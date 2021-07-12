A bombshell secret recording threatens to bring down The Block NZ

OPINION: Anyone (hello, me) complaining The Block NZ was a bit dull this year, hold on to your hats. Any sense of boringness was blown out of the water in about 10 minutes of television on Monday, with some really shocking moments coming out of the master bedroom judging.

Tell me everything and start at the beginning. Master bedroom week was all about “pushing the teams to their limits” for the (increased) $10,000 prize money. Two thirds of the way through judging, the scoreboard was basically neck and neck, with Rach and Connie and Meg and Dan close to even. It was all going fine until...

Supplied Connie and Rach denied it was anything dodgy, but Mark’s decision was final. They were out – for this week, anyway.

What? Mark put on his serious face and asked, “Has anyone spotted any strangers on The Block after tools down...Perhaps someone’s husband on site… without the knowledge of The Wolf, Rach?”

Why was that such a big deal? It turns out that Rach’s husband, who built their very lovely wooden bedhead, had indeed delivered it after tools down, and by doing that, production breached their health and safety protocols and the development's resource consent.

That doesn’t sound good. No. Mark said he takes it “very seriously” because it could have The Block shut down. So that alone was pretty bad. And then…

There’s more? Yup. Mark got his hands on a recording between team purple (Rach and Connie) and Rach’s husband. Cue the awkward moment someone plays a covert recording of your husband giving you design and building advice, when you are in a design and building competition with someone other than your husband.

Supplied Dan’s face sums this whole episode up.

I’m guessing Mark didn't love that? No. And imagine how it got even more awkward when he disqualified the purple team from the competition for the week. Eeek. Even Connie promising Rach doesn’t really listen to her husband, so it was a pointless conversation, doesn’t save them.

How did the other teams react? They were clearly pretty annoyed, but Meg seemed distraught - and even made the bold call of playing their +2 point advantage in a week when it meant they weren’t really taking the win off anyone else by using it (so nice). But...

No. There can’t be more twists? There certainly can. More accusations started to fly, suggesting Meg and Dan didn’t, in fact, make their ottoman without any help (there was a fabric challenge, where each team had to hand make something for the room). That meant the bonus point for that challenge was taken off them, and when given the choice to remove their +2, they chose to keep it in the mix. Until….

Supplied Mark wasn't angry, he was just disappointed.

Stop it. I will not. Dylan and Keegan played their “undo” power, removing the +2, and basically sending everyone back to square one - except for Connie and Rach, who were still building pariahs. Mark had a lot of maths to calculate, meanwhile, Tim and Arty were just watching this game of tennis play out with mouths open.

So who won? Meg and Dan, even after all of that. What a roller-coaster, with a predictable result.