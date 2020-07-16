Dame Valerie Adams to receive Barbie in her likeness

Dame Valerie Adams didn’t have Barbie dolls growing up, but if she had, they certainly wouldn’t have looked like her.

Things will be different for her 2-year-old daughter Kimoana, however; her first Barbie will look exactly like her mother.

The Olympic gold medal winning shot putter has been selected as one of this year's Barbie role models, in whose likeness a special commemorative doll is made.

Supplied/mattel Dame Valerie Adams in Barbie form, complete with mini shotput.

Adams had firm ideas about how the doll should look.

It shouldn’t be “super skinny, because that’s not my body shape,” she said, and should have her tattoos, “which mean a lot to me.”

She was also insistent that her freckles be prominent on the doll’s face, and that the competition outfit in which the doll is dressed be an exact replica.

Supplied/MATTEL Dame Valerie Adams and her Barbie, which only her daughter will actually get to play with.

“When I first saw the Barbie and how well it was made, and also just how freaky (it was that) it looked like me, it was pretty amazing to have that,” Adams said.

When Adams was growing up in the 1980s and 90s, the idea of a Barbie portraying a half-Tongan, solidly built, 193cm woman with tattoos would have been laughable.

In fact that would have been the case even ten years later; while Barbie owner Mattel began manufacturing Barbies designed to reflect the US African-American and Hispanic population in 1980, it wasn’t until 2016 that Barbie started to become truly diverse in terms of body shape, skin tone, eye and hair colour and facial features (there had previously been a “Dolls of the World” collection, but they were all made from the traditional Barbie mould).

Michael Dodge/Getty Images Adams with her daughter, Kimoana, whose first Barbie will be a likeness of her mother.

Since then however Mattel, which launched Barbie in 1959, has seemingly been making up for lost time.

The last five years has seen more than a total of 170 new Barbies hit toy store shelves around the world, portraying a vast array of looks and careers.

Then in 2015 came the launch of the Role Model campaign, which each year sees influential women from all over the world selected to have a Barbie made in their honour.

melodie robinson/instagram Melodie Robinson was one of last year’s Role Models.

Adams’ selection puts her in the company of the likes of Amercian gymnast Gabby Douglas, model Ashley Graham, actress Yara Shahidi – and former Black Fern Melodie Robinson, who was one of last year’s picks.

The Valerie Adams Barbie won’t be for sale – the one-off dolls are gifted to their models – but Adams felt the fact she had been chosen was indicative of a positive overall direction for the brand.

“When I was growing up all we saw was, dare I say it, the blonde hair, blue eyes Barbie,” she said. “Now, if you’re a Māori kid, or a Pacific Island kid, or you’re in a wheelchair, you can go to a shop and find a Barbie doll that’s in your likeness.

“It’s something that wasn’t there at the start, but they’ve come a long way.”

In New Zealand, 14 Barbie variants, sporting different looks and accessories, were introduced each year from 2015 to 2019. This year, that will go up to 18.

Kiwi consumers are able to select Barbies in a range of careers, from teacher to beekeeper to doctor, pilot to archaeologist to professional ice skater, in varied skin tones, hair types and body shapes.

barbie/instagram Barbies have diversified over the past few years, now appearing in various shapes and colours.

There’s Princess Adventure Barbie – she wears flat shoes, carries a travel mug and, again, comes in a variety of looks – and Wheelchair Barbie, a consistent best-seller in the New Zealand market, according to Mattel.

Adams, who said she was bullied as a child for her height, hoped that her selection in the Role Model campaign would help show New Zealand girls that they could be and do whatever they wanted.

Supplied/mattel The Dame Valerie Adams Barbie is dressed in a replica of the Olympic gold medalist’s competition outfit.

“I’m a very strong vocal female, I’m not afraid to stand up for what iI believe, but that’s not exactly the norm when it comes to trying to compete with the male gender,” she said.

”This step of joining Barbie is, we’re using this platform to continue to voice that message.”