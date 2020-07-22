Holistic nutrionist 'too healthy for cancer', mum Kate Callaghan farewelled at funeral 'party'

Aaron Callaghan leads hundreds of friends and family in a dance to celebrate the life of his wife Kate.

Kate Callaghan did not want her funeral to be a pity party. She wanted an actual party and she got it.

Led by her husband Aaron, hundreds of people gathered at Lake Hāwea, near Wanaka, to celebrate the life of the much loved nutritionist and mum.

There were balloons, there was dancing and there were tears.

She was “the brightest star in our personal galaxy,” her father Michael Edleston said.

Doctors considered Kate “too healthy” to have cancer when she first felt a lump in her breast in June last year.

She was diagnosed with stage-four cancer in November and referred for palliative care.

She fundraised to seek alternative treatment in Mexico and returned to New Zealand when Covid-19 struck.

She continued to undergo treatments and shared her journey with her 30,000 followers on Instagram before she died on June 25.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Kate Callaghan's family carry her decorated eco-casket from her funeral ceremony at Lake Hawea.

On Wednesday her final farewell was shared online with friends and followers around the world and her closest friends and family in Lake Hāwea.

It had been delayed to allow her parents Michael and Robyn to attend from Australia.

Speaking after the funeral, Michael said they had been frustrated in their efforts to see Kate before she died as they had to seek permission from the Australian and New Zealand governments.

However, her death was sooner than expected.

In Australia they had to involve their MP Barnaby Joyce to get permission. The New Zealand government was “fantastic” and even offered counselling during their two weeks in isolation, they said.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Kate Callaghan's parents Robyn and Michael Edleston speak at her funeral, at Lake Hawea.

Robyn told mourners Kate was named after their favourite actress, Katharine Hepburn.

“Like her namesake our Kate was fiercely independent, spirited, funny... honest to the point of bluntness but always kind and compassionate,” she said.

Growing up in Tamworth, Australia, Kate packed much into her childhood including competing in hockey and gymnastics at state level, horse riding, water skiing, dancing and scuba diving.

Aged 16 she passed the physical test to become a fighter pilot but was unable to continue due to inherited short-sightedness.

At 18 she became a qualified group aerobics instructor, starting a career in health and nutrition that included two university degrees.

She enjoyed travelling, including three months in Tanzania where she cared for children, many suffering from Aids, and regularly ran Mt Kilimanjaro to watch the sun set.

She became a published author, successful business woman, a public speaker and a mentor.

But more important to Kate was meeting her best friend and future husband, Aaron, Robyn said.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Aaron Callaghan remembers and celebrates the life of his wife Kate, who died of cancer in June.

Aaron said the story of Kate’s first pregnancy captured the essence of the person she was.

After unsuccessfully hoping to conceive for about 18 months she visited a specialist who advised she would not be able to fall pregnant naturally.

She relayed this information to an emotional Aaron before concluding “but I think he’s wrong.”

A lounge full of text books, changed diet, an exercise regime, crystals, mediation and love making followed.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Olivia Callaghan, 5, helps decorate her mother Kate's casket.

Soon after she gave birth to Olivia, now 5, and later Ed, 3.

He described his wife as a “doer” who was good at many things including hoarding and starting DIY projects.

She was competitive and having beaten her husband at mini golf once she refused a rematch.

The couple had chosen to move to Hāwea to be part of a small community and be surrounded by nature, he said.

It took a village to raise a child, he said, and he thanked everyone for the support over the next weeks, months and years.

And he thanked her parents for the time he had with Kate.

“I will be forever grateful,” he said.