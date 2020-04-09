Prince William and Kate Middleton hold virtual chat with children of key workers in coronavirus pandemic

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have found a way to keep up their royal engagements while social distancing.

Prince William and Kate held a video call with children at a school in Lancashire whose parents are working on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK.

The school, Casterton Primary Academy - which is close to Burnley General Hospital - has remained open to teach children of key workers.

In a video posted on Instagram, the royal couple is seen giggling with the pupils, many of whom were wearing bunny ears for Easter.

Calling in from their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, William and Kate spent a hour speaking to the children.

Many of the students shared drawings of their parents, and Kate was given a bouquet of paper flowers.

Kensington Royal/INSTAGRAM Prince William and Kate shared some laughs with the students and teachers during their virtual chat.

One student stumped William with a question about the first King William, known as William the Conquerer.

Asked what he would like to be called in 1000 years' time, the future king laughed and said he didn't think he could answer that, reports the Daily Mail.

The couple also spent some time chatting with the school's teachers and thanked them for providing some "normality and structure" to the youngsters during a difficult time.