The Block NZ is postponed due to 'challenging housing market'

A dejected Quinn and Ben went home with nothing at this year’s Block auction in Orewa. Their house is back on the market after a post-auction deal fell through.

There will be no Block NZ in 2023. Warner Bros has postponed next year’s series citing a “challenging housing market” as the reason.

The company had been recruiting for contestants since the finish of this year’s series in Orewa, but all plans are now on hold. It is believed the company has bought property in Waiake on the North Shore for the next series.

Vicki Keogh, senior director production Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ said The Block NZ is an “incredibly important show” in the company’s schedule. “Every year we want to give contestants the best possible chance of success while also delivering an exceptional product for our partners.

“We’ve been monitoring the housing market very closely and due to the ongoing challenges that are occurring, we have made the tough but necessary decision to postpone the show to 2024 to give contestants and the show the best chance of success.”

READ MORE:

* Quinn and Ben's Block NZ townhouse in Orewa back on the market

* Block auctioneer: Warner Bros 'always between a rock and a hard place setting the reserves'

* The Block NZ: Do we really need another train-wreck Block?



Just two Block houses sold at auction this year. Favourites Chloe Hes and Ben Speedy took out the big prize, with their Ringi Lane, Orewa townhouse (number 2) selling for $1,145,000, which was just $4000 above the reserve. The pair pocketed $100,000 for the win, plus the $4000.

THREE Quinn and Ben’s house is still up for grabs.

The only other team to go home with any money was high-school sweethearts Maree and James Steele (townhouse number 3), who won a mere $100 after their house fetched $1,152,100 – their reserve was $1,152,000.

Contestants Stacy Heyman and Adam Middleton ended up buying the townhouse they worked on (number 4), which had failed to reach its $1,148,000 reserve.

Quinn and Ben Alexandre’s townhouse (number 1) has come back on the market after a post-auction sale fell through.

Warner Bros is offering an alternative to reality TV followers – a Kiwi version of House Rules, a hit home-renovation reality format from Australia’s the Seven Network. That show has five teams renovating each other's homes and competing for the ultimate prize.