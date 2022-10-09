Shock on The Block NZ: Chloe and Ben win at auction amid tears and disappointment

There was shock and dismay during the The Block NZ: Redemption auction as two teams failed to sell their homes, but Chloe and Ben scraped over the line to win the $100,000 prize.

After 12 weeks of gruelling work by the four teams on The Block NZ: Redemption, disappointment reigned at a lacklustre auction that saw two houses fail to sell under the hammer.

Favourites Chloe Hes and Ben Speedy took out the big prize, with their Orewa townhouse (number 2) selling for $1,145,000, which was just $4000 above the reserve. The pair pocketed $100,000 for the win, plus the $4000.

The only other team to go home with any money was high-school sweethearts Maree and James Steele (townhouse number 3), who won a mere $100 after their house fetched $1,152,100 – their reserve was $1,152,000.

But the couple was granted a little relief, winning the People’s Choice Award, which is voted by the public. They got to drive off in an all new Suzuki Vitara JLX.

READ MORE:

* The Block NZ: Best house is Chloe and Ben's, but who will go to auction first?

* Why The Block NZ results this year might turn out to be the worst ever

* The Block NZ: How can you stuff up a powder room? Quite easily, it seems



THREE Chloe Hes and Ben Speedy are the winners of The Block NZ: Redemption, selling their house for $1,145,000, which was $4000 above the reserve. They take home $104,000, but their rollercoaster win was tinged with sadness for the other teams.

Neither Quinn and Ben Alexandre nor Stacy and Adam Middleton won any money, which is a repeat of what happened to both teams when they appeared in earlier series, although Quinn and Ben were gifted $30k on auction night in 2014, from winners Alex and Corban Walls.

Both teams’ townhouses have since sold post-auction, but the prices have not been released. The auction night reserve for Quinn and Ben’s larger corner townhouse (number 1 and, according to the agents, the house that everyone wanted) was $1,199,000.

And the reserve on Stacy and Adam’s townhouse (number 4) was $1,148,000. Even if the sale prices of those houses was above the reserve, the teams don’t get any money.

THREE/Stuff Maree and James Steele won just $100 in the auction, but they also won the People's Choice Award, with the prize being a new Suzuki Vitara JLX.

Auction order didn’t help

Chloe and Ben’s house was auctioned last, in an order determined by Stacy and Adam after they won the “nosey neighbours challenge”. The Ray White expert told Stacey and Adam they should go first. So they did, and for the first time in three seasons, that didn’t work.

Presenter Mark Richardson reminded viewers, beforehand, of the downturn in the market, saying: “Look, there’s no two ways about it, today is going to be a nailbiter. I’m about as nervous as I’ve ever been.”

THREE There were many tears at the auction, starting when the teams heard of the high reserves for their townhouses ahead of auction. Stacy and Adam determined the auction order, putting themselves first, only to have their townhouse passed in.

And the reality of the market hit hard at auction. The three-bedroom houses, all fully furnished, didn’t fetch the median for the area ($1.29m - CoreLogic). Not surprisingly, there were glum looks on everyone’s faces when the reserves were revealed ahead of the auction – most teams remained positive, although Maree was visibly upset and crying.

First up, Stacy and Adams’ house stalled at $1,020,000. Everyone was gobsmacked, including Richardson and judge-designer Shelley Ferguson. It was passed in at $1,050,000, $98,000 below the reserve, and there were tears everywhere.

Quinn and Ben’s house went second. It was passed in at $1,140,000, $59,000 below the reserve.

THREE A dejected Quinn and Ben went home with nothing after spending three months away from their children. This was a tough watch.

The other two teams scraped over their reserves, with Maree and James pragmatic about winning just $100 – at that stage there was still a chance Chloe and Ben would fail to sell, and they might win.

But that didn’t eventuate, and for Chloe and Ben, the win was a huge relief: “We can’t believe we won! We feel really privileged that we got the opportunity to return and create a home we are truly proud of.”

There was no redemption – it was all in vain

However, their excitement was tinged with disappointment for their friends, and acceptance by the losing teams that there was nothing more they could have done. But their sad faces told the real story – there was no redemption; it was all in vain.

“It’s a weird feeling,” Chloe said. “I just wish there could have been a better outcome for everyone.”

THREE Chloe and Ben were grateful to sell over the reserve – even though it wasn’t by much.

Chloe and Ben were the only two contestants who had not teamed together before. They both starred on different teams in the Block at Hobsonville Point in 2018. Ben and teammate Tom Waalkens came second earning $57,000, while Chloe and her BFF Emily Blanchett walked away with only $11,500 profit.

Best on the Block

This year, Chloe and Ben’s townhouse was voted Best on the Block by judges Jason Bonham and Shelley Ferguson, and the pair won an additional seven room reveals, for their kid’s room, study, family bathroom, living room, do-over week, powder room and stairs and outdoor living area.

“I love walking into this home,” Shelley Ferguson said during “Best House” week. And Jason Bonham said: “Design-wise they’re the ones to beat. They absolutely have pulled it off. The atmosphere in here feels very lovely, very restful. It’s very co-ordinated and it has been pulled together very nicely.”

THREE The Block NZ teams, Mark Richardson and Shelley Ferguson raise their glasses for one final time.

Stacy and Adam were second favourites with the judges, winning four room reveals – for their guest bedroom, living room, garage and powder room and stairs (some tied). Again, this is a repeat of their performance on The Block NZ: Firehouse, where they were firm favourites.

Quinn and Ben won a single room reveal during the Block season, which was one more than they won back in 2014. Maree and James, on the same show in 2014, took home $147,000 that year.

This year’s results were reminiscent of the disaster that was The Block NZ: Kingsland in 2019, as Stacy and Adam well remember. But, last year, in Point Chevalier, the Block was won by Tim Cotton and Arthur (Arty) Gillies. Their house was the first to go under the hammer and it sold for $2.825m, which was $660,000 over the reserve. The pair took home $760,000.

THREE Chloe and Ben won the outdoor room reveal with this setting. Their heat pump units are concealed by screens.

THREE Chloe and Ben’s living room was another winner.