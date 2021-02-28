Not the retiring type: Meet the older Kiwis still working past their 80s

Michael Benns, 84, has had a long and varied career - and he doesn't plan on stopping now.

At 84, Michael Benns works six days a week as a real estate agent, 90-year-old Rei​ Te Teira-Ngatai​ is an admin support worker, while Larry Webb​, 85, has no plans just yet to give up his job as a driving instructor.

All three say working keeps them young, and the word “retirement” is not in their vocabulary.

They are three of just 5800 New Zealanders over the age of 80 still working, with 1600 of those working full-time, according to 2020 Stats NZ figures.

Nothing seems to slow them down: Benns, a former air force fighter pilot, came out of retirement at 55 to be a full-time real estate agent in Auckland, after managing several investment companies.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Barfoot & Thomson real estate agent Michael Benns, 84, says working is what keeps him young.

Te Teira-Ngatai, from Wellington, finds having a job is fulfilling and sociable, while Webb, in Whangārei, keeps working because he wants young people to be safe.

A Neighbourly survey found people over the age of 70 worked as consultants, caregivers and chaplains at retirement villages, financial controllers, lawyers, teachers, in retail, architecture, run their own business, have management positions in large firms, and some drive buses and trucks.

Age Concern, an organisation dedicated to people aged over 65, said many worked past superannuation age because they want to fulfil a purpose, although some needed to work for the money.

Benns works six days a week, and has sold hundreds of properties – the most recent in West Auckland, a residential property which sold for more than $600,000.

“Everyone thinks real estate is an easy way to make money, but it isn’t, it’s quite hard. The idea is to take the stress of selling away from the client, and I take that on – it’s quite stressful.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Realtor and former air force pilot Michael Benns, 84, admits he doesn't know how to stop working.

Working during the coronavirus lockdown last year was challenging, only because he missed the face-to-face interaction he had with clients.

But like everything else he’s experienced in his life, including a bad hip that he hopes to get fixed, Benns said you just have to get on with it and carry on with life.

“I’ve always been fussy about getting regular medical checks. When I’m not working I like to do as little as possible, but I still work, I can’t help it, I'm always thinking real estate.

“I’ve lived a very thorough life, I’ve done everything I’ve possibly wanted to do, I flew a Concorde once. The only thing I’d want to do now is fly a supersonic aircraft, but I don’t think that will happen.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Michael Benns says his 84 years have been very full, and he is not looking to slow down now.

Te Teira-Ngatai said working beyond retirement age stopped older people from becoming hermits.

The nonagenarian is a part-time administration support worker for Age Concern New Zealand in Wellington, sending resources to branches around the country.

“I feel that through me, we're doing something for older people – we’re keeping them informed about what’s available,” she said.

“I don't consider myself old, I suppose it's a matter of attitude.”

Age Concern/Supplied Rei Te Teira-Ngatai, 90, says working at Age Concern gives her a sense of purpose.

Te Teira-Ngatai has been with Age Concern NZ for about 18 years, originally volunteering, although she prefers the term “gifting hours”.

When a job in finance became available, she decided to apply her bookkeeping experience to the role, and said getting paid made things “very comfortable”.

“I’ve just grown from there, and I’m still here [at Age Concern].”

Driving instructor Webb said age was no barrier, as older people had a wealth of knowledge and experience they could share.

Denise Piper/Stuff Larry Webb, an 85-year-old driving instructor, says age is no barrier when it comes to work.

He previously operated a driving school, but now gives private lessons to a few students, motivated by some grisly crash scenes he witnessed when working as a firefighter.

“I feel that I can help youth... this silly old fart has had a lot of experience, and I’d like to hand that experience on before I die.”

Webb has had a few near-death experiences, including a short time when he was declared clinically dead following a car accident, aged 24, before being revived.

In the 1970s, when he was working as a firefighter, he deflected the side of a wheel that broke free from a truck near the Civic Theatre in Queen St, helping save dozens of school children in its path.

Webb said he would like to encourage other older people to work to their fullest, as much as they are able to.

When he’s not behind the wheel, he loves to keep fit at his Kamo home and walks regularly to the shops. He’s also a country music singer.

Age Concern chief executive Stephanie Clare said many people over the age of 70 chose to work or volunteer as they like to have a purpose, and it can make them feel valued as a member of their community.

However, some people in this age group needed to work to make ends meet, especially if they still have a mortgage or are renting.

Clare said workplaces need to find the right fit for older employees as they move away from full-time work.

Age Concern would also like to see the Government invest in digital inclusion programmes, training, and continued education for older people, plus encourage opportunities for part-time work and volunteering, she said.