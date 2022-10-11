The Block NZ teams gifted $10,000 after shock auction finale

There was shock and dismay during the The Block NZ: Redemption auction as two teams failed to sell their homes, but Chloe and Ben scraped over the line to win the $100,000 prize.

After a shocking finale of the Block NZ that saw two houses fail to sell at auction, the show’s losing teams are being given $10,000 by a bank.

This year, four teams returned to compete on the show for a second time and have a shot at redemption. But after 12 weeks of stress and hard work, the houses of Stacy and Adam Middleton and Quinn and Ben Alexandre failed to sell under the hammer.

Both teams’ townhouses have since sold, however neither pair will receive any money from the sale.

During their previous stints on the show, the two teams also failed to win any money.

Winning team Chloe Hes and Ben Speedy walked away with $104,000 on Sunday night. Their house sold for $1,145,000 – just $4000 above reserve, and the smallest winning profit the show has ever seen.

Runners-up Maree and James Steele made a slim profit of $100 on auction night when their house sold for $1,152,100, but drove off in a Suzuki Vitara JLX after winning the People’s Choice Award.

TSB New Zealand, which is a partner of the show, has announced it would gift a cash prize to all three losing teams.

“After watching the tough results of The Block NZ Auction Grand Final, we didn't want to see any teams go home empty handed,” the bank said in a Facebook post.

“That’s why we’ve decided to give $10,000 to Quinn & Ben, Stacy & Adam and Maree & James.”

The Block NZ teams are able to keep any profit made on the houses when they sell above their reserve. The winning team gains an additional $100,000.

Last year, winning team Tim Cotton and Arthur Gillies pocketed a massive $760,000 in winnings after their Point Chevalier townhouse sold for $2,825,000 at auction.

A Block auctioneer earlier told Stuff that the show’s producers were “always between a rock and a hard place setting the reserves” for this year’s properties.