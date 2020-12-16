'We are on borrowed time': Father-of-two Tom McLean has stopped his cancer treatment

The McLean family's dream holiday will be their last together.

The McLean family had their final holiday together and now they face their final Christmas as dad Tom, 31, has elected to stop treatment for his aggressive form of cancer.

Tom was diagnosed with a rare and lethal high-grade sarcoma on his heart in April last year, when his wife Katrina, 34, was pregnant with their second child.

Katrina McLean This Christmas will be the McLean family's final one together.

The past 20 months have seen him have open-heart surgery and embark upon several rounds of chemotherapy, radiation and most recently two courses of Pazopanib, an unfunded drug that cost his family $4500 a month.

But with the medication not working and tumours still growing in multiple sites around Tom’s body, last week he made the decision to move to exclusively palliative treatment.

“I knew it was coming, because we were running out of options,” said his wife Katrina, 34.

“I just felt gutted that we have run out of our luck now, that it is really going to happen.”

Katrina McLean Tom, 31, will leave wife Katrina, 34, as well as children Max, 4, and Poppy, 1.

There was an option for Tom to try another kind of chemo but the Hawke’s Bay family was advised it only had a 10-20 per cent chance of efficacy, and it would certainly come with typical chemotherapy side-effects like nausea, hair loss and exhaustion.

The couple weighed it up and decided they would prefer Tom to spend his final weeks able to spend as much quality time as possible with his friends and family, including 4-year-old Max and 1-year-old Poppy, rather than being sick in bed.

For the moment, Tom was doing OK, Katrina said.

He had started taking more powerful pain medication and his appetite had returned, which was encouraging as he had lost a lot of weight.

He was able to get out and about but there was no telling how long that would last.

“We are on borrowed time. He has outlived his prognosis, we don’t know what is going to happen next week.”

That was taking a toll.

Katrina McLean Katrina was pregnant with the couple’s second child when Tom was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

While Tom was generally a positive person, the plumber and gasfitter had returned from a recent coffee meeting with his bosses very upset as the reality hit that he would never work again.

Son Max was aware that his dad would soon be gone forever and had found it difficult to say goodbye when, on Sunday, Tom went to Palmerston North to have radiation treatment on painful tumours sitting on his sciatic nerve.

“He is allowed to feel upset,” said Katrina. “These are all natural feelings. We are just talking to him about it and telling him he is allowed to have all these emotions.”

As for Katrina herself, she thought reality would not hit until Tom’s condition started to deteriorate more rapidly, or even until he died.

KATRINA MCLEAN Tom stopped treatment in December, but lived long enough to see son Max turn 5 in early March.

“I don’t know how I feel,” she admitted.

With two small children to wrangle she was exhausted and rundown, and had a head cold.

“I just take every day as it comes. Some days I have really good days, other days really bad.”

Tom had planned his funeral and they had set aside some life insurance money to pay for it.

Now they were making plans for Tom to see as much of his large Catholic family as possible, while playing a sort of horrible waiting game.

Katrina McLean Tom and wife Katrina had been together for more than 12 years.

Doctors could not predict how long Tom might have left; with tumours all over his body, there was no telling what might happen next. He could develop a lethal infection or have a heart attack before the cancer killed him.

So the family’s plans were short-term and flexible.

They had been considering going to Waihi after Christmas but Katrina was hesitant about going so far away from home. They might go to Taupō for a night instead.

Christmas Day would be spent with the family as they tried to pack in as many memories as possible.

Katrina said Max had overheard her reading Tom a Facebook post she had prepared to inform friends and family of his decision to stop treatment.

“Max said: Are you going to go to heaven Daddy? Tom said: Yes, I am. And Max said: That is why we have to take lots of photos.”