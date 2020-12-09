Coronavirus, Zoom, baking and... cornflakes? Google trends reveal what we cared about in 2020

Why were cornflakes invented? What is the kingdom in Tangled called? Why is the sky blue?

No, you haven’t clicked on the Stuff quiz by accident; those are some of the questions that preoccupied Kiwis in 2020, according to Google’s Year in Search.

The statistics measure trending topics, or the increase in search terms year on year, and unsurprisingly they show that Covid-19 was the dominant topic of the last 12 months.

Composite: Stuff Kobe Bryant and bread recipes were more obvious search terms than cornflakes.

The overall top trending search term in New Zealand was Coronavirus. Also in the top ten were Zoom, online learning tools SeeSaw and Education Perfect, Ministry of Health and Work and Income.

Coronavirus was also the top trending news event, ahead of the US elections, Australian bush fires or New Zealand elections, which came in at places 2, 3 and 4.

The How to... questions we googled also yield few surprises. We wondered how to make face masks, use hand sanitiser, vote in the general election and use Zoom.

Supplied Were were very keen to know how to make face masks this year.

There were several food products we were keen to know how to make – buttermilk, pancakes, self-raising flour, naan bread, and bread, though interestingly no sourdough – but trending higher than any of those was the question: “How to lose weight?”

But among the coronavirus and lockdown related searches, the dead celebrities (Kobe Bryant and Naya Rivera), the global figures (politicians, actors and performers, Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin), and the recipes for hot cross buns, scones and banana bread were a few unexpected gems.

Our query around the invention of cornflakes was the top trending “Why” question for this year, while “Why is the sky blue?” came in fourth.

We wanted to know about that kingdom in Disney’s 2010 Rapunzel story Tangled, and also – in there among “What is a pandemic?”, “What is Level 2?”, and “What is antifa?” – what was meant by the word “simp”.

Cornflakes, it turns out, were a late entrant to our Google stats, as in about September media outlets started following up on claims that Kellogg’s founder John Harvey Kellogg developed cornflakes as a tool to stop women from masturbating.

In case you were wondering – and Google trends suggest you were – it seems to be true. That he developed them for that purpose, that is; their efficacy is doubtful.

Supplied The Disney film Tangled came out a decade ago, but trended this year for a suprising reason.

Simp, to save you another search, is a term with a convoluted etymological history (this article has very good rundown) that has recently been adopted by the TikTok generation to mean someone who has a great deal of affection for a person, celebrity or even object despite getting none back.

It’s less immediately clear why were interested in why the sky is blue (particularly given in some parts of New Zealand at least it has been decidedly grey), but to save you a few keystrokes here’s NASA’s response: “Sunlight reaches Earth's atmosphere and is scattered in all directions by all the gases and particles in the air. Blue light is scattered more than the other colours because it travels as shorter, smaller waves. This is why we see a blue sky most of the time.”

So that’s New Zealand in 2020 in a nutshell: Homeschooling, baking, videoconferencing, decoding teen-speak and blue sky-thinking.

Oh, and the kingdom in Tangled? It’s called Corona.