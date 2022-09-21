The Block NZ: How can you stuff up a powder room? Quite easily, it seems

REVIEW: It’s getting down to the business end of The Block NZ: Redemption. The inside of the houses are now officially finished, and there’s only one more reveal after this week’s powder room and stairs.

But Week 10 gets off to a bad start for Chloe and Ben after site foreman Peter Wolfkamp (aka The Wolf) finds nails sticking out of a flashing on a skylight – an enthusiastic builder’s error. Any penetration in a flashing means water could get in (and it’s raining), so it has to be fixed, pronto.

And before you know it, skylight installer Dougal is back under a tarp on the roof in the pouring rain, putting it right. And his bill, including a charge for drying his jacket, comes to a whopping $2222.22. But it’s a joke, which the builder can sort.

THREE Stacy and Adam are thrilled to get their fourth win with their powder room - on Stacy's birthday. They tie with Chloe and Ben. But running the floorboards up the wall and ceiling didn’t appeal to all.

Sweet Maree, meanwhile, is playing fairy godmother – she wants to make Blockies’ dreams come true (a really good sale price?).

Stacy and Adam – ‘Dancing on the Ceiling is not going to happen in the powder room in my house’

But back to those powder rooms, and they are all different. We are very keen to hear what the judges have to say about Stacy and Adam’s powder room – they have run their dark laminate floorboards up the wall and onto the raked ceiling. It will be divisive. We found it overpowering when we walked through the house last week. Those boards would have to go.

We’re not the only one with doubts. The Wolf says it reminds him of a “loop-di-loop Hotwheels thing”.

And in they come. Jason Bonham is away, so instead Shelley Ferguson teams with Tim Cotton and Arthur (Arty) Gillies – last year’s Block winners in Point Chevalier. It’s great to see the guys again.

“I’m really excited to see what their reaction,” Adam says. But Tim immediately spots the floorboards are a laminate and not natural timber, which is not helping the look. And Arty spots more sloppy finishing.

“I love Lionel Ritchie, but Dancing on the Ceiling is not going to happen in the powder room in my house,” declares Ferguson.”

THREE Stacy and Adam have a beautiful light fitting in the stairwell, and (presumably) an O for Orewa artwork in the powder room.

However, the laminate stairs get a big tick – the dark look contrasts the light walls, and the judges love the big light pendant and the nickel hardware. Overall Ferguson is impressed but is let down by that ceiling.

They end up tying for the win with Chloe and Ben, after both teams cancel each other out with plus-one and minus-one cards (well that was a waste). That’s an amazing six wins for Chloe and Ben, and four for Stacy and Adam. They score 16 out of 20.

Chloe and Ben: ‘Tim and Arty come in like big dogs firing from the hip’

These two won both challenges this week, and get the tied win, which kind of makes up for the nails through the flashings.

This is another simple powder room that repeats the glossy subway tiles that feature elsewhere in the house, which Shelley loves, although she feels the whole effect is a little lacklustre.

THREE There is visual continuity in Chloe and Ben's powder room, which matches tiles used in the adjacent kitchen and bathrooms.

“It is quite similar to the last one, isn’t it,” Tim says. But the colourful artwork on the stairs is praised. And they have space for a “tea and coffee recess”, as their hot water cylinder is in the garage. We can’t really work out why you need such an area when the kitchen is right there. Most people would want that coffee machine on the kitchen bench, close to the sink, surely?

“I think with this season being about townhouses, the layouts are exactly the same – you really do have to have that point of difference to set aside from the other competitors,” Arty points out. “Also, the door hinges are not the same as the rest of the componentry.”

Ben comes back, guns blazing: “Tim and Arty come in like big dogs firing from the hip, eh. Win a couple of things, don’t finish their stairwell. ‘You suck, you suck, that’s s..., you suck, nice handrail, you’re s...’. Wazzup.”

SCREENSHOT Chloe laughs, but Ben's reaction to Tim and Arty's judging is serious.

Maree and James: ‘Give us a break’

We love the green-tiled feature wall in this powder room that ties in with the family bathroom upstairs. But the stairs are, well, just stairs.

“Very neutral,” says Shelley diplomatically, but later says, again, “a little lacklustre for me”. And the lads think there could have been a pop of colour in there somewhere. But there is a lovely terracotta pot on the landing, and the skylight floods the stairwell with light.

The bathroom gets the thumbs up for looks. But Arty spots a dropped fan on the ceiling, and some rough, unfinished work around the door. “Pretty standard for this time on the Block,” he says. (Don’t worry buyers, these have since been repaired.)

“Give us a break,” says James. “They didn’t even finish.” But, hey, Tim and Art still won big time.

Teams are also judged on their hot water/broom cupboard. Not much to say there. They score 13.5.

THREE Maree and James's powder room and stairs couldn't be simpler, but sometimes simple is all you need.

Quinn and Ben: ‘A mismatch of styles’

You have to feel sorry for this team. Their hearts are in the right place and they are incredibly hard workers, but they seldom nail it – the one exception being their well-deserved kitchen week win.

This week, Quinn and Ben opt for a bold green floral wallpaper in theirpowder room, which is very effective, but perhaps a little out of place?

They wanted artisan plaster around three walls in the stairwell, and were only allowed to do it on one wall. Their solution was to curve the corners, so they can call it one wall, which riled the other teams. “Absolutely ropeable,” says the other Ben-who-speaks-his-mind.

THREE Quinn and Ben choose a beautiful chinoiserie-style wallpaper for their powder room, but Shelley Ferguson says it's at odds with the raw, industrial feel of the plastered wall in the stairwell.

“They’ve taken risks, but there’s just something about it that’s not working for me,” Shelley says of the stairwell. “I don’t dislike this look, but I just think it’s a little raw and industrial for this space.”

And she feels there’s a mismatch of styles with the chinoiserie-style wallpaper, which is true. They could be in separate houses. It’s a pity as Quinn and Ben did not see this coming – they were very confident going into this reveal.

The lads like the curved walls, but it’s all a little bit bland.

They get a low 12 out of 20, with Ferguson scoring them just a 5 out of 10.

THREE There's a beautiful light fitting in Quinn and Ben's stairwell, but otherwise it is rather bland.

Summary: