The Block NZ: Best house is Chloe and Ben's, but who will go to auction first?

Judges Jason Bonham and Shelley Ferguson take their last tour of Chloe and Ben's house, which they judge best on the Block.

It can be no surprise to learn that Chloe and Ben have won Best House on The Block NZ: Redemption this year – they have a massive eight “room” reveal wins. That is a huge advantage, because it means they are doing something right and buyers will love it.

Which makes it all the more tricky for the couple that actually won the chance to choose the auction order for Sunday night, and that was Stacy and Adam. Like the others, they’ve been around the block before, so to speak, so they will have their own ideas about where to put themselves in the order.

And it’s worth noting they only won the challenge because Stacy in particular deliberately sabotaged the results of the quiz when contestants were asked about each other. She chose the most odd and unlikely answers for the questions relating to her (and Adam), which mean the other contestants got the answers wrong, of course, and lost points. Strategic playing is the name of the game, but the others fell for it.

Screenshot Chloe and Ben are all smiles having won eight room reveals, including Best House on the Block. They are well and truly redeemed. The $7k they win will come straight off their reserve on auction night.

We think they might just go first this year, because recent Block stats point to a distinct advantage.

READ MORE:

* The Block NZ: Blockies fix bad stuff right on the eve of Saturday's auction

* The Block NZ: Kitchen week offers the good, the bad and the weird

* The Block NZ: How can you stuff up a powder room? Quite easily, it seems



Last year Block winners Tim Cotton and Arthur (Arty) Gillies' house in Point Chevalier was first to go under the hammer and it sold for $2.825m, which was $660,000 over the reserve, and they pocketed a massive $380,000 each.

In 2019 on The Block NZ: Firehouse in Kingsland, the winning team, Lisa Ridout-Gordon and Christopher(Ribz) Gordon, were also first off the rank. And the order that year was, coincidentally, decided by Stacy and Adam (they clearly got that wrong, or perhaps their reserve was just too high).

THREE Chloe and Ben won the outdoor room reveal with this setting. Their heat pump units are concealed by screens.

THREE Chloe and Ben won their fourth win in a row in living room week - note their large sliding windows and great window seat with storage.

If we go back to Hobsonville in 2018, Amy Moore and Stu Watts won after being third in the auction order. They did have a notably bigger and better dressed house on a pretty corner site, however.

Ben Speedy (back on this year's Block) and Tom Waalkens got to determine the auction order that year and put themselves first. They said they did that because they wanted the largest pool of buyers. They came in with the second-highest amount above the reserve.

Usually, agents say buyers go to auctions for a particular house, so order doesn’t matter, but with all the Block houses being so similar, it is likely potential buyers will opt for another Block house if they don’t secure their first choice.

In this instance most experts agree that going earlier while there is plenty of “heat” in the room is better than going last.

But what did the judges have to say about their final completed houses, with all fix-ups fixed?

THREE Quinn and Ben have the corner house, with a larger front yard, which they have landscaped nicely.

House No 4: Stacy and Adam have to be in the running for a win

The judges really wanted to see the timber floorboards removed from the wall and ceiling in the powder room – we agree; it looks truly awful. Adam’s response was “it’s not going anywhere”. In fact, Adam didn’t want to change anything, but eventually does some repainting.

Bonham and Ferguson like it; they especially love the clean look, and all the storage. “It’s feeling nice, light, bright and well-finished,” Bonham says. “I would ditch the wedding photos though.”

THREE Stacy and Adam’s outdoor living area includes a covered seating area, barbecue and TV.

“I love it,” says Ferguson. “I think Stacy and Adam have done such an amazing job and one of my favourite things about this house is that it’s not like any of the others and I think that will be great for the buyer pool.”

The bedrooms get a special mention for their textures and warmth. “I think it will appeal to someone who is a nester, who loves to be at home, likes a little bit of elegance,” says Ferguson. “And the big selling points, kitchen, bathroom, ensuite, they are gorgeous.”

House No 3: Maree and James didn’t have ‘that style confidence’ but have created a beautiful aesthetic

The judges wanted to see some colour in the stairwell and mezzanine, so they add a decal, which possibly is not what the judges had in mind.

But Bonham and Ferguson love the feel when they walk inside and are full of praise. “This house is basically them,” says Ferguson. “It’s warm; it’s friendly; it’s inviting, and it’s cool. Their style is very nature inspired. It’s very organic and earthy.”

THREE Maree and James have an attractive kitchen. Their side island provides extra bench space and storage.

Bonham thinks it will appeal to a very wide audience. “It’s the look that doesn’t die. It’s completely inoffensive.”

But he does wish they had moved the large light fixture in the kitchen to hang over the dining table.

They love the bathrooms and the kitchen, which will be a great selling point. And they like the way they repainted the guest bedroom. “I am going to give them my Shelley Ferguson ‘most improved’ award,” says Ferguson. “They have absolutely redeemed themselves.”

House No 1: Quinn and Ben – ‘a lot more co-ordinated’

These two, who were very chilled, did a bit of fixing, filling, sanding and painting. But they refused to paint out the cedar slatted screen in the living area (which screens nothing except a bit of wall).

The judges love the kitchen, but feel the dining table could have been positioned on the other side, near the front door, to open up the living space. And they are still not happy about carpet meeting concrete flooring in the open-plan living space.

THREE Quinn and Ben have a quiet coffee area just inside the door, and it's all open to the kitchen-dining area.

Bonham says upstairs “feels a lot more co-ordinated now”. “When you look from room to room, it tells a very nice story. This is a lovely space to hang out.”

Ferguson loves the “really large master suite”. “People that want this house are going to go for this house no matter what.”

House No 2: Chloe and Ben keep up the wins to the very end

It was great to see family and friends return to help all the teams, but especially cool to see Chloe’s former team partner Em arrive with a new baby. Sweet.

THREE Chloe and Ben moved things around in their ensuite bathroom, introducing a curved wall to the shower, similar to what they did in their family bathroom.

The judges may have awarded this “best house” but Bonham had some negative things to say about the fact they didn’t wrap colour around all the walls in a couple of the bedrooms: “It’s just such a fail,” he says.

But that’s the only “miss” in the whole house. They rave about the bathrooms, the master bedroom and the upstairs seating area.

“I just love this home,” says Ferguson. “You know what they’ll get. They will get “emotional buyers”.

And they could just get their ninth win, the big one.

The Block NZ: Redemption live auction will screen on Three at 7.00pm, Sunday, October 9, 2022.