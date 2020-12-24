2020 wasn't all bad: Mullets, sheep and kindness brighten up the year

The horrors of 2020 can be summed up with one word: Covid-19.

But there have been some bright spots too with pockets of happiness, good news and joy to counteract the pain caused by the global pandemic.

As we near the end of the year and start thinking of resolutions to fulfil in 2021, let’s look back on the good moments.

Mullet of the week

Supplied Waiuku College students Bailey Thorpe, Callum Julian and Luke Cathcart shared the title for the school's 'mullet of the week'.

In March, before the country went into lockdown the mullet made its comeback, and Auckland’s Waiuku College celebrated it.

Drawing inspiration from All Black Jack Goodhue, it introduced “mullet of the week” on social media in the name of culture and charity.

“The mullet has always been a popular hairstyle of choice among the young men of Waiuku, so we chose to create this weekly Facebook post as a fun way to highlight and celebrate this part of our local culture,” said Principal Tom Vanderlaan.

Team of 5 million, assemble

Just like the saying ‘it takes a village to raise a child’, it takes an entire country to successfully respond to and contain an infectious disease.

No, it’s not as catchy, but it’s true. New Zealand’s Covid-19 response relied on the cooperation of what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern coined the “team of 5 million”.

The team banded together (but separately) in lockdown, physically distanced, routinely washed hands, and baked banana bread in order to successfully eliminate the virus.

Easter Bunny, Tooth Fairy listed as essential workers

During the Covid-19 lockdown, supermarket staff were among those labelled essential workers. But when restrictions extended over the Easter period, the prime minister had to make some changes to what jobs are considered essential.

The Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy were both listed as essential and were allowed to continue working during alert level 4 lockdown.

Ardern explained, however, that it is difficult for the Easter Bunny to get around at the moment, so they might not make it to every household.

”The Easter Bunny might not get everywhere this year,” she said at a daily Covid-19 briefing in April.

Nationwide teddy bear hunt

Braden Fastier/Stuff A stuffed toy pictured in a window in Nelson during alert level 4 lockdown.

To brighten the days of kids going out with family for a daily lockdown walk, households across the country took part in a teddy bear hunt.

Stuffed bears began popping up in windows, creating a socially distanced scavenger hunt for kids.

Households in Auckland, Tauranga, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Wellington, Nelson, Christchurch and Dunedin took part.

Gizzy Shrek the sheep gets sheered

Supplied Gizzy Shrek of Wairakaia Station.

Gizzy Shrek eluded farmer Rob Faulkner’s sheers for about five years. But in September, he finally caught up with her and she got the chop.

The sheep – named Gizzy Shrek – was finally caught at Wairakaia Station. Prior to that, she had never been handled – she has no earmark and still has her tail.

When she was caught, her fleece measured around 60cm.

First Kiwi immunised against Covid-19

Supplied Dr Richard Johnston a urologist in Seattle was vaccinated against Covid-19 in December.

Dr Richard Johnston became one of the first Kiwis to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The trauma worker in Seattle, who is originally from Auckland, was prioritised at the hospital he works at and received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last week.

#BeKindNZ trends

During lockdown, people began sharing stories of kind acts they’ve seen or experienced.

The hashtag #BeKindNZ was populated with people sharing stories of colleagues inviting people into their ‘bubble’ to ensure they’re not lonely and people taking in exchange students who couldn't return home.

Stuff comes home

A bit of shameless self-promotion, but this year, Stuff entered a new era. Chief executive Sinead Boucher bought the company from Australian owner Nine, returning it to New Zealand ownership.

Labelled a “bold move” by Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi, speculation about a potential takeover was quashed with the $1 purchase.

Anzac Day solidarity

Covid-19 restrictions meant Anzac Day commemorations and services couldn’t go ahead, so people paid their respects at home.

People were urged to stand at the end of their driveways or near letterboxes at dawn. Some put poppies in their windows to show their respects.

Super gran out-planks youngsters

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff A 78-year-old supergran from Cromwell is a planking legend at her community gym. Jan Wood can out-plank many gym-goers, smashing her gym's recent plank competition with a time of 21 minutes.

Jan Wood, a 78-year-old grandmother of 10, showed off her physical prowess in September, beating younger gym-goers.

As part of a challenge at her gym, she held a plank for 21 minutes. She was beaten only by her 66-year-old friend Lesley Garrett, her held one for 40 minutes.

Jawsh 685 collaborates with Jason Derulo

Seventeen-year-old Josh Nanai – also known as Jawsh 685 – collaborated with popstar Jason Derulo to create a hit that was heard around the world.

Nanai’s Laxed – Siren Beat was used to create Derulo’s song Savage Love, which was the soundtrack to a popular dance trend on TikTok.

Lotto ‘spies’ track down winner

A $5.5 million lotto ticket sat unchecked and unnoticed in the winner’s glovebox for a month. It wasn’t until Lotto spies tracked the ticket-holder down and approached him in the street, that he claimed his prize.

Lotto workers investigated the winning ticket, looking up where it was purchased, trying to figure out who the lucky person was. Sometimes they use CCTV footage and hire private investigators if their research comes up empty. This was only the second time they personally approached a winner.

Rugby league star’s miraculous recovery

INSTAGRAM/MOSEMASOE Former NRL prop Mose Masoe was in hospital after suffering a serious spinal injury. He took his first unaided steps in September.

Mose Masoe, a Kiwi rugby league player, was told he might never walk again after suffering a serious spinal injury.

But in September, he proved all the predictions wrong and took some unaided steps while recovering in England, eight months after being injured in a pre-season game.