Why Archie's christening was 'tense' for the royal family

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened over a year ago in a ceremony that royal fans gushed over, but a new book has claimed it was "tense" for members of the monarchy.

This is just the latest shock claim from Royals at War: The Untold Story of Harry and Meghan's Shocking Split with the House of Windsor, by journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett.

The book has already suggested that Meghan Markle's pregnancy announcement "upset" the royals, and that Prince Harry is struggling with "cabin fever" living in Los Angeles.

Now it claims that Archie's christening was a time of tension for the royals, pointing at the Queen and Prince Philip's absence on the day as signs of friction.

Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal/Getty Images A new book claims Archie's christening was a tense time for the royal family.

At the time, it was reported that Her Majesty had a number of prior commitments that would keep her away from the event.

Meanwhile, Philip – who had already retired from public royal duties – would also be staying home, as he often only attends events alongside the Queen these days.

Diary clashes and scheduling issues were blamed for the couple's absence at the time, and it wasn't the first time they had missed a christening.

The Queen and Philip were also absent at Prince Louis' christening in 2018, but Tillett and Hoard claim that their decision to miss Archie's was more deliberate.

"Pointedly, the Queen and Prince Philip stayed away," the book reads.

"They had been generous and understanding at their best. But they simply now felt publicly embarrassed by Meghan's controlling behaviour, said a well-placed Palace insider."

However, it seems unlikely that the monarch would avoid her great-grandson's christening over something so petty.

Indeed, photos released shortly after Archie's birth show the Queen doting over the tot, and it's likely that the real reason behind her absence on the big day was, as the palace claimed, due to scheduling conflicts.

Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal/Getty Images Photos released shortly after Archie's birth show the Queen doting over Harry and Meghan’s son.

And photos from the christening itself show Harry and Meghan cradling their son and surrounded by family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

They look the picture of a happy family and despite the Queen and Philip's absence, there was no public fallout before or after the event.

While it's hard to say what goes on behind the closed doors of Buckingham Palace, claims from royal "tell-all" books should often be taken with a grain of salt.

This article originally appeared on 9Honey and has been republished with permission.