.

“It’s a wee bit bittersweet because we had the highest score for redo week,” Adam says. “But... it’s always good to have the highest score.” And with the auction this Saturday, it will hold them in good stead.

In summary:

All the improvements are great

These townhouses will be good investments

Good luck to all bidders on Saturday

Results of The Block NZ: Redemption auction will be kept secret till the auction is screened at a date yet to be announced. There are two more weeks of the show, which screens on Three and ThreeNow Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm