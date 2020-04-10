Trump and I share a taste in makeup - it must run in our clan

Fake tan and white eyeliner were among my fashion choices when I was younger, writes Rosemary McLeod. Clearly some people don't grow out of it.

OPINION: I can relate to some of Donald Trump's sartorial choices. We're different in small ways, say financially, but in others spookily similar.

This will be because his mother was a McLeod, I guess.

There was a time when my pocket money led me to makeup counters where snooty salesgirls preened and condescended. It was a rugged rite of passage taking them on, but it had to be done.

I was after white eyeshadow back then, essential for entrancing boys. Like Trump I spread the stuff around generously to get an owlish, therefore wise, look. I even stepped out, briefly, into the bold world of white lipstick. Who knows, maybe Trump did too, secretly, in his diamond-studded bedroom. As anyone can see, he stuck with the white eyeshadow to this day. It draws attention to his perfect little eyes.

When I gaze at him, as one endlessly must, I also see my past experiments with Coppertone fake tan. The stuff was smelly and caked in the creases of my skin, turning the colour of old varnish. In less streaky bits, it was the very shade of orange Trump wears to this day. He'll have a private vat.

Donald Trump has his very own shade of orange, but others have gone to even more ridiculous extremes.

Ads for Coppertone used to feature a cute little girl – Jodie Foster aged 3 was one of them – with blonde pigtails on a beach, a playful puppy yanking down her bikini pants with its teeth. Her plump white bottom, as a certain kind of man would have over-observed, contrasted vividly with the glorious orange rest of her. How we envied that shade of orange. Trump wanted it too. And the girl. When she grew up. And now he has it permanently. And a harem for a family.

He also has the dream job of every stable genius. However, he draws the line at wearing a mask to protect him from the plague, which his government advises other Americans to do.

A man must draw the line at something, be it groping women or misinforming the public. Trump makes a stand with the mask, and it's true, he'd look like Zorro and people would laugh. Eerily, I don't wear a mask either.

Leon Neal Trump has drawn the line at wearing a face mask, though his government advises other Americans to do so.

During the 1918 flu pandemic the New York Board of Health, also advocating wearing masks, said it was better to be "ridiculous than dead". With Trump it's the other way around. When you have so little gravitas you need to show your manly chin and perfect little rosebud of a mouth. Better dead than hiding your best feature. It pouts so prettily.

We live in a time when neither the American president nor the UK prime minister can do serious convincingly, and when both countries seem less and less places to look up to from our meek colonial backwater. Bigger is not always better and brainier, I guess.

Both Trump and Boris Johnson continued shaking hands with people until well after it was wise to, and both shrugged off warnings of the coming disaster as if the people in Wuhan were only faking it to get attention.

Supplied Rosemary McLeod: "I can relate to some of Donald Trump's sartorial choices ... This will be because his mother was a McLeod, I guess."

Johnson has since found that the virus is real, and has been in intensive care, high-fiving his way to recovery. He'll rise like Lazarus any day.

With the pandemic galumphing through the door, and the number of dead rising exponentially, sales of sex toys in the UK are up 27 per cent on last year. How languid are the British? Ours tripled immediately the lockdown was announced, boasts our largest manufacturer of such necessities.

And thus, with our well-known ingenuity, we found the answer to the virus in the safety of the sack.