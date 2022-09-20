Why The Block NZ results this year might turn out to be the worst ever

House price falls gathered pace in July, according to CoreLogic data, with Christchurch also going negative.

The latest Block NZ auction results remain secret, but they are likely to be even more of a let-down than those of 2019’s auction, Infometrics says.

Auckland's housing market had changed dramatically since last year when the competition winners’ house sold for $2.825 million, which was $660,000 above the reserve.

Since then house prices had declined sharply, with the latest Real Estate Institute figures showing Auckland’s median was down 8.3% on August 2021 to $1.1m.

Sales activity was also down significantly, when compared to last year's booming market.

The Block NZ auction took place on Saturday, but it was not screened live as auctions in previous seasons have been, and the results remain a mystery.

But Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan said there was a correlation between how prices were running in Auckland, and the average profits The Block houses had made over the previous seasons.

He charted price inflation in Auckland over the last three months compared to a year ago against the average Block profits and the result did not bode well for this season’s contestants.

The latest three-month house price inflation figure for Auckland is -6.2%, and that was off the bottom of the graph, he said.

Stuff The Block NZ: Redemption properties are in Orewa on Auckland’s North Shore.

“It implies that the average profit across the four houses will be negative, which is not possible. But the message is that they will probably be very lucky if any of them make reserve given the current market.”

Back in 2019, three of the four teams made no money due to high reserves, and the winners made $50,000 in profit. By comparison last year’s winners, Tim Cotton and Arthur Gillies, took home $760,000.

Kiernan said the 2019 result was considered unfair by many, although it had reflected Auckland’s flat market at the time.

When the 2019 Block houses went to auction it was not a good time to sell, but it was a much worse time to sell now, and the results this year could be even more of a let-down, he said.

“Much will depend on how the reserve has been set, and that will depend on when the property was bought and the costs involved in getting the houses ready for market.

“If the properties were bought over two years ago, they might make a profit because while Auckland prices have fallen from their peak they are still well up on two years ago.”

This year The Block contestants have worked to create the interiors of four new build townhouses in a new subdivision in Orewa on Auckland’s North Shore, rather than to renovate existing properties.

The block of land the development the townhouses were part of was bought in July last year for $4.009m, according to CoreLogic’s Property Value website.

SUPPLIED The Kingsland apartment block renovated on the 2019 season of The Block NZ.

Commentators had cited the declining market as a challenge for the contestants since the season began, but CoreLogic’s latest suburb figures showed Orewa’s median price was currently $1.29m.

That price was down by 2.7% over the three months to September, from $1.32m in the previous quarter, and Quotable Values (QV) latest figures showed prices in the Rodney district, which Orewa was in, were down by 6.5% over the quarter.

Auckland QV valuer Hugh Robson said while the Auckland market had continued to slow over the past five weeks, properties in popular locations and well-presented homes were still attracting good interest, although at lower prices than last year.

While the record-smashing profits earned by The Block NZ contestants last year were huge, experts said at the time that they were likely to represent the last flash in the pan for the market cycle as the market would slow.