Woke culture’s lack of forgiveness only destroys its own voices

OPINION: Until recently, if you’d ask me to explain my teenage bob-with-bangs, ageing Kiss rockers infatuation, or any of the boys I dated up until my mid 20s, I’d just have shaken my head.

“I was a teenager,” I’d grimace by way of explanation, safe in the silent, shared acceptance that your teenage years are just one stinky, sticky string of screw-ups that you’ll learn from one day. It’s just a phase, like Smirnoff Ice or lime green hair dye.

But, as of last week, the rules seem to have changed. I’m talking about the Teen Vogue debacle.

Now, for those of you who don’t read Teen Vogue, it’s not a younger, dumber sibling of its glossy older sister. It’s a globally popular mag for young women that’s strong, sophisticated and strident, just as likely to talk to you about voter fraud as it is volumising mascara.

It exploded in controversy last week after its newly appointed editor, 27-year-old Alexi McCammond, resigned before she even started the role.

She had come under a social media onslaught for some tweets she’d made as a 17-year-old, in which she’d made racist remarks against Asian people. (She’d apologised for these in 2019 when they’d been uncovered, but her appointment to editor reignited this firestorm from Teen Vogue staff and online.)

Now, I don’t really care if she’d stayed or resigned. And I’m sure most of us don’t really care about Teen Vogue imploding. But what I am worried about is the way we talked about her – especially among the woke left, who largely staff Teen Vogue and a good chunk of Twitter.

Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images Alexi McCammond had to resign as editor of Teen Vogue before she’d even started the job, because of racist tweets she sent 10 years ago.

Namely the very people who are just like McCammond: university-educated, middle-class, young, and female.

My crowd. People young enough to remember, in cringing detail, how much of a dick we were as teens. And who, while we absolutely don’t think it’s acceptable to make dumb racist slurs just because you’re young, know that they were likely fuelled by the idiocy, naivety and narrow-mindedness of youth, as opposed to vitriol or evil.

But the very people who have the biggest insight into how much you can reform yourself are staying silent. We aren’t talking in a nuanced way about how, while we don’t agree or condone her comments, we still believe in our ability to change and grow from who we used to be.

We’re opting to say nothing, or totally condemn her. Either because we’ve given up on the concept of redemption, or because attempting to argue for it risks us looking like we agree with her comments. (Which again, we don’t.)

So it’s been left up to older generations to be empathetic. To rightly condemn her comments as racist, but frame them as youthful failings from which you can redeem yourself.

Unsplash “Older people ignore us because we’ve become self-righteous,” writes Verity Johnson. “The people in power are delighted that we’re all distracted with Twitter-bombing each other.”

Older people have held these vital conversations about change and forgiveness, and how they’re necessary for a functioning society. But our silence has been terrifying.

It confirmed the creeping fear I’ve had for the past few years about how woke culture, and the wider youth culture it heavily influences, has an empathy gap.

We seem to have a sinkhole where our nuanced public discussions should be. The type that occurs when you get sucked into chasing ideological purity – not practising the messy hard labour of everyday compassion and redemption.

But the ironic thing is that our unforgiving moral righteousness, or painful silence, only hurts other progressive liberal types like us.

Older people ignore us because we’ve become self-righteous. The people in power are delighted that we’re all distracted with Twitter-bombing each other.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Verity Johnson: “Such unflinching, unforgiving moral purity, with no discussion of redemption, isn’t going to scold bad humans into good ones. For us to improve people, we have to believe in and fight for the possibility of redemption.”

So it feels like the only people we’re actually changing are ourselves – we’re crushing our own voices. After all, it’s young people who’ve got a helluva lot to lose. We’re the generation who grew up online, we’ve got decades of dusty tweets and decaying Facebooks that captured every gruesome, ghastly moment of our young-and-dumb years.

And this is exactly what’s used against us, by us, every time someone’s cancelled. So we stop writing, thinking, arguing or defending anything too difficult publicly. It’s too risky.

But doesn’t this make our ideology, our liberal beliefs in social change and improvement, feel pointless? Such unflinching, unforgiving moral purity, with no discussion of redemption, isn’t going to scold bad humans into good ones. For us to improve people, we have to believe in and fight for the possibility of redemption.

If we don’t believe someone can change, then why would they try?

The most bitterly hilarious part of this was that in school they always said, “Be careful what you put online, it’ll stay with you for life!” Yeah, yeah, we’d sigh, don’t put your face in nudes or do drunk ALL CAPS RANTS.

That was supposed to protect us from creeps and judgy bosses. It wasn’t supposed to protect us from each other’s condemnation.