Loneliness can be countered by knowing just six neighbours, study finds

A global study spearheaded by an Australian loneliness expert has revealed knowing just six neighbours reduces the likelihood of feeling alone and is directly linked to reducing stresses incurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

The report is the first study that's quantified loneliness across three countries – Australia, the United States and England. It examined the impact of a four-week kindness initiative by social media platform Nextdoor, where participants were encouraged to conduct small acts of kindness in their local communities.

Dr Michelle Lim of Swinburne University in Melbourne conducted the study through a randomised control trial in conjunction with Brigham Young University in the US, and the University of Manchester in England. The results indicated small acts of kindness between neighbours have a positive effect on perceptions of connectedness.

Shannon Gunstone moved to Sydney's western suburbs with her husband at the end of March. She arrived in Schofields with no family or friends in the area.

Gunstone had taken a break from work due to undergoing IVF treatments and the timing of the move coincided with the introduction of coronavirus restrictions which obstructed her from interacting with new people.

Gunstone joined website Nextdoor in a desperate attempt for social connection and was surprised with the impact making friends had on her self-worth.

"Since meeting some of my local community online, I feel so much better about myself, I realised it's perfectly normal to feel a bit left out but there are things you can do to fix it," she said.

When the restrictions eased, Gunstone set up a weekly lunch club with some women in the community, as well as a local support group for people undergoing IVF.

"I finally have people I can invite to my baby shower when I get pregnant. I now consider some of my neighbours my closest friends", she said.

Peter Rae/The Age Shannon Gunstone, 36, moved to Sydney with her husband in March. She quickly realised the hardship of not having any friends or family in the area.

Before the pandemic, Melburnian Joey Aboud spent half his time in Bali, the base of his newly-wedded wife and one of his businesses.

He has not seen his wife since they wed in February as she is running their Balinese business from Indonesia.

It wasn't until the coronavirus hit that he realised splitting his time between Richmond and Bali had meant he'd sacrificed a sense of community, "it was extremely hard".

Aboud found the sense of isolation beginning to dominate his interactions with staff at work. "I had to open up to them and say, 'I'm struggling, I feel like I've given up on who I am'. It was liberating to hear them say 'so I am I boss'. The reality is, everyone struggles with loneliness," he said.

Finding new friends in his neighbourhood "massively boosted" Aboud's mood. "I was overwhelmed by people reaching out in the same boat, for complete strangers to take the time out of their day just because they happened to live nearby was absolutely special", he said.

According to the Australian Psychological Society, one in four Australian adults are lonely and experience high levels of social interaction anxiety.

At the beginning of the observation period for the study, one in 10 participants said they were experiencing loneliness. By the end, this was reduced to 1 in 20.

"The kindness initiative encouraged random interactions and, as demonstrated by the results, mitigated the participants loneliness globally. Something as simple as having regular contact with six neighbours where they show care and concern has big effect on perceptions of connection", Lim said.

The study indicates the interactions most effective in decreasing loneliness are not actually meaningful experiences with a close friend or family member but incidental moments with relative strangers made on a repeated basis, like a local barista or babysitter.

These interactions, known as "weak ties", suffered the most during the pandemic.

The head of Nextdoor Australia Jennie Sager credits the erosion of weak ties as the reason why Nextdoor memberships increased by over 100 per cent during lockdowns.

"When suddenly you're home alone and you can't have your normal monthly chat with your hairdresser or daily interaction with the owner of your local cafe, the depression and anxiety kick in and you seek out connection," Sager said.