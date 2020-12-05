Not deadnaming Elliot Page and other basic trans etiquette

A transgender teen has shared a 'basic trans etiquette' guide to help educate people after actor Elliot Page came out as transgender. He lists a number of things that cisgender people should avoid saying and doing to a person who is trans or non-binary.

Martin, a 17-year-old from Canada, told Daily Mail he shared the thread on Twitter because he knew there would be unintentionally offensive responses to Page's announcement.

"So in light of Elliot Page coming out, I’m gonna remind you guys of basic, very basic trans etiquette in this thread," he wrote, listing a number of common offences in his follow-up tweets.

Top of this list is deadnaming, the use of the birth or other former name of a transgender or non-binary person without their consent – something mainstream media has managed with varying degrees of success when publishing articles about transgender celebrities.

“Reminder: there is NEVER a reason to publish someone’s deadname,” the Transgender Journalist Association said in a statement on Twitter.

“We are delighted @TheElliotPage, star of Juno & The Umbrella Academy, loves being trans & is sharing that part of himself. We urge journalists and media outlets to treat Elliot with respect & not deadname them.”

In Page's case, it is also really easy to use his roles in popular films and TV series to identify him to the public without using his former name.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Actor Elliot Page's statement both celebrated his revelation and underscored the dangers trans people face around the world.

Dr. Jaimie F. Veale, senior lecturer in psychology at Waikato University and founding President of the Professional Association for Transgender Health Aotearoa (PATHA) said using pronouns correctly and refraining from asking offensive or invasive questions comes down to having a basic level of respect for another human being.

To many trans people, using a former or birth name misgenders the person and dismisses their identity expression.

“We've been in a society where we've been told we are a certain way for all of our lives. We've been able to come out, but it is a lot of work that we are doing to say ‘Hey no this is not who we are’, and things like dead naming are undoing that," said Veale.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Dr. Jaimie F. Veale at the University of Waikato. Jaimie is a transgender woman who researches transgender health in the psychology department. She is on the board of directors of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), and an associate editor of the journals, Transgender Health and International Journal of Transgender Health.

In his Twitter thread, Martin stressed that you should “make an effort” to use the right pronouns and correct others when they say the wrong ones.

“If you slip up on names and pronouns, that’s okay,” he wrote. “Just quickly correct yourself and move on. Don’t make it a big deal, for God’s sake don’t make it a big deal.”

The more we normalise asking for and sharing our gender pronouns, the better.

“There is no one universal right way to ask for pronouns," said Veale.

The context of the social situation is important, as is the relationship you have with the person whose pronouns you are asking for. A good way to approach this is to mention your own pronouns when you introduce yourself. For example: ‘Hi my name is John, and my pronouns are he/him.’

“Give your pronouns first, and then they can choose whether to share theirs, and you’ve created a positive environment for them to do so.

“People are at different stages of their journey, and to announce pronouns in front of a group can be quite confronting. Not making a big deal of it is really important,” explains Veale.

Ideally this kind of interaction should happen in one on one, or small group situations.

”If you’re in a big group situation and misgender somebody, don’t stop and draw extra attention. Correct yourself and then bring the conversation back to what you're saying," said Veale.

“In a one-on-one conversation, then you have more space to apologise.”

FAQs

Another common error is asking people what surgeries they have had or are planning on having. Don't do it.

“Quite a few cis people think they have the right to ask about a person's medical status or the configuration of their genitals. Just like you, we don't always like to discuss those things,” said Veale.

Regards other questions you may have, remember that there can be a fair amount of emotional labour and vulnerability involved for a trans person to share their personal experience to educate you.

“If you’re worried that you might be asking something that you perhaps would be better off to Google, then do that.

“When we're out and about we don't want to always have to explain everything to cis people, we want to get on with our lives,” said Veale, who recommends asking those questions when you have a close and open relationship with the person you are asking.

“Basically, just be humble and respectful."

Last, but certainly not least, telling a trans person that you never would have known they were trans based on their appearance is not complimentary.

Not all trans men and women wish to appear cis. Some are nonbinary.

“This is complex. It comes from an older way of thinking about trans people, where people believe we want to blend into society.

“The assumption is we don't want to stand out and it is just not correct. You're reinforcing some stereotypes that being trans is shameful or something that should be hidden," said Veale.

She thinks Elliot Page coming is a great thing for the trans community: “It shows that trans people are in all walks of life. We are actors, as well as academics like me, and in every other profession.”