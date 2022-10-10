'Bittersweet' Block win for Chloe and Ben as friends' efforts go unrewarded

Chloe and Ben say it's hard to appear too excited at a Block win when you're feeling sad that your friends came away with nothing.

Block winners Chloe Hes and Ben Speedy say there were a lot of emotions flowing after they were told they had won $104,000, at the Orewa auction.

With Maree and James Steel taking just $100 (plus the “People’s Favourite” car), and two other teams, Stacy and Adam Middleton and Quinn and Ben Alexandre, going home with no cash, the atmosphere was very subdued.

“We weren’t going to go and have a big party, that’s for sure,” Ben says. “I was beaming on the inside, but didn’t necessarily want to share that at that point.”

Ben says while the teams were trying to be happy having a glass of bubbles, expectations had not been met and “everyone was a little sombre”.

David White/Stuff Ben Speedy and Chloe Hes, winners of The Block NZ: Redemption.

Chloe agrees it was difficult: “I was really proud of us, but also we wanted everyone to come out with a win, so it was hard. We know how much hard work goes into the Block and what everyone sacrificed, with kids and family and dogs and friends to do this for three months. It’s hard work.”

“We went into it knowing the housing market isn’t the greatest,” Ben says. “I went in there with a (guess) of $1.3 million for the reserve. When it came out it was lower than I was expecting, so we were quite happy about that, but I think a few of the others were expecting lower reserves were a bit miffed.

“I was all right up until the first bid, which was $700,000, and I was, like, ‘we’re in trouble here’.”

Chloe says the nerves hit on the morning of the auction. “I didn’t think our house was going to sell. It’s the housing market. We knew that from January when we got asked to be on the show that it wasn’t booming as it was the previous year. It was quite scary that morning of the auction.”

THREE The Block NZ teams, Mark Richardson and Shelley Ferguson raise their glasses for one final time, but there's not a lot of enthusiasm.

‘Family that bought our house had their heart set on it from the start’

The pair, who went last at the auction, don’t believe the auction order mattered. “You can see from previous years it doesn’t necessarily mean you will come out with a win. It’s just what the buyer’s willing to pay for your house, and if they want it that bad. We were thankful to have a family that purchased our home, and apparently they had their heart set on it from the start, so that was great.”

Keeping the auction results secret for three weeks was difficult, but essential. “We couldn’t tell our friends or family,” says Chloe. “It’s nice to be able to celebrate now it’s all open and out there.”

“It was tough,” Ben says. “You get the questions all the time, and people are trying to read your face. It was good to be able to share it at the auction finale with all the family around.”

THREE Chloe and Ben celebrate their win outside their townhouse.

And what’s next?

Chloe and her partner Angus and two-year-old son Noah are moving to Tauranga, and may build a home. They also want to go to Holland to see her opa who is not well.

“The win has really helped allow us to do those things. I did this for them,” she says. “It was a chance at winning $1000,000, so why not.”

Ben says last time he won money on the Block, he went overseas and didn’t come back till he had spent it all. “This time I am going to try and do the opposite, and be a bit smarter and maybe save it – maybe sit on it for six months and then maybe spend it all. I haven’t really made any big plans at this stage.

“I don’t have any children. I’ve got a motorbike, but that’s about it. I live with a few of the boys, having a good time, working hard.”

THREE Chloe and Ben won the outdoor room reveal with this setting. Their heat pump units are concealed by screens.

And while Ben will “never say never” about going on the Block again, Chloe says it is “relentless” being on the show. “You’re being filmed for over 80 hours a week; you’ve got to keep up with everything, think of the following week. We’ve been there before, and we know how it all runs.

“So, you’ve got that, but you’ve also got your personal life. I had a family I left behind. It is really physically and mentally draining, but such an awesome opportunity.”

“You’re always on,” agrees Ben. “You’ve got to turn it up and be there every day and get into it, and seven days a week it’s full on. But we had such a good time doing it that this time round it was actually enjoyable the whole time, rather than being just difficult."

The pair say the introduction of the 12 o’clock curfew at night made a huge difference – no more all-nighters. “And I guess we knew what we were in for this time,” Chloe says. “We just had fun with it. We know how short that time goes and wanted to make the most of it.”

THREE The pair say the gas fire, the window seat, and having ample storage were key selling points.

‘It could have been a complete disaster’

Chloe and Ben admit coming together to work as a team could have been a complete disaster. Since they both appeared in the Hobsonville series in 2018 – in different teams – they have only ever got together for a single coffee.

“It was a real risk,” Chloe says. “But it was great.”

“Comfortable as,” agrees Ben.

“And we smashed our Redemption goals,” says Chloe. “I was only banging for one room reveal win, and we got eight.”

And they think regardless of the outcomes this year, there will always be people wanting to go on the Block. Three is already recruiting for the next series – it is believed there could be four townhouses going up in Waiake on the North Shore.