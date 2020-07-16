What's the point of a role model Barbie that nobody can buy?

Barbie has chosen Dame Valerie Adams as a role model and made a doll in her likeness.

OPINION: If a Barbie is made to be a role model, but nobody can buy or play with it, did it have any influence at all?

This is the question I’ve been asking myself since a PR consultant representing Barbie manufacturer Mattel contacted me to offer an interview with Dame Valerie Adams, the latest Kiwi woman to be chosen as a Barbie Role Model – they like to call them “Sheroes” – who would have a doll made in her image.

The offer came with a lot of paperwork, even in PR terms.

Supplied/MATTEL Dame Valerie Adams and her Barbie, which only her daughter will actually get to play with.

There was a document explaining the Role Models project, which has so far made dolls in the likeness of more than 50 women from around the world. The majority are sportswomen, but there are also models, actresses, artists and film-makers in the mix.

“Barbie is committed to shining a light on empowering role models past and present in an effort to inspire more girls,” the document reads. “As a key part of our ongoing global initiative, the Dream Gap Project, we’re introducing girls to women’s stories from all walks of life to show them they can be anything.”

This “dream gap” references research that, according to Mattel, shows that from the age of 5, many girls develop self-limiting beliefs and begin to think they're not as smart and capable as boys.

Supplied/mattel Dame Valerie Adams in Barbie form, complete with mini shotput.

“Imagining she can be anything is just the beginning,” the Role Models document said. “Actually seeing she can, makes all the difference.”

I couldn’t agree more.

That’s why I’m so baffled that, apart from Adams’ daughter, Kimoana, no little girls will have the opportunity to play with Dame Valerie Adams Barbie.

The role model Barbies are not for sale, even in a limited edition. They are one-offs, gifted to the women they portray.

So when it comes to these capital R capital M Role Models, girls... aren’t seeing anything at all.

Unless PR consultants get reporters like me to cover them in the press, that is.

Oh.

Yesterday, I interviewed Dame Valerie – who, for the record, I think is a wonderful role model for girls and young women in New Zealand and around the world alike – about her selection.

Would you like to see a Barbie made in your likeness on general sale? I asked her. Isn’t there an opportunity for Mattel to do more?

barbie/instagram Barbies have diversified over the past few years, now appearing in various shapes and colours.

“Who wouldn’t like to have a Barbie in your likeness sold in stores?” Adams joked.

She said the Barbie was “one of a kind and... something special that celebrates empowering women”.

Special for her, certainly. But in terms of the little girls it’s supposed to inspire, not so much.

After decades of being criticised for making dolls that represented a narrow (literally) and antiquated version of womanhood, Mattel has diversified Barbie in the last few years. She comes in a range of shapes, colours, features, careers, and hobbies, now.

There is Wheelchair Barbie, Archaeologist Barbie, Soccer Coach Barbie.

But there’s no Dame Valerie Adams Barbie, not really.

The Role Models project sounds great on paper and Mattel has chosen the women with which it aligns itself wisely. Like Adams, they are excellent examples of womanhood for our daughters to look up to.

Shame none of our daughters will ever get to see these dolls, that there isn’t an opportunity to be influenced by them.

Role Models Barbies make the brand look really good, but they don’t do what they say on the tin.