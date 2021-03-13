Sussexes' popularity plummets in the UK after Oprah Winfrey interview

Public opinion of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has fallen to a record low and attitudes towards Prince Harry are more negative than positive for the first time, according to a poll.

The YouGov survey found that the couple had fallen out of favour after their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

It showed that 45 per cent of Britons had a positive opinion of Prince Harry and 48 per cent regarded him negatively. His net score of -3 was 15 points down on a survey on March 2. Only three in 10 people said they had a positive opinion of Meghan, and six in 10 viewed her negatively. Her net rating of -27 was down from -14.

Royal aides were locked in crisis talks for two days after the broadcast, before the Queen released a statement expressing her sadness over the couple's claims and issued a three-line whip to prevent staff discussing the situation publicly.

Joe Pugliese/AP Prince Harry, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey.

In the most damaging claim, Meghan, 39, told Winfrey that when she was pregnant with her son, "concerns" had been raised with Harry by a member of the family about how dark his skin might be. She also said that she had contemplated suicide, but was rebuffed when she sought help from the palace's HR department because she "wasn't staff".

Prince Charles is the only other member of the Royal family whose popularity has declined since the broadcast, in which Harry said his father had at one point stopped taking his calls.

Two in five people (42 per cent) had a negative opinion of Prince Charles, up from 36 per cent on March 2, and those who viewed him favourably fell from 57 per cent to 49 per cent. Charles was understood to be "deeply concerned" about the racism allegations and felt "let down" by the couple, whom he had supported "more than he would care to say". A source close to him said that the "incendiary" interview had caused pain and division.

Ian Vogler/AP The Prince of Wales is the only other member of the royal family whose popularity has declined since the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Public opinion of the Sussexes varied across age groups. Most people aged 18-24 (55 per cent) liked the Meghan, and 32 per cent disliked her. In the same age group, 59 per cent liked Harry and 28 per cent did not. By contrast, most people aged 65 and older disliked both Harry (69 per cent) and his wife (83 per cent). Britons continued to be most fond of the Queen, with 80 per cent liking her and 14 per cent feeling otherwise.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are also popular, with three quarters giving them favourable reviews.

YouGov polled 1664 adults from March 10-11 after the British broadcast of the interview on March 8 (UK time).

Two thirds (63 per cent) said that Britain should continue to have a monarchy, down slightly from 67 per cent last October, and a quarter want an elected head of state.

