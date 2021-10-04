Estate next door to Prince Charles and Camilla lists for NZ$14.4 million

A 117-acre estate that’s hit the real estate market in England for NZ$14.4 million comes with a few perks, which include lush views of the surrounding landscape and its rich history.

Oh, and its proximity to royalty.

The home known as the Elmestree House Estate borders on Prince Charles and wife Camilla’s Gloucestershire property, a place that receives more than 30,000 visitors a year, Mansion Global says.

Elmestree was built in 1844 and this is the first time it’s been on the market since 1949, The New York Post said.

“Family owned estates such as Elmestree rarely come to the market, and this estate is particularly special,” Matthew Sudlow, of Estates and Farm Agency at Strutt & Parker, said to the Post in a statement. “To find a house that is as architecturally pure as Elmestree in this part of the world, with many original features along with a model farmstead of this size intact, is remarkable.”

Getty/Strutt & Parker Elmestree House Estate borders on Prince Charles and wife Camilla’s Gloucestershire property.

The property consists of an 11-bedroom country house that sits up a long private driveway, a former farmhouse named Farm End attached to the western side of the main house, a three-bedroom annexe connected to the main house and a detached two-bedroom cottage, the listing on Country Life says.

“The Elmestree House Estate provides a superb package of a striking and enviably positioned house in the heart of its land with substantial supporting buildings offering a fantastic opportunity for a truly fabulous restoration project of a traditional English Manor House and farmstead,” the listing describes.

