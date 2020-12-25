You're weird and maddening, but I wish you were here for Christmas

OPINION: We only have ever had one rule at Christmas in my family. Being particularly domestically ungifted, it’s never really about food or presents or apocalypse-level tactical planning of who sits where at what Christmas dinner. (We all just drink copiously and hope for the best.)

The rule is just that we should always be together.

It was a rule we established over a decade ago, when my family moved here from the UK. There’s been a diaspora since my brother and I graduated, including him living in India, St Lucia and America, and me ping-ponging between Australia and NZ.

John Cowpland/Stuff Deck the malls with Michael Buble. It wouldn’t be Christmas without him.

But come Christmas, sure as the fact that Michael Buble would be crooning in Countdown and people would be panic-buying novelty socks, we’d all come home to NZ.

It’s our way of acknowledging that we’re a tight little bunch of weirdos who love nothing better than getting together annually to nit-pick, bicker and remind ourselves why we all live apart.

Except this year. Our family is split across continents and quarantine zones, unable to get back for Christmas, and unsure if flying is even safe right now. We’re hardly alone in this.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Nothing says Christmas like brussels sprouts and squabbling relatives.

Everyone from me, to my best friend in Sydney, to the old dear next to me in Countdown yesterday is going through the same thing. One of the downsides of Kiwis being an intrepid breed is that lots of us have found and made lives for ourselves overseas. And that means we’ve all got partners, family and friends scattered around the world.

Normally that’s fun and exotic. But this year we’re feeling every centimetre of the distance between us. Today, instead of us all piling into living rooms to scream, shout and swear at each other, we’re peering into computer screens to repeatedly ask why the wifi isn’t working.

And while I’m pathetically grateful to whoever invented Zoom, there’s still no denying this sucks.

I know we’ve had a year of marinating in low-level disappointment. And we all knew that we wouldn’t be able to see our families at Christmas. And we’re all very guiltily aware that other people are facing far bleaker Christmases, so we really shouldn’t complain ... But it doesn’t change the fact that we feel crap.

Supplied This year has been a bitter cocktail, writes Verity Johnson.

The difficult part isn’t even just the fact that our loved ones aren’t here. It’s not necessarily the conspicuous emptiness of “their spot” on the wheezy old sofa in mum and dad’s place. Or that it’s deafeningly quiet without the squabbling over how to cook the hellish bogey balls of despair (also known as brussels sprouts).

The crushing, exhausting, immovable object that I just can’t get around is the fact that there’s absolutely nothing I can do to fix this.

We can’t cure Covid, or bend lockdown rules, or design a range of flying carpets suitable for long-haul journeys. We just have to accept that no amount of energy and resourcefulness can help loved ones cross some of the vast, unforgiving chasms created by a global pandemic.

It’s infuriating. Especially for someone like me who has always approached love with a bullish belief that, if you care about someone enough, you can fix any obstacle to their happiness. You just need enough determination, inventiveness, and a cavalier attitude to credit card debt.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Verity Johnson: “Today, instead of us all piling into living rooms to scream, shout and swear at each other, we’re peering into computer screens to repeatedly ask why the wifi isn’t working.”

But 2020 has been a bitter cocktail for that youthful naivety. And this Christmas is the sticky, gritty, radioactive red maraschino cherry floating on top.

Now I’ll admit, for a few weeks now my favourite solution to seemingly insurmountably misery has been wallowing in Baileys and hiccupping miserably along to Driving Home For Christmas.

But this week I adopted a better strategy. Because there’s nothing I can do to bring them to me, I’ve been thinking far more deeply about how to send Christmas to them.

“Post offices near me” has become my current favourite Google search. I’ve been buying novelty socks, searching for crappy crackers and writing cards with helpful summaries of every festive family argument we normally have. I’ve been spamming the family WhatsApp with photos of my Christmas tree and its most controversial, debate-sparking baubles (fluffy pink pom pom anyone?).

And, in re-enactment of true Christmas Day spirit, I’ve sent tipsy confessional voice memos at 1am explaining how much I love them and why they’re wrong about brussels sprouts.

It’s trite but undeniably true that the silver lining from all this is that I’ve realised how much I adore my family. And especially our nutty yearly rituals. And it’s made me work all the harder to keep them going.