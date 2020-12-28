Prince Harry pursues lawsuit despite Mail on Sunday apology

The Duke of Sussex is pursuing legal action against The Mail on Sunday despite receiving a written apology over a claim that he failed to maintain contact with the Royal Marines when he stepped back from royal duties.

The lawsuit, lodged with the High Court in November, was the sixth to be filed by either the Harry or the Duchess of Sussex in little more than a year. The newspaper published an apology in print and online Saturday (local time), revealing that it had made a donation to Harry's Invictus Games Foundation.

Simon Dawson/Getty Images Prince Harry is continuing to pursue a lawsuit against the Mail On Sunday despite receiving an apology after the publication claimed he had failed to maintain contact with the Royal Marines after he stepped back from royal duties.

However, The Daily Telegraph understands the correction does not mark the end of the case, and a court hearing is scheduled for early in the new year.

Prince Harry was forced to give up his honorary military titles, including the role of Captain General Royal Marines, when he left the UK in March.

READ MORE:

* Meghan Markle seeks to postpone trial in privacy suit against paper

* Mike Tindall says he wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'be happy' after royal exit

* Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sue for invasion of privacy over photos of Archie

* Meghan Markle loses opening legal battle against British tabloid



The Mail on Sunday said: "An article on Oct 25 2020 reported that Prince Harry had been accused by a top general of turning his back on the Royal Marines since withdrawing from his military roles in March and that, in an apparent snub to the Armed Forces, he had failed to reply to a letter from Lord Dannatt, a former Chief of the General Staff.

"We understand that Harry has been in contact in a private capacity with individuals in the military, including in the Royal Marines, to offer informal support since March and that, whilst he did not initially receive the letter from Lord Dannatt referred to in the article due to administrative issues, he has since replied on becoming aware of it. We apologise to Prince Harry and have made a donation to the Invictus Games Foundation.”

Simon Dawson/Getty Images Harry’s latest lawsuit is the sixth lodged by Harry and Meghan this year.

The Duchess of Sussex is also suing for breach of privacy and copyright after The Mail on Sunday published extracts of a letter she sent to Thomas Markle, her father.

The trial had been scheduled for January but Meghan successfully applied for an adjournment and it will now be heard next spring. An application for a summary judgment, which would see the case resolved without a full trial, will be heard next month.

Harry is also suing The Sun and Daily Mirror for alleged phone hacking, claiming his voicemails had been illegally intercepted. In July, it emerged that the couple were suing paparazzi for invasion of privacy, after drones were allegedly used to take pictures of their son, Archie, at a house in Los Angeles.

Meghan has settled a claim against Splash News, the picture agency, over claims her privacy was breached when she was photographed on a walk with Archie and her dogs on Vancouver Island, Canada, in January.