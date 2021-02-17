I feel a sense of comforting nostalgia at Covid-19 Alert Level 3

OPINION: Is it bad that on Monday morning I woke up with a sigh of relief?

Here in Auckland, we are in Alert Level 3. It’s the third time we’ve been in this predicament; travel plans will be cancelled, businesses will be on edge, we pray this is not a full-scale Covid-19 breakout.

But at the same time, I must admit to feeling pretty good.

I’m essentially just an office worker. And for those of us who can easily transition to working from home, life continues – albeit at a slower pace.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Where the Covid-19 cases went in New Plymouth

* Covid-19: Three new coronavirus cases in managed isolation

* Coronavirus: Auckland central businesses urge people to return to offices to boost trade



I enjoy it.

At lunchtime on Tuesday, birds sat in the ancient, swaying branches outside the window. They chirped, they threatened to fly into my home. They weren't scared off by the usual stream of trucks of taxis that otherwise fill the road beneath.

On Monday, I listened to the rain hitting the roof – such a cliché, but what else was there to do? There was no 1pm press conference, after all. I checked to see if the leak was finally fixed. It stopped... eventually.

I watched as branches and leaves blew around the normally bustling Auckland City. The only strangers to be seen were hardy Auckland Council workers diligently clearing the roads of fallen branches. They could have probably taken their time, nobody seemed to be in a rush to get anywhere.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Buses and trucks, but barely any people on Queen St in Auckland City, on the first day of the third Level 3 lockdown.

That was the first proper downpour Auckland had received in at least a month. What perfect timing, I thought. Imagine the chaos had the office been open. We’d have been crammed under the covers on Queen St, slipping on the intersections, drenched.

I didn’t even set an alarm.

I didn't need to.

There was no drunken hootery to interrupt the night. The usual sound of sirens, familiar in the urban soundscape, was missing.

I’ve lived in the centre of Auckland City for years because I enjoy it. I like to have some of the best cafés, bars and restaurants in New Zealand right on my doorstep.

Todd Niall/Stuff Crowds watch America’s Cup racing in Auckland in December 2020, during Level 1.

I know what paths to take to avoid the meandering tourists when cruise ships used to visit.

I love the energy that cascades from the pub balconies and fills the streets when a big concert is on, when a comedy show has just finished or when it's just a nice Friday night. Sure, it can be loud. But you won't get the same excitement in the quiet and dull suburbs.

So you’d think these quiet streets I’ve found myself in would be a bit of a nightmare. To the contrary, I’ve loved it. There’s excitement in how different everything is. You see the world, which can seem mundane and procedural, in a new light.

To be clear, I do not wish for our three days at Level 3 to be elongated. But these few days have felt like a strange sort of short break.

When we live in a place where even public holidays are plundered for economic benefit, it’s interesting to see what happened when everything does – actually – slow down.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Glenn McConnell is a journalist, Auckland-based student, and columnist for Stuff.

During lockdowns, I have a ritual.

The first time we locked down, it felt scary. We were told what to do, and we'd never done anything like it. My rituals, when made on my terms, make things a lot less scary. It creates my own power, and I use it to wake up late.

I wake up not long before work starts, grateful there’s no commute. I wonder downstairs. I watch television like I’m retired, when in fact I’m in far from it. And after John Campbell and Jenny-May Clarkson have said ‘ka kite’, I wonder downstairs to the waiting barista. This happens every Level 3, and when he sees me coming he gets the coffee machine steaming.

It's simple and not too stressful. It gives you time to think, to have a decent (socially distanced)chat with people who would otherwise be too busy.

After the big lockdown last year, people started living differently. People quit their jobs despite the economic uncertainty. They discovered new loves and doubled down on what they did value.

There’s a lot of good that comes from having time to think.

I’ll try not to waste it this time.

Glenn McConnell is a journalist, Auckland-based student, and columnist for Stuff.