The perfume gave him away - he's been cheating again

OPINION: It’s the lavender that gave him away.

He’s been acting strange for months now; staying out late at night, disappearing for long periods during the day, acting distant when we’re together.

In retrospect everything makes sense, though if it weren’t for the perfume I might never have figured it out.

My cat is cheating on me. Again.

READ MORE:

* Public pets: The cats who have made Auckland's public institutions their home

* How can I stop my husband vocal-babbling around our cat?



Ray has been unfaithful from almost the first moment he was allowed to step foot outside.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Eight years ago a stray cat, Governor Grey, found itself at old government house in Auckland, now he has his own ID badge. Owner Emma Newborn has adopted the little grey cat as her own, after no owner came forward.

For the past 12 years he’s been a bit like the feline equivalent of JFK; straying countless times, philandering through whichever community we lived in, barely trying to conceal his behaviour. The difference is Ray wants new houses to live in, and he’s had quite a few.

Some stays were brief: a few days napping on a shop couch or a weekend living in the house across the road. Other liaisons were more serious: he lived as a female cat called Princess for nearly a year; occasionally padding home for an extra dinner while pretending nothing was amiss.

When Princess finally tired of the double life, his heartbroken other-family tried to lure him back. They even asked me for advice on how to make him stay, which was an unusual request given the circumstances.

Cats are not only well known for this behaviour; they’re both celebrated for it and encouraged to do it.

Supplied Mittens was awarded a key to Wellington City.

While a happy dog on a solo mission prompts angry Facebook posts and a flurry of calls to animal control, wandering cats are treated like the gods they believe they are.

Mittens the cat was given the key to Wellington City, and Waimate’s Thor received a mayoral welcome on moving to Motueka. My cat’s year-long family still leaves him treats in my letterbox.

Although Ray’s faithless ways have been no secret, this most recent episode caught me by surprise. Perhaps I thought his advancing age would keep him closer to home or, stupidly, believed he’d realised I was all he needed.

So last week I followed him.

After finishing his dinner, he stalked casually out the door, swiped the dog, leapt the gate and headed out into the night.

Keeping my distance and sticking to the shadows I trailed him along the footpath, across the road and through a building site. For one tense moment I thought he’d seen me, so I hid behind a power box while he stopped and looked furtively about.

Then we were off again.

I thought I’d lost him on a shortcut through someone’s garden, but he popped out under a hedge and continued on. He stopped to groom himself in the middle of the road before heading through a walkway.

By now we were a good few blocks from my home.

Standing under a lamppost like the priest from The Exorcist, I watched as he catted up a driveway to a porch where a low light was burning. He scratched at the door; it opened, and then he was gone.

Two days later, I met Ray’s newest family.

Christine has lived alone since her husband died just over a year ago. He was an ill man and spent most of his final days in bed where Ray – or Leo as he’s known there – kept him company.

These days Leo/Ray hangs about with Christine, who feeds him sardines, brushes his fur, and used to worry his owner would turn up and demand she stop doing all of that. I told her she was welcome to the perfidious beast for as long as he sticks around.

She thanked me with a hug that smelled like lavender.