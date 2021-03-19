After Sarah Everard's murder, here's my message to dads and all guys

OPINION: My first summer of university, when the heat was so heavy and inescapable it was like having a cat permanently sleeping on your chest, my male friend and I were both going through insomniac phases. We both have brains which, come night-time, start chattering and jabbering like a lorikeet after a triple espresso.

He found a cure for his restlessness by going for long, midnight walks in the sweltering darkness. I couldn’t, obviously, because every woman knows we shouldn’t walk at night. So I sweated it out on a stinking, scratchy dorm mattress, counting the fly poop on the crusty, cream ceiling, and wishing I was sprawled across warm grass somewhere.

That was the first, and pretty much only, time I’ve ever really wanted to be a dude. But the intense longing for night-time freedom has never really gone away.

Actually it’s hardened over time, as I grew up and realised that not only were Hemingway-esque night rambles off limits, but pretty much any time after dusk was fraught with complications. Even during the day, pavements aren’t just simple, uncomplicated concrete conveyor belts from home to work to gym and back.

I’ve been thinking this week about how unsafe young women feel on the streets.

It’s hard not to, what with the heartbreaking, enraging, and exhausting news of the murder of Sarah Everard in the UK. Not only does the tragedy of a young woman being abducted off the streets strike a nauseatingly familiar note with women worldwide. Here in NZ too, MP Nicola Willis’ apt comments that women don’t feel safe in Wellington CBD feels very real.

Metropolitan Police/Supplied Sarah Everard’s murder in South London is heartbreaking and enraging, writes Verity Johnson.

It cuts very close to the still-raw memory of Grace Millane in the collective conscience of Auckland’s young women. And, of course, our parents’ memories.

And speaking of parents, after Everard’s murder (and Millane’s and Eurydice Dixon’s and …) we have the same, increasingly desperate debate: What do we do to help our daughters?

Most mums already know that we young women are already doing everything possible to protect ourselves. Walking with our keys between our fingers, sizing up anyone behind us, never listening with both headphones, calling our friends on the way home … They know we’re already on maximum alert because, as women, they probably are too.

SUPPLIED Grace Millane, the British backpacker who was murdered on a night out in Auckland.

I think dads face a more complex challenge this week. Which is getting into the head of young women in public and realising that the daily experiences of it is really different to their own.

It took me ages to realise that most men feel fairly invisible on the street. Not as in unimportant or irrelevant, but just not conspicuous. You just pass through spaces unconsciously, like a bus or a rustling leaf. Unless you’re an All Black or cop, no-one actively acknowledges your presence. Even if you’re hot, there are no winks, whistles or brushes too close.

The opposite is true for women, especially young women, who feel varying levels of conspicuousness every time we step out of the house. Our norm is visibility, not invisibility.

Now most men, when I’ve tried to explain this to them, think that would be nice. And sure, it’s a novel theoretical concept if you’re used to being unnoticed.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Verity Johnson: “So dads, and guys, if there was one thing you could do to help your daughters and female friends this week, it’s to think ... when you’re in public.”

But in reality, visibility mostly translates into young women constantly feeling as if they’re caught in the headlights of oncoming traffic. Conspicuous, unable to relax, and always with a faint air of danger – that’s our general mood in public.

So dads, and guys, if there was one thing you could do to help your daughters and female friends this week, it’s to think about that when you’re in public.

Firstly, if you’re walking behind a woman in public, hopefully you’ll cross the street, keep your face uncovered, or call your partner loudly. All of which helps us calm the rising panic clawing up our spines when we see a dark, masculine shape in our periphery.

But secondly, it’ll give you an insight into how your daughters, and most women, are feeling. We’re more twitchy this week than ever. We’ve probably passed through the clammy, cold fear stage, the hot itchy rage phase, and have sunk into exhausted, bleak acceptance that being a woman means living with the fact that men want to hurt and kill you.

Now, you can’t fix that. Which must be infuriating, especially when the one thing you’re told as a parent is that you’re supposed to keep your kids safe. But your daughters knowing that you get it, you care, and you’re every bit as furious and frustrated as we are does help.